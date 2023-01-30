Moody's downgrades Quorum Health Corporation's CFR to Ca; outlook negative

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Quorum Health Corporation's ("Quorum Health" or "the company") Corporate Family Rating to Ca from Caa1 and its Probability of Default Rating to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating of the company's senior secured term loan to Ca from Caa1. The outlook is negative.

The downgrade of Quorum Health's ratings reflects Moody's view that the probability of default is very high and that the recovery rate for the company's debt will be low. Moody's expects continued pressure on the company's profitability in the next few quarters. The company will have to meet the timebound asset sale and debt prepayment required by the third amendment to its lender credit agreement. As Quorum Health continues to sell its assets, there is uncertainty on the realized value of the remaining hospitals to allow the company to meet its financial obligations. The company's debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted basis) spiked to more than 25 times at the end of September 2022 from high-6.0 times a year ago. A large part of the leverage increase was due to extremely weak earnings in the third and fourth quarters of 2022. The company experienced declining revenues and a surge in operating expenses in 2022, as it struggled with staff turnover and increased contract labor costs.

The negative outlook reflects considerable uncertainty associated with the company's planned asset sale, the timing and realized value from such sale and its impact on the remaining business.

Governance and social risk considerations are material to the rating action. Quorum Health has aggressive financial policies reflected in very high financial leverage and the reliance on asset sales to meet the company's financial obligations. The company's reliance on highly specialized clinical labor also makes it vulnerable to worsening supply-demand imbalance of such labor and the resultant spike in labor costs. This risk has become more pronounced after the COVID pandemic, which triggered increased retirement and a shift from permanent positions to temporary staffing, especially for nurse professionals.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Quorum Health Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Quorum Health Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Quorum Health's Ca Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's view that the company's probability of default is very high over the near term. Moody's expects that Quorum health will continue to burn cash in 2023 and it will have to accelerate the sale of its assets to meet its financial obligations. The credit profile is also constrained by Quorum's concentration of profits in a few markets and cash flow volatility created by exposure to state supplemental Medicaid programs.

The Ca Corporate Family Rating is supported by the availability of hospital assets that can be sold to generate cash.

Moody's expects Quorum Health's liquidity to remain weak over the next 12-18 months. The company had $31 million in cash at the end of 9/30/2022. It had $81.6 million drawn on its $130 million ABL at the end of 9/30/2022. The free cash flow for the first 9 months of 2022 was negative 65 million. Moody's expects the cash burn to continue in 2023 and the company will need to rely on asset sales and/or incremental ABL revolver borrowings to fund its working capital.

Quorum Health's $130 million ABL facility (not rated) has a first priority perfected lien on substantially all tangible and intangible assets, including accounts receivable, cash, deposit accounts, and intangibles, of the borrower and each guarantor. The $732 million senior secured term loan ($622 million outstanding in January 2023) has a first priority lien on substantially all current and future assets, including personal and real property, except for the ABL priority collateral, on which it has a second priority lien. The Ca rating on the term loan is the same as the Corporate Family Rating, which reflects the size of the ABL not being material enough to cause a notching in the term loan rating.

Social and governance considerations are material to the company's rating. Quorum Health's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting aggressive financial strategy reflected by very high financial leverage and the reliance on asset sales to meet the company's financial obligations. Quorum Health has very highly negative credit exposure to governance risk considerations (G-5). Quorum has had a number of management and strategy changes within the last few years, which have to date not shown evidence of being successful. Further, the company has been unable to demonstrate a consistent track record for meeting its own financial guidance leading up to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in April 2020. Quorum Health's highly negative credit risk exposure to social risk considerations (S-4), mainly reflects risks associated with responsible production which considers the company's potential liability related to patient care, as well as exposure to human capital, as the company relies on highly specialized labor to provide its services. The company is also exposed to changes in reimbursement rates by its payors, which include government payors as well as subsidies governed by state legislations, as well as a push towards reducing overall healthcare costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company defaults on its financial obligations or estimated recovery further declines.

An upgrade of Quorum Health's ratings is currently unlikely but could arise if the company improves its operating performance and liquidity such that Moody's estimates of expected losses for the company's creditors become higher.

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator and manager of hospitals and outpatient services in non-urban areas of the US. As of September 30, 2022, the company operated 21 hospitals in rural and mid-sized markets in 13 states. Its annual revenues for the 12 months that ended September 30, 2022, were approximately $1.39 billion. The company is majority-owned by Davidson Kempner and GoldenTree Asset Management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kailash Chhaya, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

