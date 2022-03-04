Moody's downgrades R.R. Donnelley's CFR to B3; outlook stable

Approximately $2.8 billion of rated debt

Toronto, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company's (RRD) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, and senior unsecured notes rating to Caa1 from B3. At the same time, Moody's confirmed the senior secured term loan B and senior secured notes at B1. Moody's has withdrawn the company's speculative grade liquidity rating. The outlook has changed to stable from rating under review.

This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on November 4th, 2021 following the company's definitive agreement with Atlas Holdings LLC (Atlas) to be acquired for a total enterprise value of $2.1 billion. On December 14th, 2021, RRD entered into a new definitive agreement with Chatham Asset Management, LLC (Chatham) to be acquired for a total enterprise value of $2.3 billion. At the same time, the company's definitive agreement with Atlas was terminated. Chatham's acquisition of RRD closed on February 25th, 2022.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that RRD's leverage will remain elevated at around 6.5x in the 12-18 months following the transaction close" said Aziz Al Sammarai, Moody's analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD5)

Confirmations:

..Issuer: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at B1 (LGD2) from (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at B1 (LGD2) from (LGD3)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

RRD (B3 stable) is constrained by: (1) high leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA including the company's new HoldCo Payment-In-Kind (PIK) notes and Moody's standard adjustments for pension and operating leases) of about 7.1x at close; (2) high exposure to the secular decline in commercial printing due to digital substitution pressuring its revenue and profitability; (3) execution risks as it transforms itself from a commercial printer focused on manuals, publications, brochures, and business cards to innovative businesses such as packaging, labels, direct marketing and digital print; (4) lack of operating track record under the new private equity ownership and the potential for more aggressive financial policies such as shareholder friendly transactions.

However, the company benefits from: (1) good position in the commercial printing market, large scale and client diversity; (2) continued cost reduction, which partially mitigates the pressure on EBITDA; and (3) good liquidity, including its ability to generate positive free cash flow despite ongoing pressures.

Governance risks are high. The privatization of RRD is likely to result in less market transparency compared to publicly traded peers. Chatham has stated that majority of the management will be maintained as well as the company's current strategic goals and financial policies will pursued. However, Chatham's lack of operating track record as owner of RRD constrains the rating; a consistent history of operations and financial policy as RRD transforms away from declining business segments will need to be established.

RRD has good liquidity. Sources approximate $720 million while it has $8 million of debt maturities over the next 12 months. Liquidity is supported by $280 million of cash at YE 2021, Moody's expected free cash flow of about $70 million over the next 12 months and about $368 million of availability under its amended $650 million ABL facility due April 2026 (subject to a borrowing base, pro forma for Chatham acquisition and after $67 million of letters of credit). RRD's facility is subject to a springing fixed interest charge coverage covenant and cushion is expected to exceed 25% if it becomes applicable. The company has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that RRD will deleverage to around 6.5x in the next 12-18 months mainly using positive free cash flow and asset sales to reduce its outstanding debt. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will manage its cost structure to offset the secular decline in its commercial printing segment and sustain good liquidity.

RRD has four classes of debt: (1) unrated $650 million ABL facility due April 2026; (2) B1-rated $450 million secured notes due November 2026 and $750 million (face value) secured term loan B due November 2026; (3) Caa1-rated senior unsecured notes and debentures due 2023 through 2031; and (4) unrated HoldCo PIK subordinated notes due in October 2031. RRD's ABL facility benefits from a first priority lien on accounts receivable, inventory, and equipment and a second priority lien on principal properties. The term loan and secured notes benefit from first priority liens on principal properties and second priority liens on accounts receivable, inventory, and equipment. This drives their B1 rating, which is two notches above the corporate family rating (CFR). The Caa1 rating on the unsecured notes and debentures is one notch below the CFR to reflect their junior ranking behind the ABL facility, term loan and secured notes but ahead of the HoldCo PIK notes and its capitalized accrued interest.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

• If the company is not able to successfully execute its transformation into innovative businesses to minimize pressure from commercial printing. Quantitatively this would reflect our expectations of ongoing revenue and EBITDA declines

• Sustaining leverage above 7x (7.1x estimated at close)

• Weak liquidity, possibly from consistent negative free cash flow

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

• Generating sustainable positive organic growth in revenue and EBITDA

• Sustaining leverage below 5x (7.1x estimated at close)

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is the leader in the North American commercial printing industry. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was about $5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Aziz Al Sammarai

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

