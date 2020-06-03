Moody's downgrades RCI Banque's deposit and senior unsecured ratings to Baa2; outlook is negative

BCA and Adjusted BCA downgraded to ba1

Paris, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today downgraded RCI Banque (RCI)'s long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings to Baa2 from Baa1. The outlook on these has been changed to negative from ratings under review. Moody's also downgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to ba1 from baa3, its subordinated debt ratings to Ba2 from Ba1, its long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment and long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) to Baa1(cr) and Baa1 respectively, from A3(cr) and A3 respectively.

The rating agency concurrently affirmed RCI's Prime-2 short-term deposit and commercial paper ratings, its Prime-2 short-term CRR and its Prime-2(cr) short-term CR Assessment. RCI Banque Sucursal Argentina's local currency issuer rating of Caa1 with a negative outlook remains unaffected by today's action.This action was prompted by the downgrade of the corporate family rating (CFR) of RCI's parent Renault S.A. (Renault) to Ba2 from Ba1. For further details, please see Moody's press "Moody's downgrades Renault's ratings to Ba2; Outlook negative" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_425266) published on 28 May 2020.

This action concludes the review opened on RCI's ratings on 31 March 2020.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE OF THE BCA AND ADJUSTED BCA

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The auto sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock. Moody's further regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RCI's asset quality, profitability and solvency will likely weaken in today's deteriorated economic environment. Furthermore, Moody's believes that the weakening of its parent's creditworthiness will impair RCI's fundamentals more durably because RCI is an integral part of the car manufacturer's business model. As such, RCI's BCA is unlikely to exceed Renault's rating by more than one notch, as is the case for most other rated auto captives. The downgrade of RCI's BCA and Adjusted BCA to ba1 therefore results from the downgrade of Renault's ratings to Ba2, reflecting the intrinsic linkages between both companies and the direct negative impact of the coronavirus on the banks' fundamentals.

RATIONALE FOR THE BANK'S LONG-TERM RATINGS

RCI's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt as well as its subordinated debt ratings reflect the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA of ba1 and the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis to its liabilities.

The negative outlook on RCI's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflect the negative outlook on Renault's ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of RCI's BCA, and hence of its long-term ratings, are currently very unlikely given the negative outlook.

Owing to the intrinsic interlinkages between the captive and its automotive parent, RCI's ratings are highly dependent on the creditworthiness of Renault. Therefore, a downgrade of Renault would likely result in a similar action on RCI's ratings. A downgrade of RCI's ratings could also result from a substantial deterioration in the bank's asset quality, capital, profitability or liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: RCI Banque

..Downgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Long-term Bank Deposits, downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1, outlook changed to Negative from Ratings under Review

....Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program, downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, downgraded to Baa1(cr) from A3(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to ba1 from baa3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to ba1 from baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1, outlook changed to Negative from Ratings under Review

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program, affirmed P-2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-2

....Other Short Term , affirmed (P)P-2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Ratings under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

