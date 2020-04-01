Moody's downgrades PureGym to B3, places ratings on review for further downgrade

London, 01 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to
B3-PD from B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR)
of Pinnacle Bidco plc ("PureGym" or the company). Concurrently,
Moody's has downgraded the rating on the GBP430 million senior secured
notes due 2025 to B3 from B2 and the rating on the GBP95 million super
senior revolving credit facility (SSRCF) due 2024 to Ba3 from Ba2.
All ratings are placed on review for downgrade.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus pandemic, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The leisure sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand
and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on PureGym of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The rating action was prompted by the government decisions to close gyms
in all countries where PureGym operate, including the UK,
Denmark, Switzerland and Poland. From a regionally contained
outbreak the virus has rapidly spread to many different regions triggering
introduction of unprecedented confinement measures in many countries around
the world.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to a period of all the company's gyms being closed until the end
of June. The base case assumes that there will be a re-opening
of the gyms and a gradual recovery of membership in the third quarter
this year. However, there are high risks of more challenging
downside scenarios and the severity and duration of the pandemic and hence
the government restrictions and consumer sentiment is uncertain.
Moody's analysis assumes zero revenue for PureGym in the second quarter
and close to 30% fall for the full year but depending on length
and severity of the travel restrictions and government confinement measures
could include a significantly deeper downside cases including zero revenue
during both second and third quarters.
PureGym has been focussing on cost reduction and Moody's expects
that the company will benefit from the proposed government schemes to
compensate for payroll of the staff as well as business rates holiday.
The company also freezes its new gyms substantial rollout program which
should result in only GBP15 million committed capex for Q2-Q4.
Pro-forma for the planned mitigating measures the management estimated
a weekly cash burn of between GBP4.5 and GBP5.5
million per week, which the rating agency views as reasonable and
which means the company will have sufficient liquidity at least until
end of September, assuming that all the gyms remain closed.
Moody's also expects that should the closures continue beyond June
PureGym will likely be able to further reduce its cash burn and secure
liquidity for a longer period.
Assuming the gyms are re-opened at end of June, Moody's
estimates that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA could temporarily
exceed 10x in 2020 before going to circa 7x-7.5x in 2021
-- this is compared to around 6.5x leverage in 2019 pro-form
for Fitness World acquisition. Moody's also highlights there
are inherent uncertainties and variables involved in modeling profitability
and cash flows in times of great uncertainty.
The company's rating is supported by PureGym's competitive
and clear price offering, which is based on a monthly subscription,
and by user-friendly technology, that should help PureGym
to recover quicker and cope with a potential recession or lower customer
demand following the re-opening. The company also does not
rely on international travel and benefits from an improved diversification
to Denmark and Switzerland, although the current crisis is global
in nature.
The review process will focus on (i) the current market situation with
a review of restrictions and gym membership dynamics across PureGym's
key markets, (ii) the liquidity measures taken by the company and
their impact on the company's balance sheet, and (iii) other measures
being taken by the company to reduce its cost base and protect cash flows.
Moody's considers certain governance considerations related to PureGym.
The company is controlled by Leonard Green & Partners, as is
common for private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance
for leverage and appetite for debt-funded acquisition.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's expectations of negative free cash flow during the closure
period will weaken PureGym's liquidity although it will remain adequate
if the impact of the outbreak is limited to the summer period only.
The company fully drawn its SSRCF and had approximately GBP150 million
cash on balance sheet plus GBP10 million available on overdraft at
end of March. The SSRCF has one springing covenant that is tested
when the facility is over 40% drawn. The senior secured
leverage covenant is set at net debt of 7.7x Run Rate Adjusted
EBITDA and will come under pressure, although PureGym is expected
to have some flexibility to reduce the drawing below 40% for the
June testing.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The capital structure comprises GBP430 million of senior secured notes
due 2025, a GBP95 million SSRCF due 2024 and GBP334 million
of shareholder loan that Moody's treats as equity. The B3 instrument
rating on the notes is in line with the company's CFR while the Ba3 instrument
rating on the RCF reflects its super senior ranking ahead of the notes.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak
is brought under control, government confinement measures are lifted
and leisure activity returns to more normal levels. Over time,
Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if (1) the company
continues returns to positive organic revenue and EBITDA growth;
(2) Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA reduces sustainably below 6.5x;
(3) EBITA / Interest improves towards 1.5x; and (4) the company
maintains an adequate liquidity profile while it continues to scale up
its operations.
Moody's could downgrade PureGym's ratings if the gym closure extends
through the summer months, leading to further deterioration in credit
metrics and liquidity. Over a longer term a negative rating pressure
would arise if: (1) Moody's adjusted gross leverage is sustained
above 7.5x; (2) EBITA /interest sustainably below 1x;
or (3) if there is any material and sustained decline in number of members
or in membership yield.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Pinnacle Bidco plc
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
.... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B3 from B2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Pinnacle Bidco plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
PROFILE
Founded in 2009, PureGym is the leading gym operator in the UK,
by number of members and gyms. Pro-forma for the planned
acquisition of Fitness World PureGym reported revenue of around GBP442
million and company-adjusted EBITDA of circa GBP131 million
(before IFRS 16 impact) in 2019. The company achieved significant
growth through organic gym rollouts and acquisitions. The company
derives more than 90% of its revenue from membership fees,
with the remainder coming from nutrition and sport goods sales,
joining fees, day pass income, administration fees and other.
Private equity sponsor Leonard Green & Partners holds 80% of
the company and the remaining 20% is owned by management.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
