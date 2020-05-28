Moody's downgrades Renault's ratings to Ba2; Outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Renault S.A.'s (Renault) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1, the probability of default rating to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD, the rating of the group's EMTN programme to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1 and the ratings on the group's senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba1. The outlook changed to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began on March 25, 2020.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Renault's ratings to Ba2 reflects Moody's view that the downturn brought on by the coronavirus will cause a pronounced weakening in Renault's credit metrics. We expect that during 2020 Renault's Moody's adjusted EBITA margin could fall below -3%, compared with an already very weak 0.8% in 2019.

Renault's financials have been more negatively affected in Q1 2020 when compared to other European OEMs and we anticipate this relative weaker performance also for the full fiscal year. Given this structural weakness and the expected upfront costs that result from the planned cost reduction measures we do not anticipate that Renault will be able to restore its metrics back to levels in line with its prior Ba1 rating by 2022. On a positive note, we view the company's restructuring programme as an adequate way to address its weakness in profitability and improve the competitiveness of its relatively high cost structure.

We also note that the group's liquidity position and further measures to be implemented over the coming weeks will allow it to fund sizable cash requirements that might arise under a potentially extended downturn in the global automotive market as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and under the anticipated restructuring programme targeting a reduction in fixed costs by €2 billion by year-end 2022.

As of 31 December 2019, Renault's principal sources of liquidity consisted of (1) cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, amounting to €12.3 billion; (2) undrawn committed credit lines of €3.5 billion; (3) current financial assets of €1.2 billion. In addition, the company is in negotiations with the French government (a 15% shareholder in Renault) for a state guaranteed bank loan in order to retain sufficient liquidity headroom given a €5.5 billion cash burn in Q1 2020.

The negative outlook reflects the severe impact that the coronavirus will have on Renault's operating performance and credit metrics over the next twelve to eighteen months while implementing its restructuring plan and attempting to restore its competitive position in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20% decline in unit shipments during 2020, with a steep year-over year contraction in the second and third quarters followed by a modest rebound in the fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates, the already competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further, and Renault could encounter greater challenges than currently anticipated. We will also closely monitor the development of the alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi which we believe continues to hold significant upside potential for all parties involved from better sharing of resources.

ESG RISK

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. The vulnerability of Renault's products to a potentially steep downturn in demand heightens the importance of a healthy liquidity profile. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Renault's ratings could be downgraded in case of an inability to restore Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin excluding the at-equity contribution of Nissan towards 2% by 2022; (2) Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA to consistently exceed 4.0x and (3) FCF to remain materially negative for a prolonged period.

Furthermore, a significant weakening of Renault's liquidity could also trigger a further rating downgrade.

Although an upgrade within the next 24 months is not likely, Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings in case of (1) Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin excluding the at-equity contribution of Nissan sustainably increasing towards the mid-single digits (in percent terms); (2) Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA were to decrease below 3.0x and (3) FCF generation were to become sustainably positive.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Renault S.A.

Affirmations:

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)NP

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

Downgrades, previously placed on review for downgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Falk Frey

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

