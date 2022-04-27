Moody's downgrades RH's CFR to Ba3

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Restoration Hardware, Inc.'s ("RH") ratings including its corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ba3 from Ba2 and probability of default rating ("PDR") to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD. The senior secured term loan rating was also downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2. At the same time, Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed $1 billion incremental first lien term loan. The speculative grade liquidity score ("SGL") is unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook is stable. The proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

The downgrade reflects governance considerations including financial strategies that have been more aggressive than originally expected and tend favor shareholders over creditors. The downgrade also reflects that the proposed debt issuance will increase leverage at a time when RH is facing a challenging supply chain and inflation environment. Pro forma for the debt raise Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA is 4x for the year ended January 29, 2022. While balance sheet cash is robust (~$3.2B as of January 29, 2022 and pro forma the proposed debt issuance), the company has a history of opportunistic share repurchases. The company's stock has lost approximately 50% of its value since its high in the summer of 2021 which increases the likelihood that it will use its balance sheet cash (including the proposed incremental debt) for share repurchases.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Restoration Hardware, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD4)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Restoration Hardware, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Restoration Hardware, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

RH's Ba3 CFR reflects moderate leverage and very good liquidity. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA pro forma for the proposed incremental debt is 4x for the year ended January 29, 2022. The credit profile is also supported by its strong brand awareness as a home luxury brand, its strong operating margins and performance of the existing Design Galleries. RH's luxury brand benefits from its upper income customers with strong purchasing power who typically are more resilient to economic downturns. However, the credit profile is constrained by the cyclical nature of the home furnishing industry which could cause consumers to delay, forego or trade down on purchases in recessionary periods. The credit profile is also constrained by its unique business strategy which focuses on a conversion to a large box gallery styled store concept that requires a significant capital investment and also includes new international markets and an expansion into hospitality most notably restaurants and two hotels.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of good liquidity and sustained margin strength as the company opens its new galleries.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

RH's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderate (CIS-3). The company has moderate environmental risks reflecting its exposure to physical climate, carbon transition and natural capital. Social risks are highly negative related to its exposure to responsible production. RH has moderate governance risks which reflects moderate leverage, shareholder friendly financial strategies and its capital-intensive business strategy.

RH is moderately exposed (E-3) to environment risks related to physical climate and carbon transition and its reliance on natural capital for the products it sells. RH's physical climate risks are driven by its small store base with a concentration in weather affected states. RH also has a moderate exposure to carbon transition, in line with the retail and apparel industry, as product transport, which currently relies primarily on combustion engine vehicles, remains integral to its operations. RH is moderately exposed to natural capital risk given its reliance on cotton, linen, silk and leather in many of the products they sell. RH seeks to incorporate the use of recycled and repurposed wood in its furniture collections and supports responsible wood sourcing practices.

RH has a highly negative exposure (S-4) to social risks related to responsible production including increasing consumer and government scrutiny of the sustainability and treatment of labor within its supply chain. The majority of RH's product is sourced from overseas with a relatively small number of suppliers.

RH's governance risk is moderate (G-3) reflecting the company's moderate leverage including a significant increase in funded debt since January 30, 2021. RH has a history of shareholder friendly financial strategies including opportunistic share repurchases. The company also has a capital-intensive business strategy and has operated with a higher level of leverage in the past.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if there is a clear articulation of conservative financial strategies while maintaining very good liquidity and solid operating performance including the successful opening of new galleries. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.5x and adjusted EBIT margins sustained above 20%.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in the company's overall operating performance or liquidity profile. The ratings could also be downgraded if aggressive financial strategies, unsuccessful gallery openings or declining operating performance results in Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.5x. The ratings could also be downgraded should the company expand its operations into new sectors that materially changes its current business profile.

Headquartered in Corte Madera, California, RH is a home furnishings company that offers its collection through its retail galleries, catalog, and online. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 67 total galleries including 27 design galleries and 36 legacy galleries. The company also operates 14 Waterworks Showrooms and 38 outlets. For the twelve months ending January 29, 2022, RH had approximately $3.8 billion in revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

