Moody's downgrades Rackspace's CFR to Caa1; outlook changed to negative

New York, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Rackspace Technology Global, Inc.'s (Rackspace) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B2 and its probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B2-PD. The ratings on Rackspace's senior secured debt, comprised of a $375 million senior secured revolver (undrawn) due 2025, $2.3 billion senior secured term loan B due 2028 and $550 million senior secured notes due 2028 were downgraded to B3 from B1. Ratings on the company's $550 million senior unsecured notes due 2028 were downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The downgrades and change in outlook to negative reflect, in part, Rackspace's governance weaknesses, including aggressive financial strategy and risk management practices as evidenced by rising debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) in concert with weakening profitability tied to its former public cloud growth strategy. The company now faces very high execution risks associated with its pivot to a new and still-to-be-proven business model from a previous multi-year business strategy as it confronts declining revenue trends, persistent margin pressures and weakening free cash flow. With the company itself having limited visibility into its turnaround progress over the next 12-18 months, Moody's believes the possibility of distressed debt exchanges are a risk, especially given Rackspace's significant private equity ownership and current debt trading levels.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Rackspace Technology Global, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rackspace Technology Global, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Rackspace's Caa1 CFR reflects high risks to the sustainability of the company's business model, elevated and rising debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) and intensely competitive end markets which include much larger traditional system integrators and more nimble, focused digital systems integrators providing consultation and implementation services. Rackspace faces very high execution risks associated with its pivot to an unproven strategy that more directly targets higher margin public cloud services. Moody's believes that the company's new business strategy will result in a longer public cloud services sales cycle and more revenue variability. Further, Rackspace's decision to rekindle its focus on a legacy private cloud services business that had been largely de-emphasized in recent years raises serious questions about prior strategy and current business viability. The company's weakening margin trends highlight fundamental flaws in what was a multi-year go-to-market strategy that heavily targeted managed public cloud services end markets. Most of Rackspace's recent revenue growth has been driven largely by the low margin resale of public cloud infrastructure of hyperscalers such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Rackspace's company-defined "land-and-expand" strategy hasn't delivered the level of follow-on upselling leading to higher margin public cloud services contracts initially anticipated. With this strategic pivot, Rackspace's more selective targeting of higher margin service portions of the managed public cloud industry will likely inject increased uncertainty into revenue and margin visibility for the next 12-18 months, if not longer. Rackspace's objectives with its formerly de-emphasized private cloud business aim to drive meaningful and profitable revenue growth from more regulated industry verticals potentially less suited for the full migration of all IT workloads to the public cloud, such as healthcare, technology and financial services. Uncertainly about the success of this renewed private cloud effort is also very high. During 2022 the company's sizable $464 million of impairment charges on goodwill and assets and significant senior management changes highlighted some of Rackspace's strategic direction difficulties that may not be easily reversed. Moody's also notes that the company's overall customer base has dwindled by at least 17,000 in 2021 to just over 100,000, providing additional evidence of business model difficulties. Rackspace's rating is also constrained by the technological and competitive threats inherent in the IT services industry.

The rating is supported by the company's moderate scale, the company's well-known brand name, its large and experienced team of mulitcloud professionals, a diversified customer base and largely recurring revenue profile currently. Rackspace remains focused on multicloud services end markets and has operated with relatively low capital intensity in recent years, but this could change to increased capital investing under its latest business strategy shift, especially in private cloud end markets. Moody's expects weakness in Rackspace's revenue growth and EBITDA margins in 2023 as a concerted business turnaround begins to take form, with free cash flow weakening steadily from peak 2021 levels. Rackspace's debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) has steadily trended higher over the last two years and stood at an elevated 7.7x for the last 12 months ending September 30, 2022. Moody's believes the company's debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) will continue to increase under its revised business strategy through 2023 with limited visibility into a potential deleveraging path in 2024 and beyond.

Rackspace's liquidity is good, supported by a cash balance of $249 million as of September 30, 202 and full availability under a $375 million revolving credit facility maturing in August 2025. Rackspace faces a highly uncertain operating trajectory and Moody's anticipates the company will rely on its cash balance and utilize its revolver to support and invest in its business turnaround. The revolving credit facility is subject to a springing maximum net first lien leverage ratio of 5.0x when outstanding borrowings are equal to or greater than 35% of facility commitments. Moody's believes the company's potential turnaround difficulties could result in the company failing to be in compliance with this first lien leverage ratio, thus effectively reducing the full availability of potential liquidity resources.

The debt instrument ratings of Rackspace reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the Caa1-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in the capital structure based on a priority of claims. The company's revolver, senior secured term loan and senior secured notes are rated B3 (LGD3), one notch above the Caa1 CFR, given the loss absorption provided by the unsecured notes. The unsecured notes are rated Caa3 (LGD6), two notches below the Caa1 CFR due to their junior position in the capital structure.

In concert with these ratings downgrades, Moody's also changed Rackspace's ESG Credit Impact Score to CIS-5 (Very Highly Negative) from CIS-4 (Highly Negative). The score reflects neutral-to-low environmental and social risk and very highly negative governance risk. The company's Governance Score was changed to G-5 (Very Highly Negative) from G-4 (Highly Negative) to reflect Rackspace's very highly negative risk from governance practices, which include strategies put into effect by prior management. The company has operated with an aggressive financial strategy and risk management policy that has tolerated elevated and rising debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) under a prior revenue growth strategy characterized by low profitability. The company's historically weak track record may improve under its comprehensive forward strategy which selectively targets more profitable growth pathways. However, with its debt stakeholders now facing potential material principal degradation, past governance decisions may be difficult to reverse and improve upon easily. Moody's also continues to view the dominant 60%-plus economic control of the now public company by its private equity sponsor as highly negative.

The negative outlook reflects the very high execution risks associated with the company's business strategy shift to a still-to-be-proven business model from a previous multi-year business strategy as it confronts declining revenue trends, persistent margin pressures and weakening free cash flow. With limited visibility into turnaround progress and deleveraging potential over the next 12-18 months, Moody's believes the possibility of distressed debt exchanges are a risk, especially given Rackspace's significant private equity ownership and current debt trading levels. Moody's also believes the company has only a relatively modest operating runway to successfully execute a difficult and comprehensive business turnaround.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Rackspace's ratings if operating performance has improved sufficiently and sustainably, and if leverage is below 6.0x and free cash flow/debt is greater than 5% (both on a sustained and Moody's adjusted basis).

Moody's could downgrade Rackspace's ratings if the company pursues distressed debt exchanges, leverage is sustained above 7.0x (Moody's adjusted), margins remain under pressure or free cash flow or liquidity deteriorates. In addition, the rating could be further downgraded if there is deterioration of Rackspace's competitive market positioning irrespective of its credit metrics.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Rackspace combines its broad IT industry expertise with leading technologies across applications, data and security to deliver end-to-end multicloud solutions. The company's 100,000-plus customer base is accessed through a network presence in more than 60 markets around the world.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neil Mack, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

