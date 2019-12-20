Moody's downgrades Puma Energy's ratings to Ba3; outlook negative

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd Puma International Financing S.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd: Update following revision of outlook to negative LGD Assessment: Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd Rating Action: Moody's changes Puma Energy's outlook to negative from stable; affirms Ba2 ratings Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Puma Energy's ratings to Ba3; outlook negative 20 Dec 2019 London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd's ("Puma Energy") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings assigned to Puma International Financing S.A.'s senior unsecured notes guaranteed by Puma Energy to Ba3 from Ba2. The outlook on all ratings remains negative. RATINGS RATIONALE The rating downgrade reflects the significant increase in Puma Energy's financial leverage following a protracted period of weaker operating performance as the group has been facing challenging trading conditions in some of its key markets amid the widespread depreciation of emerging market currencies against the US dollar. Ltd Rating Action: Moody's changes Puma Energy's outlook to negative from stable; affirms Ba2 ratings Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Puma Energy's ratings to Ba3; outlook negative 20 Dec 2019 London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd's ("Puma Energy") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings assigned to Puma International Financing S.A.'s senior unsecured notes guaranteed by Puma Energy to Ba3 from Ba2. The outlook on all ratings remains negative. RATINGS RATIONALE The rating downgrade reflects the significant increase in Puma Energy's financial leverage following a protracted period of weaker operating performance as the group has been facing challenging trading conditions in some of its key markets amid the widespread depreciation of emerging market currencies against the US dollar. In the past eighteen months, Puma Energy's operating profitability has come under pressure as a result of adverse market conditions prevailing in some of its key countries. In Angola (B3 stable), the group's unit gross margin markedly declined following the freeze on refined oil product prices imposed by the government in March 2018 in the context of its macroeconomic stabilisation programme, which was compounded by the decision to exit the exchange rate peg to the US dollar leading to a sharp depreciation in the Angolan kwanza. Also, the group had to contend with intensifying competitive pressures in the Australian retail sector, as well as declining sales volumes in Puerto Rico. Overall, Moody's expects that Puma Energy will report a Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of around $690 million in 2019, down 27% compared to 2017. In the past two years, a two-third cut in capex and a reduction in working capital driven by improved structural payment terms with major suppliers have helped Puma Energy generate positive free cash flow in excess of $300 million. This together with the proceeds raised from various non-core assets helped keep Moody's-adjusted debt largely flat despite a $500 million increase related to the implementation of IFRS 16. However, lower EBITDA will inevitably result in a significant increase in leverage in 2019, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA forecast to rise to 6.3x at year-end against 4.6x in 2017. In this context, Moody's notes the various divestments recently announced by Puma Energy as it strives to optimise its global portfolio and deleverage its balance sheet. In October 2019, the group announced the sale of its business operations in Paraguay to Impala Terminals Group for a net purchase price of $180 million. The transaction is likely to close in January 2020. This was followed on 18 December 2019 by the sale of the Australian commercial and retail fuels business to Chevron Australia Downstream Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (Aa2 stable), for AUD425 million ($293 million) excluding working capital adjustments. The transaction is expected to complete by mid-2020. Puma Energy intends to use the proceeds raised from both sales to pay down debt. In 2020, while Moody's does not factor any recovery in Angola's contribution given the uncertainty over the phasing of any future pump price adjustments, it expects that continuing volume growth and operational efficiency improvements will more than offset the loss of Paraguay and Australia contributions. A modest uplift in Moody's-adjusted EBITDA combined with the full application of divestment proceeds towards reducing debt should allow some material deleveraging, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA falling back below 5x at year-end 2020. RATING OUTLOOK The negative outlook largely reflects the persistent pressure weighing on Puma Energy's operating profitability and the weak positioning of its leverage metrics relative to the Ba3 rating at year-end 2019, with Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA likely to be close to 6x. The stabilisation of the outlook will be predicated on Puma Energy's ability to achieve some, even modest, recovery in operating results in 2020 while successfully