Moody's downgrades Radiance's ratings to B3/Caa1; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Radiance Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and the company's senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from B3.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects Radiance's worsening liquidity due to its weak sales and sizable debt maturities over the next 12-18 months," says Alfred Hui, a Moody's Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects uncertainty over the company's ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow to support its operations and address sizable debt obligations amid a challenging operating environment," adds Hui.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Radiance's contracted sales to fall to around RMB35 billion in 2023. The company's high exposure to second- and third-tier cities, where economic fundamentals and housing demand are weaker than those in major cities, would limit the benefit of government policies to support property sales. Declining contracted sales will in turn strain the company's operating cash flow and liquidity. In the first 9 months of 2022, Radiance's contracted sales declined by 52% year-on-year to RMB35.4 billion, with contracted sales average selling price also falling 12% year-on-year to RMB14,914 per square meter.

Moody's assessed Radiance's liquidity will be inadequate over the next 12-18 months, if the company is unable to raise new external funding to meet its operating and refinancing needs.

Radiance has sizable debt maturities over the next 12-18 months, including a USD300 million offshore bond due in March 2024. Although the company issued an RMB1.2 billion onshore bond with a guarantee by China Bond Insurance Co., Ltd. in late 2021, the amount is relatively small compared to its debt maturities over the next 12-18 months.

Radiance's reported gross margin will likely contract to around 14% in 2023, from 17.7% in the first half (H1) of 2022 and 19.4% in 2021, as Moody's expects the company to keep prices low to support contracted sales and cash collection.

Moody's also expects Radiance's financial metrics to deteriorate as a result of its weakened operations. The company's debt leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, will weaken to around 10x in 2023, from an estimated 7.0x in 2022. Similarly, its interest-servicing ability, as measured by EBIT interest coverage, will worsen to 1.4x from 1.8x over the same period.

Radiance's Caa1 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the company's CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over Radiance's senior unsecured claims in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's weak financial position and limited flexibility in managing its liquidity position. Moody's has also considered Radiance's concentrated ownership, given that its key shareholder, Mr. Lam, and his spouse ultimately held an 84.05% stake in the company as of the end of 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if Radiance improves its liquidity and access to funding, and strengthens its sales, profitability and credit metrics, with EBIT/interest coverage above 1.5x on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Radiance's ratings if the company's access to funding and liquidity deteriorate further, and in turn, increase its refinancing risks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 1996, Radiance Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. is a Chinese property developer with more than 25 years of experience in property development. As of 30 June 2022, it had a total land bank of 29.6 million square meters with coverage of different regions in China.

