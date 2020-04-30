Moody's downgrades Realogy's CFR to B2, sr sec to Ba3 and sr uns to Caa1; outlook remains negative

Over $4.5 billion of debt downgraded

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Realogy Group LLC's ("Realogy") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B2 from B1, probability of default rating ("PDR") to B2-PD from B1-PD, senior secured bank credit facility to Ba3 from Ba2 and senior unsecured notes to Caa1 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The ratings outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Large anticipated declines in US existing home sale transaction volume caused by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will likely have a pronounced and negative impact on Realogy's revenue, credit metrics and liquidity, driving the rating downgrades" said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for diminished revenue, profit margin declines and little to no free cash flow in 2020, but a substantial rebound in 2021 as coronavirus related impacts wane. Moody's expects the coronavirus will cause recessionary conditions and immense pressure to volumes in the existing home sale market throughout the US. Moody's anticipates debt to EBITDA could peak well above 8 times in 2020, but return to below 7 times in 2021. Other credit metrics, including EBITA to interest and free cash flow to debt, will likely decline in 2020, but should improve if the existing home sale market recovers in 2021.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Moody's considers the residential real estate brokerage market volatile, cyclical and seasonal. Although commission costs are variable, Realogy's owned brokerages have a high degree of fixed operating costs. A high proportion of its profits reflect home sale market activity as opposed to less-transactional franchise fees. Moody's anticipates Realogy will maintain its leading position in the residential real estate brokerage market throughout the downturn as all competitors will be impacted, helping it drive rapid improvement in its financial results once existing home sale volume grows again. The impact of anticipated revenue declines and profit margin compression could be mitigated by Realogy's ongoing cost reduction programs and emphasis on new business initiatives.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's expects that the residential real estate brokerage industry will be severely impacted by the shock. Realogy was already under competitive pressure over the last two years from other traditional brokers that have sought to recruit Realogy's best-performing sales people. Competition from non-traditional technology-enabled competitors including RedFin and Zillow, own-to-rent buyers and home flippers has grown. Additionally, Realogy's high operating and financial leverage could limit its flexibility if the negative impacts of the pandemic on the existing home sale market linger for an extended period. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Realogy of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

As a public company, Realogy provides transparency into its governance and financial results and goals. The 10 person board of directors is controlled by independent directors. Moody's expects Realogy to maintain conservative financial strategies including building liquidity and eschewing large debt-funded M&A or any share repurchase activity until its financial leverage is reduced. Additionally, Realogy does not exhibit material environmental risks.

The Ba3 rating on the senior secured obligations reflects their priority position in the capital structure and a Loss Given Default ("LGD") assessment of LGD2. The debt is secured by a pledge of substantially all of the company's domestic assets (excluding accounts receivable pledged for the securitization facility) and 65% of the stock of foreign subsidiaries. The Ba3 rating, two notches above the CFR, benefits from loss absorption provided by the junior ranking debt and non-debt obligations.

The Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes reflects the B2-PD PDR and an LGD assessment of LGD5. The LGD assessment reflects effective subordination to all the secured debt. The senior notes are guaranteed by substantially all of the domestic subsidiaries of the company (excluding the securitization subsidiaries).

The SGL-3 liquidity rating reflects Realogy's adequate liquidity profile. As of March 23, 2020, Realogy had a cash balance of $487 million, including from revolver borrowings. Moody's anticipates free cash flow may be negative in 2020. The $1.425 billion senior secured revolving credit facility due 2023 may be used to support repayment of maturing debt and seasonal working capital needs; over $700 million of loans were available as of March 23, 2020. If the sale of certain parts of its Cartus relocation business for approximately $400 million and the assumption of its $250 million Apple Ridge Funding LLC securitization program is completed, the cash proceeds will further boost its cash balances and enable debt reduction. Realogy's cash flow is seasonal, with negative cash flow typically in the 1st fiscal quarter. Moody's expects some headroom under the maximum senior secured net debt to EBITDA (as defined in the facility agreement) financial maintenance covenant applicable to the secured debt over the next year. If financial results are worse than Moody's expects in 2020 or if financial results do not improve in 2021, the company may not comply with the financial covenant and could effectively lose access to some of its revolving credit facility. Realogy has only $44 million of required debt principal payments in 2020, but $612 million is due in 2021, including its $550 million 5.25% notes due December 1, 2021. Realogy terminated its cash dividend to shareholders in 2019.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's concerns that if the existing home sale market remains depressed in 2021 or competitive pressures increase, Realogy's credit metrics could remain weak and its liquidity could deteriorate. The outlook could be stabilized if Moody's anticipates: 1) improved US existing home sale market conditions, 2) debt to EBITDA will be maintained below 6.5 times and 3) free cash flow to debt of about 2%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative ratings outlook, an upgrade is not anticipated in the near term. Over the longer term, the ratings could be upgraded if, through some combination of rising existing unit home sales and average prices or accelerated debt repayments, Moody's comes to expect: 1) debt to EBITDA will be sustained below 5.5 times and 2) free cash flow to debt will be sustained at or above 5%. Expectations for Realogy to maintain balanced financial strategies and good liquidity, including a longer debt maturity profile, are also important considerations for higher ratings.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates: 1) existing home sale transaction volumes will remain depressed, 2) Realogy's brokerage brands and operations will lose their leading competitive positions, 3) debt to EBITDA will remain above 6.5 times or 4) weaker liquidity. An adoption of aggressive financial strategies, including large debt financed acquisitions or shareholder returns, would also weigh on the ratings. If Moody's becomes concerned that Realogy may have no clear path to repay or refinance its current maturing debt, the ratings could be lowered by one or more notches.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

..Issuer: Realogy Group LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

....Outlook, Remains Negative

Realogy is a global provider of real estate and relocation services. The company operates in four segments: franchise, brokerage, title and leads. The franchise brand portfolio includes Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. Moody's expects 2020 revenues of over $4 billion.

