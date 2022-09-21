Moody's downgrades Red Planet Borrower, LLC's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, September 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Red Planet Borrower, LLC (dba Liftoff) to B3 from B2 based on uncertain revenue growth and cash flow prospects over the next year following the company's recent poor performance. This year's operating results reflect a continued material departure from projections at the time of combination approximately one year ago. Moody's also downgraded Liftoff's Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD and the instrument ratings on the senior secured first lien term loan and revolving credit facility to B3 from B2. The outlook is stable.

Today's rating actions are summarized below:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Red Planet Borrower, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Red Planet Borrower, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Liftoff's CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Liftoff's full year 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin will be nearly $150 million lower and 25 points weaker respectively, than at the assignment of initial ratings about one year ago. As a result, Moody's expected debt to EBITDA (by Moody's calculation) will be well in excess of 10x and free cash flow will be negative for the rest of the year.

Weaker advertising budgets as a result of macroeconomic uncertainty which are impacting the mobile advertising industry broadly, only partially explain the magnitude of the company's miss. Poor execution in response to and an apparent lack of anticipation of the impacts to Liftoff's business to changes in the bidding dynamics of the mobile app advertising ecosystem have severely impacted the company's operating performance relative to Moody's expectations.

It is unclear whether the shift to in-app bidding will lead to permanently lower operating margins given increased cloud computing requirements and mediation bidding fees. Liftoff is attempting to offset these increased costs through increased infrastructure efficiency as well as negotiation of more favorable commercial terms, although the achievement of both is uncertain. Additionally, the extended delay of the realization of expected supply chain path optimization (SPO) benefits which was a significant pillar underpinning the combination of Liftoff and Vungle, may extend into 2023 or 2024, continuing to adversely affect financial performance over the medium term.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that despite the high degree of uncertainty over Liftoff's credit profile beyond this year, the company's financial results could improve meaningfully as the overall ad market recovers, given the company's typically high gross margin and operating leverage. While Moody's believes the FCF-breakeven revenue level in 2023 is only very modestly below the expected 2022 level, the company can stabilize its margins through cost actions, providing itself buffer in the face of continued macro weakness or further operational challenges. The company expects to realize more than $20 million of run rate cost savings and a gross margin of around 80% exiting Q4, while indicating that it could increase cost take-outs if operating results are weaker than expected. Moody's updated view incorporates attainment of these cost savings.

Liftoff's liquidity is good, reflecting a solid cash balance and revolver availability to meet near term negative free cash flow that is expected to turn positive in 2023 with a resumption of revenue growth and improved margins. The company had $111 million of unrestricted cash at June 30, 2022 and full availability under its $150 million revolving credit facility, which Moody's does not expect Liftoff to draw upon over the next twelve months. The term loan does not contain financial maintenance covenants and the revolving credit facility has a springing first lien net leverage ratio of 8.75x at 35% utilization, which is not expected.

The B3 instrument ratings for the senior secured first lien term loan and revolving credit facility is in line with the B3 CFR given the that the secured debt represents the preponderance of funded debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Liftoff's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that company's revenue declines will accelerate, operating margins compress further, or if FCF is expected to remain negative beyond this year.

While unlikely in the near term, Liftoff's ratings could be upgraded if organic revenue growth and margin expansion improve substantially and return to high double digits, leading to Moody's to expect adjusted debt to EBITDA will be sustained below 6x accompanied with solidly positive free cash flow.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Liftoff's governance risk is highly negative reflecting an aggressive financial policy, concentrated private equity ownership, historical debt-financed distributions, lack of public financial disclosure and the absence of board independence. Liftoff's management credibility and track record is a highly negative factor given the company's substantial material underperformance to expectations in the year following assignment of initial debt ratings in September 2021.

Red Planet Borrower, LLC (dba Liftoff), headquartered in Redwood City, CA, is an independent mobile app marketing and advertising platform. The company was formed in September 2021 through the combination of Liftoff Mobile, Inc. and Vungle Inc., both portfolio holdings of Blackstone Inc., which retains majority ownership of the combined entity. Net revenue is expected by Moody's to be approximately $400 million for the full year 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

