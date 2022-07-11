Moody's downgrades Queretaro's rating to Baa2; stable outlook

New York, July 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded State of Queretaro's (Queretaro) issuer rating to Baa2 from Baa1 and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa2 from baa1. The outlook changed to stable from negative.

Today's action follows Moody's downgrade of the Government of Mexico's rating to Baa2 from Baa1 and the change of its outlook to stable from negative. For full details please refer to the sovereign press release. (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_465313)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The BCA downgrade to baa2 from baa1 and the issuer rating downgrade to Baa2 from Baa1 reflect a deterioration in the systemic risk facing Queretaro, as captured by the change in Mexico's rating. Given Moody's expectations that Mexico's economic activity will remain constrained by weak investment prospects, Queretaro's revenue could register a slower growth. While the state implemented measures to increase own-source revenue collection, the state's non-earmarked federal transfers that represent roughly 44% of total revenue could register a slower growth in the next 2-3 years.

The baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Baa2 rating of Queretaro also reflects a relatively higher level of own-source revenues compared to national peers, as well as its solid governance and management practices. Queretaro has historically maintained very low debt levels, manageable cash financing requirements that have been driven primarily by infrastructure spending and a very strong liquidity position.

Moody's estimates that Queretaro's will continue posting cash financing requirements in 2022 and 2023 of 2% of total revenue, on average, taking into account the state's ongoing infrastructure ambitious plan. The rating affirmation also takes into account Moody's expectation that Queretaro's debt levels will continue declining, reaching 4.7% of total revenue at the end of 2022 and that liquidity will remain very strong with cash covering 10x the state's current liabilities.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The change in the outlook to stable from negative for Queretaro reflects the change in the systemic risk reflected in the change of outlook on Mexico's sovereign rating (Baa2 stable). Additionally, the stable outlook for Queretaro reflects that despite registering cash financing deficits, the state has maintained a very strong liquidity position which measured 14.6x (cash to current liabilities) as of December 2021. While Moody's expects Queretaro will continue funding infrastructure spending with available cash decreasing its liquidity position to 10x, Moody's also expects that liquidity will remain very strong over the next 12-18 months.

The Baa2 rating incorporates a baseline credit assessment of baa2 and Moody's assessment of a low probability of support from the Government of Mexico.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The State of Queretaro has a highly negative exposure to environmental risks, reflected in the E-4 issuer profile score, given its exposure to physical climate risk mainly in the form of heat and water stress as temperatures continue to rise while the state faces water scarcity risks. The assessment also takes into account Queretaro's moderately negatively exposure to carbon transition and waste and pollution risks. While the state has been implementing measures to combat air pollution such as improving mobility and imposing new environmental taxes, Queretaro still shows periods of high air pollution.

Moody's considers that Queretaro's exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3 issuer profile score). While social risks have not led to instability that has adversely affected Queretaro's economic or fiscal performance, the state faces relatively large unfunded pension liabilities, a significant informal economy and income inequality as well as infrastructure needs. While relative to other national peers Queretaro has a safer environment in terms of violence that threatens physical security, public safety could increase operating spending pressures as it is one of the priorities of the government. These factors add negative pressure given the potential investment and spending requirements and could be sources of social tensions.

Queretaro's neutral to low governance IPS (G-2 issuer profile) reflects Mexico's institutional framework, under which the state collects limited own-source revenue but also has limited debt acquisition levels to which it must comply. Queretaro delivers documents in a timely manner; accuracy and detail of information are largely complete, and the level of data transparency is satisfactory. The government maintains a strong track record of effective fiscal policymaking and very low debt levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although an upgrade is currently unlikely because Queretaro is rated at the same level as Mexico, Moody's would consider upgrading Queretaro's rating in the event of an upgrade of Mexico's rating and if the state maintains a strong liquidity position, along with moderate debt levels and a sustained improvement in gross operating balances.

A significant change in the financial policy of the state that negatively affects the operating balance resulting in an increase in debt or an important deterioration in its liquidity could put negative pressure in the rating. A downgrade on Mexico's ratings would also exert downward pressure on the State of Queretaro's rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Roxana Munoz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alejandro Olivo

Managing Director

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

