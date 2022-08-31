Moody's downgrades Radiance's ratings to B2/B3, changes outlook to negative

Hong Kong, August 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Radiance Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s (Radiance) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, and its senior unsecured rating to B3 from B2.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to negative from ratings under review.

This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 4 August 2022.

"The rating downgrade reflects our view that Radiance's contracted sales will decline more than we previously expected, which will reduce its liquidity buffer and worsen its credit metrics over the next 12-18 months," says Alfred Hui, a Moody's Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects uncertainties over Radiance's ability to raise new funding to maintain its liquidity buffer over the next 12-18 months," adds Hui.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Radiance's contracted sales to fall around 40%-45% year-on-year in 2022 to around RMB55 billion, due to weak homebuyer confidence and Covid-led disruptions. During the first 7 months of 2022, Radiance's contracted sales dropped 56% year on year to RMB28.4 billion, which is significantly weaker than Moody's earlier expectation.

The weak contracted sales will cut Radiance's operating cash flow. This, together with constrained access to funding, will further strain Radiance's financial flexibility.

Moody's expects Radiance to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months, but the company's liquidity buffer will decrease over the same period as it will likely repay some of the maturing debt using its internal cash source given its weakened ability to raise new funds.

Radiance's unrestricted cash balance reduced to RMB8.2 billion as of the end of June 2022 from RMB11.2 billion as of the end of 2021, due to lower contracted sales and repayment of some maturing debt via internal cash.

Moody's expects Radiance's shrinking profitability and lower revenue booking from weak contracted sales will weigh on its credit metrics over the next 12-18 months. Specifically, Radiance's interest servicing ability, as measured by EBIT/interest expense, will likely weaken to around 1.7x-2.1x over the next 12-18 months from 2.5x for the 12 months ended June 2022. Its gross margin will reduce to 16%-17% over this period, from 19.4% in 2021, as the company will likely need to lower the contracted sales price to boost sales and cash collection. In the first 7 months of 2022, the average selling price of Radiance's contracted sales reduced 13% year-on-year to RMB14,818 per square meter.

Radiance's B3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that most of the claims are at the operating subsidiary level and have priority over claims at the holding company level in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership, given that its key shareholder, Mr. Lam, and his spouse ultimately held an 84.05% stake in the company as of the end of 2021.

Moody's has also considered (1) the presence of three independent directors on Radiance's seven-member board; (2) the low level of related-party transactions and dividend payouts; and (3) the internal governance structures and standards that the company is required to adhere to by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Radiance's ratings is unlikely, given the negative outlook. However, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if the company improves its contracted sales performance, liquidity and access to funding.

Moody's could downgrade Radiance's ratings if the company's contracted sales remain weak such that its operating cash flow and credit metrics are likely to deteriorate, or its liquidity and access to funding weaken further.

Credit metrics indicative of a rating downgrade includes gross margin below 15% and EBIT interest coverage falling below 1.5x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 1996, Radiance Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. is a Chinese property developer with more than 25 years of experience in property development. As of 30 June 2022, it had a total land bank of 29.6 million square meters with coverage of different geographic regions in China.

