Moody's downgrades Ralph Lauren's senior unsecured rating to A3; assigns an A3 to new senior unsecured notes

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation's ("Ralph Lauren") senior unsecured rating to A3 from A2 and its commercial paper rating to Prime-2 from Prime-1. Moody's also assigned an A3 rating to the company's proposed $1.25 billion senior unsecured notes offering. The outlook remains negative.

The net proceeds from the proposed unsecured notes offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of $475 million outstanding under the company's unsecured credit facility (not rated) and the repayment of its $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.625% notes due August 18, 2020.

"The downgrade reflects both the material increase in term debt and expected significant deterioration in operating performance as a result of the unprecedented disruptions caused by the global coronavirus pandemic," stated Moody's apparel analyst, Mike Zuccaro. "The proposed transaction will enhance Ralph Lauren's already excellent liquidity. The company had around $2.1 billion of cash and equivalents as of March 28, 2020. It also obtained financial covenant relief through June 2022 as part of a recent credit facility amendment, and has suspended share repurchases and dividends."

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Ralph Lauren Corporation

.... Senior Unsecured Rating; Downgraded to A3 from A2

.... Commercial Paper Rating; Downgraded to Priime-2 from Prime-1

Assignments:

..Issuer: Ralph Lauren Corporation

.... Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned A3

Outlook Actions:

.. Issuer: Ralph Lauren Corporation

.... Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The apparel sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Ralph Lauren's credit profile, including its exposure to temporary store closures have left it vulnerable to unprecedented operating disruption. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Ralph Lauren of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Ralph Lauren's A3 rating reflects its ownership of the Ralph Lauren family of brands, collectively one of the most recognized group of apparel brands in the world. The rating also reflects the company's product, geographic and distribution diversity, with historically strong operating margins that have compared favorably to most consumer goods companies. The rating is supported by governance considerations, specifically a conservative leverage policy, historically strong financial metrics and excellent liquidity. Moody's expects financial strategies to remain conservative until operational performance shows signs of sustainable improvement. Constraining factors include the expected severe negative impact on near term operating performance and credit metrics due to the coronavirus pandemic, the inherent risks in the apparel sector, its continued reliance on a few key wholesale customers for a meaningful portion of sales, and the need to further execute its Next Great Chapter growth plan in a very challenging environment.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that the unprecedented disruptions caused by COVID-19 will pressure consumer demand and operating performance for a protracted period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded should a clear performance improvement trend not begin in the second half of fiscal 2021, that will lead to adjusted EBITDA at a minimum approaching 85% of pre COVID-19 levels (LTM December 2019) in fiscal 2022. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason, or if financial policies turn more aggressive, such as material share repurchases while significant uncertainty continues. Quantitative metrics include retained cash flow/net debt sustained below 35% and EBITA/interest below 8x.

To be upgraded, the company would need to demonstrate sustained improvement in operating performance while maintaining excellent liquidity and conservative financial policies that support debt/EBITDA sustained below 1.5 times and EBITA/interest expense above 10 times.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets and distributes apparel, home, accessories and fragrances. Its sells products under brands including Polo Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Chaps, and Club Monaco. Revenue for the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 approached $6.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael M. Zuccaro

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

