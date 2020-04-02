Moody's downgrades Repsol to Baa2 and affirms its P-2 rating; negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the
long term issuer rating of Repsol S.A. (Repsol) to Baa2
from Baa1. Concurrently Moody's has affirmed the short term
P-2 rating of commercial papers issued by its guaranteed subsidiary
Repsol International Finance B.V. and downgraded its junior
subordinate rating to Ba1 from Baa3. The outlook on all issuers
has been changed to negative from stable.
The full lists of all affected entities and ratings is included in the
end of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The oil and gas sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment, which comes at
times when many oil and gas companies are committed to spending relatively
sizeable amounts to reach their long-term carbon transition targets.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Repsol of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Even before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemics Repsol's ratings
have been positioned weakly in the Baa1 rating category. Repsol
achieved retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt, as adjusted by Moody's,
in the low-twenties in % terms in 2019, well below
the agency's guidance for a downgrade to Baa2 set at mid-thirties
in % terms. Today's downgrade reflects Moody's
expectation that Repsol will need more than two years to sustainably return
to the metrics commensurate with the Baa1 rating. In addition,
there is currently significant uncertainty with regards to the degree
of the deterioration of the economic environment in both its upstream
and downstream businesses as well as the speed of recovery, which
is reflected in the negative outlook.
Moody's believes that in 2020 the company's earnings and cash flows
across all of its businesses will meaningfully decline. Repsol's
upstream earnings will suffer from significantly lower oil prices,
which on the wake of coronavirus pandemics and with a price war in the
industry plummeted in March 2020 below $30/bbl. Moody's
believes that there is a risk that the oil prices will not return to the
agency's fundamental medium-term price range of $50-$70/bbl
(WTI) before 2022. Moody's base case is based on the assumption
that the oil prices will remain low at around $40/bbl in 2020,
progressively improving towards $50/bbl in 2021.
In addition, despite benefitting from significantly cheaper feedstock,
in 2020 Repsol's downstream businesses will not provide the usual
offsetting effect, given the pressure on demand for a number of
refined and petrochemical products driven by worsened economic conditions
and current lockdowns in many countries in the world. In addition,
Moody's no longer believes that IMO 2020 will bring sizeable sustained
benefits in 2020 that the rating agency originally incorporated in Repsol's
Baa1 rating.
However, Moody's recognises that Repsol is taking immediate
measures to protect its cash flows and its balance sheet, which
the company expects will largely offset the decline in operating cash
flows, thus not leading to an increase in net debt. These
measures include additional reductions of more than €350 million
in operating costs and more than €1 billion in capital spending,
along with optimizations of around €800 million in working capital,
compared with the metrics in Repsol's initial budget. Moody's
also understands that the company also plans to cancel its extraordinary
share buyback planned for 2020, while retaining its scrip dividend
option.
Even though Moody's deems Repsol's liquidity as adequate,
it is comparatively weaker to most of its integrated peers owing to a
relatively sizeable amount of short-term debt maturities.
These amounted to around €5.2 billion as of the end of 2019,
consisting of issued commercial papers, but also some bonds and
bank loans. As of the end of 2019 the company reported around €5.8
billion cash and cash equivalents supported by around €1.8
billion of various committed lines without covenants and MAC clauses.
Moody's understands that Repsol plans to take actions to strengthen
its liquidity profile and the affirmation of P-2 ratings takes
that into consideration.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Moody's could downgrade Repsol's ratings, if Repsol
failed to deliver an improvement of RCF/net debt above 25%,
for instance due to prolonged negative impact of the economic downturn.
A combination of several factors could lead to a higher rating:
further growth of Repsol's upstream scale, evidence of company's
resilience in the current environment; evidence of a successful execution
of its strategy to develop a profitable low carbon energy business,
and a stronger financial profile measured by a sustainable RCF/Net Debt
metric into mid-thirties in % terms.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Repsol International Finance B.V.
Affirmations:
....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-2
....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed
(P)P-2
Downgrades:
....BACKED Junior Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc.
Downgrades:
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Repsol S.A.
Downgrades:
.... LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to
Baa2 from Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Integrated Oil and
Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