completing the recently announced divestments. This should allow some material deleveraging with adjusted total debt to EBITDA falling back below a level of 5x, which Moody's views as an appropriate downgrade trigger for the Ba3 rating in the context of the group's downsized business portfolio. ESG CONSIDERATIONS Refining and marketing is among the 11 sectors identified by Moody's with elevated credit exposure to environmental risk. The sector is exposed to a decrease in demand for oil products in the long term and tightening regulations. However, Puma Energy's strong focus on developing markets in Africa, Central and South America, and Asia should leave it relatively sheltered from a potential rapid uptake of electric vehicles. Puma Energy's major shareholder is 49.4%-owned by global commodity trader Trafigura, which supplies about two-thirds of the refined oil products distributed and marketed by Puma Energy. The group also uses Trafigura's trading platforms to hedge its fuel inventories. In this context, Moody's notes that any material weakening of Trafigura's credit profile may have a detrimental effect on Puma Energy. Sonangol, the state oil company of Angola, which is the group's other major shareholder, with a 28.06% stake, supplies all of Puma Energy's oil products distributed in Angola. Trafigura and Sonangol have historically provided financial support for Puma Energy's growth via shareholder loans, committed borrowing facilities, capital increases and conversion of loans to equity. Out of Puma Energy's seven board members, three are appointed by Trafigura, whereas Sonangol elects two. LIQUIDITY Moody's views Puma Energy's current liquidity position as adequate despite its limited access to multiyear committed bank facilities. As of the end of September 2019, Puma Energy held unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of around $543 million and had total availabilities under committed bank credit lines of $760 million, of which $370 million under RCFs expiring within 12 months. In addition, Puma continues to have access to a $500 million committed shareholder loan from Trafigura, which remains undrawn and was extended to September 2023. This compares with debt (including lease) liabilities falling due within 12 months of $518 million as of the end of September 2019. Also, Moody's expects tight working capital management and moderation in capital spending to help Puma Energy remain FCF positive in the next 12-18 months and within the financial covenants governing its bank facilities. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The Ba3 rating on the $600 million and $750 million senior unsecured notes due 2024 and 2026, respectively, reflects the pari passu ranking of the bondholders to other debt at various operating subsidiaries of the group. The bulk of the group's trade payables are contracted at the HoldCo level while the shift in the group's funding strategy towards HoldCo debt in recent years, has led to the reduction in OpCo debt versus HoldCo debt from 75% in December 2013 to less than 10% in September 2019. This change in the funding strategy reduces the amount of priority debt at various operating subsidiaries of the group, effectively ranking the bondholders pari passu with debt at the OpCo level. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN The ratings may be downgraded should Puma Energy fail to (i) achieve a material and sustainable recovery in operating profitability; (ii) reduce financial leverage back to levels commensurate with a downsized business portfolio after its planned divestments and bring down Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA below 5x by the end of 2020; or (iii) maintain adequate liquidity, including insufficiently pro-active management of its debt maturity profile. While highly unlikely at this juncture, a rating upgrade would require (i) some material strengthening in the group's business profile underpinning a sustained improvement in operating profitability and (ii) some permanent deleveraging ensuring that Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA keeps below 4x. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. CORPORATE PROFILE Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd ("Puma Energy") is an integrated midstream and downstream oil products group active in Africa, Latin America, North East Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Trafigura Beheer BV, a global commodity and logistics firm, established Puma Energy in 1997 as a storage and distribution network in Central America, and the company has since grown into a global network operating across 46 countries worldwide, with approximately 7.6 million cubic metres of storage capacity and a network of approximately 3,000 retail service stations across Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australia. In the twelve months to the end of September 2019, Puma Energy sold 25 million cubic metres of oil products and its facilities handled around 16 million cubic metres of petroleum products. Trafigura (not rated), a global commodities trader, continues to own 49.4% of Puma Energy. Sonangol (not rated), the state-owned national oil company of Angola, is Puma's other major shareholder with a 28.06% stake. In addition, Cochan Holdings LLC owns 15.5% with the remaining owned by private investors. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. 