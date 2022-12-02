Moody's downgrades Radio Systems' CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded CD&R Smokey Buyer, Inc.'s (dba "Radio Systems") ratings including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2, its Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD, the rating on the company's $700 million senior secured first lien notes due 2025 to B3 from B2, and the $75 million original principal amount senior secured first lien term loan due 2025 to B3 from B2. The outlook is stable.

Today's ratings downgrade reflects Radio Systems' high financial leverage due to weaker operating results and higher debt balance, and its reduced liquidity due to sizable revolver borrowings, amid a weakening demand environment. The company reported a year-over-year revenue decline of -2.4% for the year-to-date period through 3Q 2022, and its profitability was materially lower with company-adjusted EBITDA declining -25% over the same period. Revenue contribution of recent Invisible Fence dealer acquisitions and pricing actions were more than offset by significant declines in its retail segment. The retail segment experienced a material volume decline during 3Q 2022, impacted by softening consumer demand and lower replenishment orders as the company's retail partners focused on reducing elevated inventory levels in the channel. Profitability continued to be pressured by cost inflation including historically high freight costs that are only partially offset by price increases. At the same time, Radio Systems' debt has increased over the past year, primarily to fund acquisitions and to fund investments in higher cost inventory. As a result, the company's debt/EBITDA leverage is high at around 7.8x for the last twelve months (LTM) period ending 30 September 2022, up from 6.2x at the end of fiscal 2021.

The company's liquidity is constrained by the reduced availability on its $150 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolver due 2025 (unrated) with $108 million borrowings outstanding as of 30 September 2022. Revolver borrowings were used in part to help fund dealer acquisitions over the past year, and to cover cash flow deficits in 2022 driven by lower earnings and elevated inventory levels.

Radio Systems' management team is focused on reducing the currently elevated inventory levels, and has also initiated corporate reorganization and product rationalization initiatives in efforts to streamline its operations and focus investments in product categories with better growth prospects. Inventory levels sequentially declined in 3Q 2022, and the company anticipates this will continue into year end. The company also anticipates its gross margin will improve in 2023, benefitting from materially lower freight costs versus the last twelve months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that demand for the company's products will decline over the next 12 months but to a level that supports the reduction of currently elevated inventory levels. This combined with EBITDA margin expansion benefitting from lower freight costs will support positive free cash flows over the next 12 months. The anticipated excess cash flow provides the company with the financial flexibility to reduce revolver borrowings and improve debt/EBITDA leverage to below 7.0x by the end of fiscal 2023.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: CD&R Smokey Buyer, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CD&R Smokey Buyer, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Radio Systems' B3 CFR broadly reflects its high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA at 7.8x as of the LTM period ending 30 September 2022, and pro forma for acquisitions, and its relatively small scale with LTM revenue of around $650 million. The company has a narrow product focus as a designer and marketer of pet products and has high customer concentration. Radio systems' pet products are discretionary and exposed to cyclical consumer discretionary spending. Moody's expects that persistently high inflation and weaker economic conditions will persist into 2023 and will pressure consumer demand for the company's products. Governance factors primarily relate to the company's aggressive financial strategy under private equity ownership, including operating with high leverage and its debt-financed acquisition strategy amid a weakening demand environment.

The credit profile also reflects Radio Systems' good market position and brand recognition in the relatively stable pet products industry, supported by innovative product offerings. The company has moderate geographic and channel diversification, and some barriers to entry including intellectual property ownership. Pet ownership has increased after the coronavirus pandemic because more people are staying home, and Moody's expects this will help moderate the pressure on revenue from reductions in discretionary consumer spending. The bulk of the company's portfolio consists of durable products that have less frequent recurring purchases and are discretionary. The company's adequate liquidity is supported by Moody's expectations for positive free cash flow of $50 million over the next year, which provides the company with the financial flexibility to reduce revolver borrowings and improve debt/EBITDA leverage to below 7.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a track record of consistent organic revenue growth alongside EBITDA margin expansion towards historical levels, and if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x. A ratings upgrade will also require at least adequate liquidity, highlighted by strong free cash flow relative to debt and good revolver availability at all times, and financial policies that support credit metrics at the above levels.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's free cash flows and profit margin do not improve next year, or if EBITDA minus capital expenditures to interest falls below 1.5x. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason, including higher reliance on revolver borrowings, or if the company completes a large debt-financed acquisition that impedes deleveraging.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, CD&R Smokey Buyer, Inc. (dba Radio Systems) through its subsidiaries, is a designer and marketer of products for pets. Key product lines include pet containment products (including electronic fences and collars), pet training products, pet doors, and other various pet products (i.e. water and feed, toy, and behavior products, etc.). The company's products are sold through internet retailers, pet specialty stores, mass retailers, and a dealer distribution network, among other channels. Radio Systems was acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) in a July 2020 leverage buyout and it does not publicly disclose its financial information. The company reported revenue of $639 million for the twelve months ended 30 September 2022.

