Moody's downgrades Reconext's CFR to Caa2 on refinancing risk; outlook negative

New York, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded 4L Holdings Corporation's ("Reconext") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD, and the senior secured bank credit facility to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook is negative.

The rating downgrades reflect heightened refinancing risk of the company's outstanding facilities, including the ABL revolver due October 2023 and senior secured term loan due February 2024. Should Reconext refinance these maturities on terms that improve the sustainability of the capital structure, Moody's would likely take positive rating actions.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: 4L Holdings Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: 4L Holdings Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Reconext's ratings are constrained by increasing refinancing risk with less than 12 months remaining until the company's current capital structure matures. Further constraining the ratings are weak EBITDA margins and declining sales; thin free cash flow (FCF) generation, with negative FCF in the past two years; weak quality of earnings reliant on significant one-time add backs; shifting demand and product life-cycles for aftermarket electronics that results in earnings volatility; and the challenges of operating within a highly competitive market with modest customer concentration, with the largest and top ten customers accounting for roughly 10% and 50% of revenue.

The ratings are supported by the company's consistent deleveraging efforts and the expectation for debt/EBITDA to approach 3x in the next 12-18 months; the company's diverse geographic footprint and improved diversification of services and customers; and potential for FCF generation in the next year as certain one-time costs subside and margins continue to improve.

Reconext has weak liquidity evidenced by near-term debt maturities and negative free cash flow generation.

ESG Considerations have a very highly negative (CIS-5) impact on 4L Holdings Corporation's credit profile. These considerations include governance concerns regarding the company's imminent debt maturities, a prior bankruptcy, and meaningful private equity ownership.

The negative outlook reflects heightened refinancing risk. Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects the company will continue to improve its EBITDA profile and can potentially generate positive FCF as it improves and optimizes its programs and certain one-time costs lessen. Moody's expectation for multiple quarters of economic contraction in 2023 could pressure expected growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider a rating upgrade if Reconext refinance these maturities on terms that improve the sustainability of the capital structure. Downward rating pressure could develop if the company does not show signs of refinancing its outstanding debt or if liquidity becomes constrained with less than $10 million of total liquidity available.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution and Supply Chain Services published in February 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398921. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

4L Holdings Corporation ("Reconext") is a provider of end-to-end aftermarket life-cycle services for electronics. The Company serves manufacturers, operators, retailers, data centers, and large corporations within the consumer electronics, customer premises equipment, enterprise network and data storage, IoT, mobile, and point of sale equipment industries. Services include returns management and fulfillment, testing and grading, repair and refurbishment, asset recovery, and trade-in. The company has an operational footprint of roughly 2.5 million square feet across 18 manufacturing and distribution facilities in the Americas, APAC, and Europe. Reconext emerged from bankruptcy in February 2020 under the ownership of a lender group comprised of the company's previous secured creditors and private equity firm Vector Capital. Revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022 was just under $400 million.

