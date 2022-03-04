Moody's downgrades R.R. Donnelley's CFR to B3; outlook stable

Approximately $2.8 billion of rated debt
Toronto, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company's (RRD) corporate
family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, probability of default rating
to B3-PD from B2-PD, and senior unsecured notes rating
to Caa1 from B3. At the same time, Moody's confirmed
the senior secured term loan B and senior secured notes at B1.
Moody's has withdrawn the company's speculative grade liquidity
rating. The outlook has changed to stable from rating under review.
This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on November 4th,
2021 following the company's definitive agreement with Atlas Holdings
LLC (Atlas) to be acquired for a total enterprise value of $2.1
billion. On December 14th, 2021, RRD entered into a
new definitive agreement with Chatham Asset Management, LLC (Chatham)
to be acquired for a total enterprise value of $2.3 billion.
At the same time, the company's definitive agreement with Atlas
was terminated. Chatham's acquisition of RRD closed on February
25th, 2022.
"The downgrade reflects our expectation that RRD's leverage
will remain elevated at around 6.5x in the 12-18 months
following the transaction close" said Aziz Al Sammarai, Moody's
analyst.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: R.R. Donnelley & Sons
Company
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD5)
Confirmations:
..Issuer: R.R. Donnelley & Sons
Company
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at B1 (LGD2) from (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at B1 (LGD2) from (LGD3)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: R.R. Donnelley & Sons
Company
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: R.R. Donnelley & Sons
Company
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
RRD (B3 stable) is constrained by: (1) high leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA
including the company's new HoldCo Payment-In-Kind
(PIK) notes and Moody's standard adjustments for pension and operating
leases) of about 7.1x at close; (2) high exposure to the secular
decline in commercial printing due to digital substitution pressuring
its revenue and profitability; (3) execution risks as it transforms
itself from a commercial printer focused on manuals, publications,
brochures, and business cards to innovative businesses such as packaging,
labels, direct marketing and digital print; (4) lack of operating
track record under the new private equity ownership and the potential
for more aggressive financial policies such as shareholder friendly transactions.
However, the company benefits from: (1) good position in the
commercial printing market, large scale and client diversity;
(2) continued cost reduction, which partially mitigates the pressure
on EBITDA; and (3) good liquidity, including its ability to
generate positive free cash flow despite ongoing pressures.
Governance risks are high. The privatization of RRD is likely to
result in less market transparency compared to publicly traded peers.
Chatham has stated that majority of the management will be maintained
as well as the company's current strategic goals and financial policies
will pursued. However, Chatham's lack of operating track
record as owner of RRD constrains the rating; a consistent history
of operations and financial policy as RRD transforms away from declining
business segments will need to be established.
RRD has good liquidity. Sources approximate $720 million
while it has $8 million of debt maturities over the next 12 months.
Liquidity is supported by $280 million of cash at YE 2021,
Moody's expected free cash flow of about $70 million over
the next 12 months and about $368 million of availability under
its amended $650 million ABL facility due April 2026 (subject to
a borrowing base, pro forma for Chatham acquisition and after $67
million of letters of credit). RRD's facility is subject to a springing
fixed interest charge coverage covenant and cushion is expected to exceed
25% if it becomes applicable. The company has limited ability
to generate liquidity from asset sales.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that RRD will deleverage
to around 6.5x in the next 12-18 months mainly using positive
free cash flow and asset sales to reduce its outstanding debt.
The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
manage its cost structure to offset the secular decline in its commercial
printing segment and sustain good liquidity.
RRD has four classes of debt: (1) unrated $650 million ABL
facility due April 2026; (2) B1-rated $450 million
secured notes due November 2026 and $750 million (face value) secured
term loan B due November 2026; (3) Caa1-rated senior unsecured
notes and debentures due 2023 through 2031; and (4) unrated HoldCo
PIK subordinated notes due in October 2031. RRD's ABL facility
benefits from a first priority lien on accounts receivable, inventory,
and equipment and a second priority lien on principal properties.
The term loan and secured notes benefit from first priority liens on principal
properties and second priority liens on accounts receivable, inventory,
and equipment. This drives their B1 rating, which is two
notches above the corporate family rating (CFR). The Caa1 rating
on the unsecured notes and debentures is one notch below the CFR to reflect
their junior ranking behind the ABL facility, term loan and secured
notes but ahead of the HoldCo PIK notes and its capitalized accrued interest.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
• If the company is not able to successfully execute its transformation
into innovative businesses to minimize pressure from commercial printing.
Quantitatively this would reflect our expectations of ongoing revenue
and EBITDA declines
• Sustaining leverage above 7x (7.1x estimated at close)
• Weak liquidity, possibly from consistent negative free cash
flow
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
• Generating sustainable positive organic growth in revenue and EBITDA
• Sustaining leverage below 5x (7.1x estimated at close)
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in
June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, R.R. Donnelley
& Sons Company is the leader in the North American commercial printing
industry. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was
about $5 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Aziz Al Sammarai
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653