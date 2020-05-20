Moody's downgrades Radisson Hospitality AB to B3 from B1, ratings on review for further downgrade

Stockholm, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B1 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Radisson Hospitality AB (Radisson). Concurrently, the probability of default rating was downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD and the rating on its €250 million backed senior secured note due 2023 issued by Radisson Hotel Holdings AB was downgraded to B3 from B1. The ratings remain on review for further downgrade.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action was prompted by the very sharp decline in occupancy in Q2 so far, driven by travel restrictions since the outbreak of coronavirus started during January 2020 with severe government measures restricting operations in many of Radisson's core countries. From a regionally contained outbreak, the virus has rapidly spread to many different regions severely denting air travel and the lodging sector.

Moody's revised base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a period of severe reductions in hotel guests over at least the next three quarters with closures of hotels in worse effected locations and very low occupancy or full cancellations for other hotels in other countries. The base case assumes there is a gradual recovery in hotel occupancy starting in the third quarter. However, there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity and duration of the pandemic and hence on travel restrictions while customer sentiment also remains uncertain. Moody's analysis assumes around a 90% reduction in revenues for Radisson in the second quarter and a 60% fall for the full year but depending on length and severity of the travel restrictions could include a significantly deeper downside case including essentially zero occupancy.

Over the last two months, Radisson's cash burn has been much more severe than initially assumed and makes it dependent on raising additional liquidity sources. We currently assume that it will take Radisson until well into 2021 before it will become cash generative again. Today's rating action assumes its success in raising additional liquidity including material financial support from its majority owner, Jin Jiang and also Sinoceef. We expect that the owners will inject EUR 100 million of cash the next coming days and this will support Radisson's liquidity situation.

The review process will be focusing on (i) the owners supporting Radisson immediately with cash (ii) the impact of the current crisis on cash flow and liquidity (iii) the current market situation with a review of current low occupancy levels of around 10% with most hotels being closed and the path of recovery following a potential easing of travel restrictions over the course of June and beyond, (iv) more cost cutting, capex reductions, renegotiating with suppliers and the liquidity measures taken by the company and their impact on the company's cash flow and balance sheet (v) the likely impact on future hotel bookings from the spread of coronavirus in Europe and North America, a potential new wave of outbreak of Covid-19 as well as Moody's view regarding the long-term demand profile of the industry.

LIQUIDITY

A combination of a large reduction in cash since April due to rapidly falling occupancy and due to revised and significantly lower forecasted occupancy rates for 2020 will materially reduce Radisson's liquidity position. Further we expect that the RCF of EUR 20 million and the bilateral credit facility of EUR 5 million to be drawn or fully available and with banks agreeing to waive financial maintenance covenants.

However, implemented self-help measures to contain costs will not be sufficient to safeguard Radisson's liquidity as an significant amount of capex project are being kept in 2021 and makes the group reliant on securing additional liquidity over the second half of 2020.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Radissons of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the current market situation we do not anticipate any short-term positive rating pressure.

The rating could be under continued negative pressure should Radisson not be able to preserve a sufficient liquidity profile in light of the expected period of negative free cash flow, an extended period of operational disruption or in absence of adequate measure to restore leverage metrics.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Radisson Hospitality AB

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

..Issuer: Radisson Hotel Holdings AB

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

