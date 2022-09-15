Moody's downgrades RSA's CFR to Caa1

New York, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Redstone Buyer LLC's (RSA Security) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3. Moody's also downgraded the company's first lien debt ratings to B3 from B2 and second lien debt to Caa3 from Caa2. The downgrade was driven by continuing challenges the company faces separating from Dell, restructuring operations and standing its business units up as separate entities. Although the company is making progress through the separation and restructuring process, disruptions have been far greater and cash flow, liquidity and overall performance significantly weaker than original expectations. The company has relied on asset sales and revolver draws to effectively fund cash shortfalls. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RSA's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's very high financial leverage, challenges and costs of setting up as a stand-alone company and ongoing restructuring program. Leverage is well over 20x based on January 2022 LTM results, although closer to 8x excluding transaction, stand-up and restructuring costs and giving full-year credit for synergies underway. Although those costs are winding down, they will likely continue into FY 2024 and will continue to stress the company's liquidity. The credit profile benefits from RSA's leading positions across various enterprise cybersecurity and risk management software markets and favorable demand drivers in the security software industry. RSA has been updating and modernizing its platforms including cloud security capabilities over the past several years after falling behind several of its competitors. Though the company has made significant progress in new product development, the competitive environment remains challenging and continued investment is likely required to grow the business. Restructuring and stand-alone build out costs (including capital expenditures) will likely continue through fiscal 2023 (fiscal year ending January) although declining. As a result free cash flow will be negative in fiscal 2023 and possibly into fiscal 2024. Despite the challenges, RSA is setting up its different business units to be separable and sale of any unit would likely contribute to de-leveraging.

The stable outlook reflects the progress the company has made separating the businesses and likelihood that performance will stabilize towards the end of FY 2023 and cash flow will approach breakeven levels sometime over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if performance continues to weaken, cash flow does not show signs of reaching breakeven levels or covenants limit availability under the revolver. The ratings could also face downward pressure if future asset sale proceeds are not used to permanently pay down debt. The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to stabilize operations and generate sustained positive free cash flow and cushion under its revolver covenants.

Liquidity is weak based challenges reaching breakeven free cash flow over next 12 months. Although separation, restructuring and stand up costs are winding down, free cash flow will likely be negative in upcoming quarters and availability under the revolver may be restricted. The company must be in compliance with certain financial covenants if more than $61.25 million of the $175 million revolver is drawn. The company had approximately $100 million drawn as of July 29, 2022 although levels have decreased since. Moody's expects there will be cushion under the revolver covenants unless performance weakens.

As a software company, RSA's exposure to environmental risk is considered low. Social risks are moderately negative and in-line with the software industry. Social risks primarily relate to data security, diversity in the work force and access to highly skilled workers. RSA is owned by a consortium of private equity funds and does not have an independent board. We expect RSA will have aggressive financial practices as demonstrated by its April 2021 recapitalization.

The following ratings were affected:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Redstone Buyer LLC (RSA Security)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Redstone Buyer LLC (RSA Security)

....Outlook, Stable

Redstone Buyer LLC (RSA Security) is an enterprise security software company with approximately $720 million of revenue for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. RSA was acquired from Dell in September 2020 by a group of funds led by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group (STG). After the April 2021 recapitalization, Clearlake Capital Group (Clearlake) became a controlling shareholder along with STG.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

