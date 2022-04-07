Moody's downgrades Redsun to B3/Caa1; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Redsun Properties Group Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and the company's senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from B3.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects Redsun's heightened refinancing risks and weakened liquidity driven by its weak operating cash flow and sizable debt maturities over the next 12-18 months," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties over the company's ability to address its refinancing needs amid a tight funding environment," adds Lai.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Redsun's contracted sales to decline over the next 6-12 months because of weak consumer sentiment and challenging operating conditions. This will reduce the company's operating cash flow and, in turn, its liquidity. Redsun's contracted sales fell 36% and 41% year on year in January and February 2022, respectively.

In addition, Moody's expects Redsun's liquidity to weaken over the next 12 months as the company will use internal resources to repay maturing debt absent any new fundraising amid the tough funding environment.

Specifically, Redsun will have USD260 million of offshore bonds coming due in April 2022, USD250 million in October 2022 and USD455 million in April 2023. Moody's expects the company to repay in full the maturing bond due in April 2022.

The use of internal resources to repay the debt will exacerbate the company's liquidity pressure. However, Moody's believes the company will scale down land acquisitions and developments, as well as control expenses to preserve liquidity for debt servicing. Redsun's investment property portfolio will also provide an alternate source of liquidity, as the company could sell these properties to meet its debt obligations in case of need, but the execution of assets sale remains challenging under a difficult operating environment.

Moody's notes that Redsun's auditor, Ernst & Young, indicated in its financial result announcement of 2021 the existence of material uncertainty in the company's ability to continue as a going concern. Moody's expects such an incident to weaken investors' confidence and the company's access to funding.

Moody's forecasts Redsun's debt leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will decline slightly to around 60% over the next 12-18 months from 63% in 2021, driven by its slower revenue recognition. Similarly, its interest-servicing ability, as measured by EBIT interest coverage, will weaken to 1.5x-1.6x from 1.9x over the same period, driven also by the expected declining margin.

Redsun's B3 CFR reflects the company's long operating history in developing mass residential properties in Jiangsu province. However, the rating is constrained by the company's modest credit metrics, highly concentrated geographic coverage in Jiangsu province and significant exposure to its joint venture (JV) businesses, which increases its contingent liabilities and weakens its corporate transparency.

The Caa1 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the company's CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over Redsun's senior unsecured claims in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Redsun's CFR considers the company's concentrated ownership by its key shareholder, Zeng Huansha, who held a 72% direct and indirect stake as of the end 2021. Moody's has also considered the presence of three independent nonexecutive directors on Redsun's seven-member board, and the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Redsun's ratings is unlikely over the next 12 months, given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could change the outlook to stable if Redsun improves its liquidity and access to funding and strengthens sales, profitability and credit metrics through the next 12-18 months.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Redsun's ratings if its liquidity deteriorates further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Redsun Properties Group Limited, which was founded in 1996, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2018. Its headquarters are in Shanghai and Nanjing.

The company engages in real estate development, commercial properties and hotel operations in China. As of the end of 2021, its saleable resources totaled 18.8 million square meters in gross floor area spread across over 60 cities in China.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Cedric Lai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

