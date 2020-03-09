Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Ltd Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Puma Energy's CFR to B1 and affirms Ba3 senior unsecured ratings; outlook negative 09 Mar 2020 London, 09 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd's ("Puma Energy") corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Puma Energy's Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) as well as the Ba3 ratings assigned to Puma International Financing S.A.'s senior unsecured notes guaranteed by Puma Energy. The outlook for both entities remains negative. RATINGS RATIONALE The downgrade of CFR reflects the increase in consolidated financial leverage resulting from Puma Energy's repurchase of 11.04% of its ordinary shares from Trafigura Pte Ltd. ("Trafigura"), following the latter's buy-back of the shares from Cochan Holdings ("Cochan"). Puma Energy will finance the $390 million share repurchase with a shareholder loan from Trafigura. This shareholder loan does not qualify for equity treatment under Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit, Cross-Sector Rating Methodology. In 2020, Moody's expects any uplift in Puma Energy's adjusted EBITDA to be modest. The Angola-based operations are unlikely to stage any meaningful recovery given the uncertainty over the phasing of any future pump price adjustments, even though continuing volume growth and operational efficiency improvements should more than offset the loss of contributions from the sale of the Paraguay and Australia businesses, scheduled to be closed in Q1 and Q2 2020 respectively. Although Puma Energy intends to use the combined proceeds of around $450 million raised from the divestments to pay down debt, Moody's believes that the shareholder loan contracted to fund the share repurchase will keep the group's adjusted total debt to EBITDA around 5.7x by year-end 2020. However, Moody's affirmation of the Ba3 backed senior unsecured ratings reflects the subordinated status of the Trafigura shareholder loan, which will rank behind Puma Energy's senior debt obligations. The shareholder loan agreement will include neither event of default nor acceleration rights clauses. Interest on the loan will be non-cash and added to the principal amount, which will be repayable either in one single instalment on 25 January 2027 or from the proceeds of an equity capital increase. Nevertheless, Moody's notes that the shareholder loan ranks senior to all equity and therefore is not aligned with the interests of all equity holders. RATING OUTLOOK The negative outlook largely reflects the persistent pressure weighing on Puma Energy's operating profitability and the execution risk associated with its deleveraging strategy amid considerable uncertainty weighing on the global macro-economic environment. The stabilisation of the outlook will be predicated on Puma Energy's ability to achieve some, even modest, recovery in operating results in 2020 while successfully completing the recently announced divestments. This should allow some material deleveraging with adjusted total debt to EBITDA falling back below a level of 5.5x in the next 12-18 months. ESG CONSIDERATIONS Refining and marketing is among the 11 sectors identified by Moody's with elevated credit exposure to environmental risk. The sector is exposed to a decrease in demand for oil products in the long term and tightening regulations. However, Puma Energy's strong focus on developing markets in Africa, Central and South America, and Asia should leave it relatively sheltered from a potential rapid uptake of electric vehicles. From a corporate governance standpoint, Moody's views positively Cochan's reduced influence following the reduction of its stake to 5% in Puma Energy's share capital. Moody's understands that Puma Energy shareholders' agreement will be amended so that Cochan ceases to have certain rights, including the right to appoint a director to the company's board. Global commodity trader Trafigura will continue to hold less than 50% of the voting right in Puma Energy and will be in minority at the Board. Trafigura supplies about two-thirds of the refined oil products distributed and marketed by Puma Energy, which also uses its parent's trading platforms to hedge its fuel inventories. In this context, Moody's notes that any material weakening of Trafigura's credit profile may have a detrimental effect on Puma Energy. Sonangol, the state oil company of Angola, which is the group's other major shareholder, with a 31.5% stake, supplies all of Puma Energy's oil products distributed in Angola. Trafigura and Sonangol have historically provided financial support for Puma Energy's growth via shareholder loans, committed borrowing facilities, capital increases and conversion of loans to equity. Following the appointment of Rene Medori, as independent Chairman, Puma Energy's counts eight board members. Three are appointed by Trafigura, two by Sonangol two are independent and the last one is Puma Energy CEO. LIQUIDITY Moody's views Puma Energy's current liquidity position as adequate despite its limited access to multiyear committed bank facilities. As of the end of September 2019, Puma Energy held unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of around $543 million and had total availabilities under committed bank credit lines of $760 million, of which $370 million under RCFs expiring within 12 months. In addition, Puma continues to have access to a $500 million committed shareholder loan from Trafigura, which remains undrawn and was extended to September 2023. This compares with debt (including lease) liabilities falling due within 12 months of $518 million as of the end of September 2019. Also, Moody's expects tight working capital management and moderation in capital spending to help Puma Energy remain FCF positive in the next 12-18 months and within the financial covenants governing its bank facilities. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The one-notch uplift reflected in the Ba3 rating assigned to Puma International Financing S.A.'s senior unsecured notes relative to the B1 CFR reflects the positive uplift provided by the $390 million PIK subordinated shareholder loan. Also, the senior unsecured notes rank pari passu with other debt located at various operating subsidiaries of the group. The bulk of the group's trade payables are contracted at the HoldCo level while the shift in the group's funding strategy towards HoldCo debt in recent years, has led to the reduction in OpCo debt versus HoldCo debt from 75% in December 2013 to less than 10% in September 2019. This change in the funding strategy reduces the amount of priority debt at various operating subsidiaries of the group, effectively ranking the bondholders pari passu with debt at the OpCo level. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN The ratings may be downgraded should Puma Energy fail to (i) achieve a material and sustainable recovery in operating profitability; (ii) reduce financial leverage after its planned divestments so that Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA falls below 5.5x in the next 12-18 months; or (iii) maintain adequate liquidity, including insufficiently pro-active management of its debt maturity profile. While highly unlikely at this juncture, a rating upgrade would require (i) some material strengthening in the group's business profile underpinning a sustained improvement in operating profitability and (ii) some permanent deleveraging ensuring that Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA keeps below 4.5x. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd ("Puma Energy") is an integrated midstream and downstream oil products group active in Africa, Latin America, North East Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Trafigura Beheer B.V., a global commodity and logistics firm, established Puma Energy in 1997 as a storage and distribution network in Central America, and the company has since grown into a global network operating across 46 countries worldwide, with approximately 7.6 million cubic metres of storage capacity and a network of approximately 3,000 retail service stations across Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australia. In the twelve months to the end of September 2019, Puma Energy sold 25 million cubic metres of oil products and its facilities handled around 16 million cubic metres of petroleum products. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Francois Lauras

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

Peter Firth

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



