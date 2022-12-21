Moody's downgrades Rekeep's ratings to B3; stable outlook

Milan, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgrade to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B3-PD from B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Rekeep S.p.A. ("Rekeep" or "the company"), a leading provider of facility management and laundry and sterilisation services in Italy and in Poland. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the rating on the €370 million senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Rekeep. The outlook on the ratings was changed to stable from negative.

"Today's downgrade was prompted by the lack of improvement in Rekeep's gross leverage since the last refinancing and its persistently negative free cash flow," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Rekeep.

"However, the stable outlook reflects our view that the company will be able to weather the current deteriorating macroeconomic conditions in Italy and in Poland and that its liquidity will remain adequate for the next 12 to 18 months", adds Ms Maso.

The full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Rekeep delivered a stable operating performance in the first nine months of 2022 despite challenges in the heat management business stemming from the sharp increase in energy prices that occurred throughout the year. While its revenue grew by 16.5% year-over-year, mainly due the full pass through of higher gas and electricity prices to most customers, EBITDA remained broadly flat while its margin declined.

The increase in energy prices had a negative effect primarily on the company's working capital because of the time lag between the advance payments to the energy providers and the customer invoicing, thus ultimately impairing the company's free cash flow (FCF) generation, which continues to remain negative. In order to mitigate the working capital outflow, Rekeep postponed the payment of certain instalments of the FM4 fine and increased the use of factoring. As a result, the company's gross leverage, as adjusted by Moody's and calculated on LTM September 2022 EBITDA, remained high at 6.2x, which is well above the maximum leverage tolerance of 5.0x for the previous B2 rating category.

Furthermore, the rating agency views negatively the company's decision to purchase the personnel activities from its parent company for €13.8 million (net of €4 million cash) at a time when its FCF is strained, albeit the transaction will generate annual cost savings for approximately €2 million. Financial Strategy and Risk Management is a governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

Despite weakening macroeconomic conditions, Moody's expects that the company's EBITDA will continue to gradually grow supported by the current commercial backlog both in Italy and abroad. Nevertheless, the company's leverage will stay well above 5.0x until 2024 and its free cash flow will continue to be negative because of the cash outflows associated with the repayment of the FM4 fine. This liability, which is treated as debt and included in the leverage calculation, amounted to €69 million at the end of September 2022, remaining significantly large relatively to the company's EBITDA. The timing on when Rekeep's working capital will normalize is also uncertain, since this depends on the ongoing negotiations with company's energy suppliers on advance payments and guarantees as well as on the evolution of the gas and electricity prices, posing further strain on Rekeep's FCF in the coming months.

The B3 rating also reflects the highly competitive nature of the industry with ongoing price pressures, particularly in facility management (FM); Rekeep's strong reliance on the public sector, representing 80% of its last 12 months' revenue, with the associated risk of delays in the awarding of contracts and long payment terms; and its exposure to litigations and investigations which may result in further monetary fines or bans.

More positively, the B3 rating is supported by the company's leading position in the Italian FM, and laundry and sterilisation (L&S) markets; the non-discretionary nature of the industry and overall favourable trends for the healthcare sector, which accounted for 60% of its last 12 months' revenue; a degree of revenue visibility because of its current backlog and long term contracts as well as a diversified customer base. While Italy remains the main country of Rekeep's operations, representing 85% of its revenue, the company improved its geographic diversification with the acquisition of the Polish company Nazprod and new contracts wins in Turkey, France and Saudi Arabia.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Rekeep's liquidity as adequate. The company held a cash balance of approximately €48 million as of the end of September 2022 and had full availability under its €75 million super-senior RCF due 2025. In addition, it benefits from a €300 million committed non-recourse revolving factoring facility (of which €45.3 million is currently utilised) due January 2025, and will have no significant debt maturities until 2026, when the €370 million senior secured notes are due. These sources of liquidity are sufficient to cover intra-year working capital swings, annual capital spending of about 3-4% of revenue and the payment of the FM4 fine.

The RCF has a maximum net leverage covenant of 5.7x to be tested if the RCF is drawn by more than 35%. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be tested over the next 12-18 months. The company's net leverage (as reported) was 4.1x as of September 2022 (or 3.93x excluding the put option for a 20% stake in Rekeep Polska).

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Rekeep's probability of default rating of B3-PD is in line with the CFR and reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate, consistent with a capital structure including bond and bank debt. The B3 rating assigned to the €370 million senior secured notes is also aligned with the CFR, as it is only subordinated to the super senior RCF, which is not large enough to drive notching on the notes. The notes benefit from a strong guarantor coverage from substantially all of Rekeep's assets and EBITDA.

Both the notes and the super senior RCF are secured against share pledges of certain companies of the group. Moody's typically views debt with this type of security package to be akin to unsecured debt. In addition, the RCF benefits from a special lien ("privilegio speciale") on the company's moveable assets.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Rekeep's operating performance will be sustained supported by its commercial backlog and the company will maintain an adequate liquidity profile. The outlook also assumes that the company will not embark in material debt funded acquisitions or shareholders distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if the company develops a track record of reducing exposure to litigation and potential fines, including the FM4 fine; if it continues to improve its operating performance generating EBITDA growth and positive FCF both on a sustained basis; and if it reduces its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA towards 5.0x.

Conversely, downward pressure on the ratings could be exerted if Rekeep's liquidity and credit metrics deteriorate as a result of weakening operating performance or loss of material contracts; penalty payments or significant legal costs, or an aggressive change in its financial policy. Quantitatively, downward pressure on the ratings could develop if its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above 6.5x or FCF stays negative, both on a sustained basis. Furthermore, any negative consequences resulting from the investigations, ranging from management distraction to reputational risk or even financial damage would strain the company's rating.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Rekeep S.p.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rekeep S.p.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Bologna (Italy), Rekeep S.p.A. (formerly Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A.) is a leading provider of facility management and laundry and sterilisation services in Italy. The company has also expanded abroad through the acquisition of Naprzód in Poland and by winning contracts in Turkey, France and Saudi Arabia. The company serves over 1,500 customers and employs around 27,700 people. 85% of the revenue is generated in Italy, with around 80% from the public sector.

For the 12 months ended 30 September 2022, Rekeep generated €1,253 million of revenue and €109 million of EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's. The company is fully owned by MSC Società di Partecipazione tra Lavoratori S.p.A., a former cooperative of around 300 member shareholders, all of whom are employees of the firm.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Donatella Maso

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

