Moody's downgrades QualTek to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded QualTek LLC's ("QualTek") Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, and its senior secured first-lien term loan B to Caa1 from B3. At the same time, Moody's has assigned a SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to QualTek given that it's now a public company. The outlook remains negative.

"The rating downgrade reflects QualTek's tight liquidity, weak earnings and high debt leverage, despite the company's large order backlog and pricing actions. In particular, the inflationary environment and limited available liquidity at the end of Q3 2022 could impact its ability to execute and complete many projects as planned, which in turn dims the prospect of a swift improvement in earnings. The likelihood of a financial restructuring is increasing with rising interest expenses given its high debt leverage and lack of free cash flow," said Jiming Zou, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst on QualTek.

Governance considerations under Moody's ESG framework – including financial strategy & risk management, and management track record – were key drivers of the rating action. Moody's has revised QualTek's governance issuer profile score (IPS) to G-5 from G-4, and its credit impact score (CIS) to CIS-5 from CIS-4 given the company's weakness in financial risk management and management track record.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: QualTek LLC

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD4)

Assignments:

..Issuer: QualTek LLC

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-4

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: QualTek LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

QualTek's credit metrics and liquidity profile deteriorated in the first 9 months of 2022. Although the company increased its revenues by 18% year on year in the first nine months of 2022 thanks to 5G and fiber rollouts, its EBITDA declined to $30 million from $55 million a year ago due to wage and fuel inflation, and muted storm recovery activities. Debt/EBITDA increased to nearly 10x and interest coverage declined to about 1x for the last twelve months ending September 2022. Weak earnings and high working capital requirements, coupled with additional expenses for being a listed company, resulted in significant cash outflow in the first nine months. Liquidity was limited to about $18 million remaining availability under the revolver and a de minimis cash balance.

We expect the company will engage with lenders to secure additional liquidity given its under-collateralized accounts receivables. Its receivables, which amounted to $287 million as of October 1, 2022, were mainly due from blue-chip customers such as AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. As of October 1, QualTek borrowed $102.2 million under its $130 million asset-based revolving credit facility. In September, its lender agreed to increase the ABL revolver to $130 million from September 15 through December 31 each year, with $103.5 million unchanged for the remainder of each year. The ABL revolver due in July 2025 now requires QualTek to meet at least 1.0x Fixed Charge Covenant Ratio at every quarter end. Satisfying this covenant will become challenging with rising interest rates.

The company has a $2.4 billion order backlog mostly related to the 5G and fiber rollout projects by the telecom majors. These projects provide revenue visibility, but could be delayed due to permitting or technical issues, or if the company doesn't have enough liquidity. Earnings potential from the order backlog remains to be seen. While the company is taking price actions, examining payment terms and reducing operating expenses, its profitability remains significantly impacted by the persistent inflation in labor and fuel costs. Risks also arise from project execution quality, potential changes in scope for large projects and the unpredictable nature of its most profitable storm recovery business.

QualTek's rating also reflects its relatively small scale and limited end market and customer diversity, with the majority of its revenues generated by providing services to several major telecommunications, media and power companies. The company benefits from its solid market position as a provider of services to blue chip customers in the North American telecommunications and power sectors, which provide growth opportunities as capital spending rises in these sectors. In particular, the company has a large order backlog and is expected to benefit from the accelerated 5G deployment by telecom majors.

The negative outlook reflects the company's tight liquidity, weak credit metrics and challenges in improving earnings given the inflationary environment.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The changes in the governance IPS and CIS scores reflect QualTek's highly leveraged capital structure, aggressive business acquisitions and a history of business underperformance against management guidance, although financial disclosure is improving as the company became a listed company in 2022.

We expect that Brightstar Capital Partners and QualTek management, which hold slightly more than 50% stake in QualTek, will continue to have a strong influence on the company's business strategy and financial policy following its IPO via a de-SPAC transaction in February 2022. Before its IPO, QualTek completed several bolt-on acquisitions to increase business scale and diversity in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upgraded could be considered, if the company improves its earnings, credit metrics and liquidity. A leverage ratio below 7x, interest coverage above 1.5x and at least $50 million available liquidity would be required for an upgrade.

The rating could be downgraded, if the company fails to improve its liquidity or EBITDA/Interest coverage falls below 1x.

QualTek LLC, headquartered in Blue Bell, PA, provides engineering, infrastructure assessment, installation, project management, fulfillment, business continuity and disaster recovery services to the North American telecommunications and power sectors. The company generated revenues of about $612 million in 2021. Brightstar Capital Partners is the majority owner of QualTek.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

