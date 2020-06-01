Moody's downgrades Ralph Lauren's senior unsecured rating to A3; assigns an A3 to new senior unsecured notes

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation's ("Ralph Lauren") senior unsecured
rating to A3 from A2 and its commercial paper rating to Prime-2
from Prime-1. Moody's also assigned an A3 rating to
the company's proposed $1.25 billion senior unsecured
notes offering. The outlook remains negative.
The net proceeds from the proposed unsecured notes offering will be used
for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of $475
million outstanding under the company's unsecured credit facility
(not rated) and the repayment of its $300 million aggregate principal
amount of 2.625% notes due August 18, 2020.
"The downgrade reflects both the material increase in term debt
and expected significant deterioration in operating performance as a result
of the unprecedented disruptions caused by the global coronavirus pandemic,"
stated Moody's apparel analyst, Mike Zuccaro. "The
proposed transaction will enhance Ralph Lauren's already excellent
liquidity. The company had around $2.1 billion of
cash and equivalents as of March 28, 2020. It also obtained
financial covenant relief through June 2022 as part of a recent credit
facility amendment, and has suspended share repurchases and dividends."
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Ralph Lauren Corporation
.... Senior Unsecured Rating; Downgraded
to A3 from A2
.... Commercial Paper Rating; Downgraded
to Priime-2 from Prime-1
Assignments:
..Issuer: Ralph Lauren Corporation
.... Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
A3
Outlook Actions:
.. Issuer: Ralph Lauren Corporation
.... Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The apparel sector has been one of the sectors
most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in
Ralph Lauren's credit profile, including its exposure to temporary
store closures have left it vulnerable to unprecedented operating disruption.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Ralph Lauren
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Ralph Lauren's A3 rating reflects its ownership of the Ralph Lauren family
of brands, collectively one of the most recognized group of apparel
brands in the world. The rating also reflects the company's product,
geographic and distribution diversity, with historically strong
operating margins that have compared favorably to most consumer goods
companies. The rating is supported by governance considerations,
specifically a conservative leverage policy, historically strong
financial metrics and excellent liquidity. Moody's expects
financial strategies to remain conservative until operational performance
shows signs of sustainable improvement. Constraining factors include
the expected severe negative impact on near term operating performance
and credit metrics due to the coronavirus pandemic, the inherent
risks in the apparel sector, its continued reliance on a few key
wholesale customers for a meaningful portion of sales, and the need
to further execute its Next Great Chapter growth plan in a very challenging
environment.
The negative outlook reflects the risk that the unprecedented disruptions
caused by COVID-19 will pressure consumer demand and operating
performance for a protracted period.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded should a clear performance improvement trend
not begin in the second half of fiscal 2021, that will lead to adjusted
EBITDA at a minimum approaching 85% of pre COVID-19 levels
(LTM December 2019) in fiscal 2022. Ratings could also be downgraded
if liquidity deteriorates for any reason, or if financial policies
turn more aggressive, such as material share repurchases while significant
uncertainty continues. Quantitative metrics include retained cash
flow/net debt sustained below 35% and EBITA/interest below 8x.
To be upgraded, the company would need to demonstrate sustained
improvement in operating performance while maintaining excellent liquidity
and conservative financial policies that support debt/EBITDA sustained
below 1.5 times and EBITA/interest expense above 10 times.
Headquartered in New York, NY, Ralph Lauren Corporation designs,
markets and distributes apparel, home, accessories and fragrances.
Its sells products under brands including Polo Ralph Lauren, Ralph
Lauren Collection, Chaps, and Club Monaco. Revenue
for the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 approached $6.2
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
