Moody's downgrades Puma Energy's ratings to Ba3; outlook negative

London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Puma Energy
Holdings Pte. Ltd's ("Puma Energy") corporate family rating (CFR)
to Ba3 from Ba2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD
from Ba2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings assigned
to Puma International Financing S.A.'s senior unsecured
notes guaranteed by Puma Energy to Ba3 from Ba2. The outlook on
all ratings remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating downgrade reflects the significant increase in Puma Energy's
financial leverage following a protracted period of weaker operating performance
as the group has been facing challenging trading conditions in some of
its key markets amid the widespread depreciation of emerging market currencies
against the US dollar.
In the past eighteen months, Puma Energy's operating profitability
has come under pressure as a result of adverse market conditions prevailing
in some of its key countries. In Angola (B3 stable), the
group's unit gross margin markedly declined following the freeze
on refined oil product prices imposed by the government in March 2018
in the context of its macroeconomic stabilisation programme, which
was compounded by the decision to exit the exchange rate peg to the US
dollar leading to a sharp depreciation in the Angolan kwanza. Also,
the group had to contend with intensifying competitive pressures in the
Australian retail sector, as well as declining sales volumes in
Puerto Rico. Overall, Moody's expects that Puma Energy
will report a Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of around $690
million in 2019, down 27% compared to 2017.
In the past two years, a two-third cut in capex and a reduction
in working capital driven by improved structural payment terms with major
suppliers have helped Puma Energy generate positive free cash flow in
excess of $300 million. This together with the proceeds
raised from various non-core assets helped keep Moody's-adjusted
debt largely flat despite a $500 million increase related to the
implementation of IFRS 16. However, lower EBITDA will inevitably
result in a significant increase in leverage in 2019, with adjusted
total debt to EBITDA forecast to rise to 6.3x at year-end
against 4.6x in 2017.
In this context, Moody's notes the various divestments recently
announced by Puma Energy as it strives to optimise its global portfolio
and deleverage its balance sheet. In October 2019, the group
announced the sale of its business operations in Paraguay to Impala Terminals
Group for a net purchase price of $180 million. The transaction
is likely to close in January 2020. This was followed on 18 December
2019 by the sale of the Australian commercial and retail fuels business
to Chevron Australia Downstream Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Chevron
Corporation (Aa2 stable), for AUD425 million ($293 million)
excluding working capital adjustments. The transaction is expected
to complete by mid-2020. Puma Energy intends to use the
proceeds raised from both sales to pay down debt.
In 2020, while Moody's does not factor any recovery in Angola's
contribution given the uncertainty over the phasing of any future pump
price adjustments, it expects that continuing volume growth and
operational efficiency improvements will more than offset the loss of
Paraguay and Australia contributions. A modest uplift in Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA combined with the full application of divestment proceeds towards
reducing debt should allow some material deleveraging, with adjusted
total debt to EBITDA falling back below 5x at year-end 2020.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook largely reflects the persistent pressure weighing
on Puma Energy's operating profitability and the weak positioning
of its leverage metrics relative to the Ba3 rating at year-end
2019, with Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA likely
to be close to 6x.
The stabilisation of the outlook will be predicated on Puma Energy's
ability to achieve some, even modest, recovery in operating
results in 2020 while successfully completing the recently announced divestments.
This should allow some material deleveraging with adjusted total debt
to EBITDA falling back below a level of 5x, which Moody's
views as an appropriate downgrade trigger for the Ba3 rating in the context
of the group's downsized business portfolio.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Refining and marketing is among the 11 sectors identified by Moody's
with elevated credit exposure to environmental risk. The sector
is exposed to a decrease in demand for oil products in the long term and
tightening regulations. However, Puma Energy's strong
focus on developing markets in Africa, Central and South America,
and Asia should leave it relatively sheltered from a potential rapid uptake
of electric vehicles.
Puma Energy's major shareholder is 49.4%-owned by
global commodity trader Trafigura, which supplies about two-thirds
of the refined oil products distributed and marketed by Puma Energy.
The group also uses Trafigura's trading platforms to hedge its fuel inventories.
In this context, Moody's notes that any material weakening
of Trafigura's credit profile may have a detrimental effect on Puma
Energy. Sonangol, the state oil company of Angola,
which is the group's other major shareholder, with a 28.06%
stake, supplies all of Puma Energy's oil products distributed in
Angola.
Trafigura and Sonangol have historically provided financial support for
Puma Energy's growth via shareholder loans, committed borrowing
facilities, capital increases and conversion of loans to equity.
Out of Puma Energy's seven board members, three are appointed
by Trafigura, whereas Sonangol elects two.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views Puma Energy's current liquidity position as
adequate despite its limited access to multiyear committed bank facilities.
As of the end of September 2019, Puma Energy held unrestricted cash
and cash equivalents of around $543 million and had total availabilities
under committed bank credit lines of $760 million, of which
$370 million under RCFs expiring within 12 months. In addition,
Puma continues to have access to a $500 million committed shareholder
loan from Trafigura, which remains undrawn and was extended to September
2023. This compares with debt (including lease) liabilities falling
due within 12 months of $518 million as of the end of September
2019. Also, Moody's expects tight working capital management
and moderation in capital spending to help Puma Energy remain FCF positive
in the next 12-18 months and within the financial covenants governing
its bank facilities.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Ba3 rating on the $600 million and $750 million senior
unsecured notes due 2024 and 2026, respectively, reflects
the pari passu ranking of the bondholders to other debt at various operating
subsidiaries of the group. The bulk of the group's trade
payables are contracted at the HoldCo level while the shift in the group's
funding strategy towards HoldCo debt in recent years, has led to
the reduction in OpCo debt versus HoldCo debt from 75% in December
2013 to less than 10% in September 2019. This change in
the funding strategy reduces the amount of priority debt at various operating
subsidiaries of the group, effectively ranking the bondholders pari
passu with debt at the OpCo level.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
The ratings may be downgraded should Puma Energy fail to (i) achieve a
material and sustainable recovery in operating profitability; (ii)
reduce financial leverage back to levels commensurate with a downsized
business portfolio after its planned divestments and bring down Moody's-adjusted
total debt to EBITDA below 5x by the end of 2020; or (iii) maintain
adequate liquidity, including insufficiently pro-active management
of its debt maturity profile.
While highly unlikely at this juncture, a rating upgrade would require
(i) some material strengthening in the group's business profile
underpinning a sustained improvement in operating profitability and (ii)
some permanent deleveraging ensuring that Moody's-adjusted
total debt to EBITDA keeps below 4x.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd ("Puma Energy") is an integrated
midstream and downstream oil products group active in Africa, Latin
America, North East Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.
Trafigura Beheer BV, a global commodity and logistics firm,
established Puma Energy in 1997 as a storage and distribution network
in Central America, and the company has since grown into a global
network operating across 46 countries worldwide, with approximately
7.6 million cubic metres of storage capacity and a network of approximately
3,000 retail service stations across Africa, Latin America,
Asia and Australia. In the twelve months to the end of September
2019, Puma Energy sold 25 million cubic metres of oil products and
its facilities handled around 16 million cubic metres of petroleum products.
Trafigura (not rated), a global commodities trader, continues
to own 49.4% of Puma Energy. Sonangol (not rated),
the state-owned national oil company of Angola, is Puma's
other major shareholder with a 28.06% stake. In addition,
Cochan Holdings LLC owns 15.5% with the remaining owned
by private investors.
