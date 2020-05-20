Moody's downgrades Radisson Hospitality AB to B3 from B1, ratings on review for further downgrade

Stockholm, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded to B3 from B1 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Radisson
Hospitality AB (Radisson). Concurrently, the probability
of default rating was downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD and
the rating on its €250 million backed senior secured note due 2023
issued by Radisson Hotel Holdings AB was downgraded to B3 from B1.
The ratings remain on review for further downgrade.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action was prompted by the very sharp decline in occupancy
in Q2 so far, driven by travel restrictions since the outbreak of
coronavirus started during January 2020 with severe government measures
restricting operations in many of Radisson's core countries.
From a regionally contained outbreak, the virus has rapidly spread
to many different regions severely denting air travel and the lodging
sector.
Moody's revised base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic
will lead to a period of severe reductions in hotel guests over at least
the next three quarters with closures of hotels in worse effected locations
and very low occupancy or full cancellations for other hotels in other
countries. The base case assumes there is a gradual recovery in
hotel occupancy starting in the third quarter. However, there
are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity
and duration of the pandemic and hence on travel restrictions while customer
sentiment also remains uncertain. Moody's analysis assumes around
a 90% reduction in revenues for Radisson in the second quarter
and a 60% fall for the full year but depending on length and severity
of the travel restrictions could include a significantly deeper downside
case including essentially zero occupancy.
Over the last two months, Radisson's cash burn has been much
more severe than initially assumed and makes it dependent on raising additional
liquidity sources. We currently assume that it will take Radisson
until well into 2021 before it will become cash generative again.
Today's rating action assumes its success in raising additional
liquidity including material financial support from its majority owner,
Jin Jiang and also Sinoceef. We expect that the owners will inject
EUR 100 million of cash the next coming days and this will support Radisson's
liquidity situation.
The review process will be focusing on (i) the owners supporting Radisson
immediately with cash (ii) the impact of the current crisis on cash flow
and liquidity (iii) the current market situation with a review of current
low occupancy levels of around 10% with most hotels being closed
and the path of recovery following a potential easing of travel restrictions
over the course of June and beyond, (iv) more cost cutting,
capex reductions, renegotiating with suppliers and the liquidity
measures taken by the company and their impact on the company's cash flow
and balance sheet (v) the likely impact on future hotel bookings from
the spread of coronavirus in Europe and North America, a potential
new wave of outbreak of Covid-19 as well as Moody's view regarding
the long-term demand profile of the industry.
LIQUIDITY
A combination of a large reduction in cash since April due to rapidly
falling occupancy and due to revised and significantly lower forecasted
occupancy rates for 2020 will materially reduce Radisson's liquidity
position. Further we expect that the RCF of EUR 20 million and
the bilateral credit facility of EUR 5 million to be drawn or fully available
and with banks agreeing to waive financial maintenance covenants.
However, implemented self-help measures to contain costs
will not be sufficient to safeguard Radisson's liquidity as an significant
amount of capex project are being kept in 2021 and makes the group reliant
on securing additional liquidity over the second half of 2020.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Radissons of
the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the current market situation we do not anticipate any short-term
positive rating pressure.
The rating could be under continued negative pressure should Radisson
not be able to preserve a sufficient liquidity profile in light of the
expected period of negative free cash flow, an extended period of
operational disruption or in absence of adequate measure to restore leverage
metrics.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Radisson Hospitality AB
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: Radisson Hotel Holdings AB
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B3 from B1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maria Gillholm
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454