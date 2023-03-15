Moody's downgrades RE/MAX's CFR and long-term senior secured ratings to B1 from Ba3 on continuing US housing market softening; outlook is negative

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the corporate family rating ("CFR") of RE/MAX, LLC ("RE/MAX"), a franchisor of real estate brokerage and mortgage brokerage services, to B1 from Ba3. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the probability of default rating ("PDR") to B1-PD from Ba3-PD and the senior secured first lien credit facilities ratings to B1 from Ba3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains at SGL-1. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The downgrades and outlook change to negative reflects Moody's expectations that softening conditions in the US housing market will result in further declining home sale transaction volume and a continued decline in RE/MAX's US agent count. Moody's expects that lower revenue and financial returns will contribute to financial leverage, as expressed by debt to EBITDA, spiking to the mid-to-high 5x range for year-end 2023. However, the company's 100% franchised business model supports its ability to continue generating free cash flow and provides some protection against existing home sale market downturns provided by its light and flexible cost structure. Due to the company's all-floating rate capital structure, Moody's also expects that rising interest rates will impact the company's cash flow and interest coverage metrics in the near term such that free cash flow to debt declines to about 3% and EBITA/Interest declines to around 2x over the same period. Moody's also expects that RE/MAX will prioritize returning cash to shareholders through recurring dividends and opportunistic share repurchases than voluntarily repaying debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RE/MAX's B1 CFR reflects high financial leverage of 4.5x as of year-end 2022 that Moody's expects to increase to the mid-to-high 5x range in 2023, small revenue scale relative to a broader set of business service peers, and intense industry competition to attract and retain agents as evidenced by its declining US agent count since 2017. The company's Motto Mortgage brand, launched in October 2016 with 231 open offices as of 31 December 2022, has not generated profit since inception which Moody's expects to continue for 2023 and potentially into 2024. RE/MAX estimates 300 to 350 open offices are required for Motto to generate profitability. Support is provided by the protections offered by its 100% franchised business model, a history of continued Canada and International agent count growth, its highly profitable business, and very good liquidity. The strong RE/MAX brand recognition and leading market position drive the company's fairly predictable revenues, strong margins and free cash flow generation.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

The B1 rating on the senior secured first lien credit facility, consisting of a $444 million term loan due 2028 and a $50 million revolver expiring 2026, reflects the probability of default rating of B1-PD and a loss given default assessment of LGD4. The first lien debt represents the preponderance of the capital structure and is thus rated the same as the CFR. The facility is secured by a first lien pledge of substantially all tangible and intangible assets of the company's domestic subsidiaries and 65% of the capital stock of the first-tier foreign subsidiaries.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects RE/MAX's very good liquidity supported by predictable free cash flow generation, substantial cash on hand and low capital investment needs. However, Moody's expects free cash flow generation will weaken over the next 12 to 18 months compared to historical years due to a challenging macro environment, including rising interest rates. Moody's expects the company to generate at least $13 million free cash flow in 2023. The company's cash balance was $108.7 million as of 31 December 2022. In combination with cash on hand, internal cash flow is sufficient to meet basic cash needs this year, including $4.6 million in term loan amortization per year.

The company's $50 million undrawn revolver expires in 2026. Moody's expects the revolver will remain undrawn over the next 12-18 months. The size of the current commitment does not cover the company's fixed charges for a year. The revolver is subject to a springing total leverage ratio covenant that cannot exceed 4.5x which comes into effect only when the revolver is drawn. Moody's does not expect the covenant to spring, but should the covenant be tested, covenant cushion is expected to be at least 35%.

The negative outlook reflects execution risk that RE/MAX faces to improve its financial profile amidst continued declines in its US agent count and an uncertain macroeconomic environment that will impact home sale transaction volume. The outlook could return to stable if Moody's expects financial leverage to sustainably decline below 5x by 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook indicates that ratings upgrades are unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months. However, the ratings could be upgraded if RE/MAX commits to maintaining very good liquidity and conservative financial policies such that financial leverage is maintained below 4x and free cash flow to debt is sustained above 10%.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial policies become more aggressive, Moody's expects financial leverage to be sustained above 5x beyond 2024, free cash flow to debt is sustained below 5%, or liquidity weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX, LLC is an indirect subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX). RE/MAX operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the U.S., Canada, and internationally and mortgage brokerage services in the U.S. RE/MAX derives its revenue primarily from continuing franchise fees, annual dues, broker fees, new franchise sales and renewals, and other revenue. RE/MAX generated $353 million revenue for 2022.

