Moody's downgrades Research Now's CFR to B3 from B2, first and second lien secured debt to B2/Caa2 from B1/Caa1 due to deteriorating liquidity; outlook negative

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Research Now Group, LLC's (dba "Dynata") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2, and its probability of default rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded Dynata's senior secured first lien instrument rating to B2 from B1, and its senior secured second lien rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

Because the company has allowed its liquidity position to deteriorate – given a heavily-drawn revolver whose commitment amounts begin reducing in mid-2023, an all-floating-rate-debt capital structure in a rapidly rising interest rate environment, and an onerous short-term promissory note, all without forthcoming explicit support from private equity owners – governance considerations are a driver of this ratings action

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Research Now Group, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Research Now Group, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Dynata's B3 CFR reflects operating expense challenges related to compensation, panelist recruitment and incentivization, and acquisition integration that have caused the company's Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage to remain elevated and liquidity to deteriorate. As of June 30, 2022, leverage stood at 8.2 times, while LTM free cash flow turned moderately negative. Through the first half of 2022 demand for the company's market research surveys has remained healthy, with revenue supported by sales channel investments and higher pricing, and to a lesser degree by revenue from the 2022 mid-term election cycle. But profit margins have compressed due to higher expenses for attracting panelists, higher costs related to planned investments in Dynata's sales channel, annual merit and salary increases, and even operating expenses from acquisitions completed in 2021. Although management contemplates the June 2022 acquisition of Branded Research, Inc. to help Dynata deliver high quality but lower-cost proprietary panel communities, Dynata financed it through heavy revolver draws and a burdensome short-term promissory note, which weigh on the company's liquidity position.

Moody's believes that additional debt assumed for the Branded Research acquisition, considerably higher interest expense, and ongoing integration expenses will continue to cut into profits and free cash flow this year. However, through 2023, with revenue still relatively healthy and the expense base normalizing, Dynata should see leverage ease and free cash flow return to modestly positive levels. Specifically, Moody's' expects debt-to-EBITDA to improve to below 8.0 times by the end of 2023, from an expected 8.3 times as of year-end 2022, while free cash flow as a percentage of debt improves to about 1.0% as compared to negative-0.9% expected at the end of this year.

Prolonged deteriorating macroeconomic conditions could temper Moody's 2023 growth expectations, after two years of solid 6% to 7% growth in 2021 and 2022; in 2020, the first pandemic year, Dynata's revenue was off by nearly 2%. Demand for surveys and data on consumers regained momentum as the economy rebounded from the pandemic. Should the economy remain fairly stable, demand for Dynata's solutions should hold as well, as businesses use their marketing budgets to target specific customers and gain insights on consumer behavior. Moody's expects the company to continue to acquire panelists and increase the size and depth of its pool of data, which would help in satisfying customers' specific needs and obtain a broader and higher quality data set overall.

Dynata benefits from its strong competitive position in a narrow niche market providing first-party data on consumers and businesses. Moody's believes that the company has a competitive advantage due to its difficult-to-replicate, sizable pool of survey panelists (about 60 million). The company's value proposition is in recruiting and curating individual panelists and matching them to specific demographic characteristics to provide customers with targeted results that help them understand and analyze their target markets. Dynata's standing as one of the largest collectors of first-party data, with a customer base that includes large market research and consulting firms, enables the company to withstand some economic softness.

Dynata's liquidity position has weakened. The company's $33 million cash balance as of June 30, 2022, is offset by a $50 million draw under a $95 million revolving facility, whose committed amount will reduce by $21 million in December 2022 and another $20 million a year later. A $46 million promissory note for the Branded Research acquisition requires 50% amortization payments in June 2023 and June 2024, while the first-lien term loan requires nearly $10 million in annual amortization. Given Dynata's all floating-rate-debt capital structure, sharply increasing interest rates, combined with inflationary impacts on operating expenses, will continue to cut into free cash flow, which Moody's expects to turn only minimally positive in 2023. Certain non-core assets may be available to sell to provide some liquidity relief, if needed. The revolver includes a 5.5x first-lien springing senior secured net leverage covenant when 35% or more of the facility is drawn. As of June 30, 2022, when there were $50 million in revolver drawings, first-lien net leverage stood at 4.9 times, representing only a 10% cushion.

The ratings for the individual debt instruments incorporate Dynata's overall probability of default, reflected in the B3-PD rating, and the loss given default assessments for the individual instruments. The first lien credit facilities, consisting of the $95 million revolver expiring in stages in 2022 and 2023, with the remaining roughly $54 million remaining commitment amount in June 2024, and a $935 million term loan due December 2024 are rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR, with a loss given default assessment of LGD3. The B2 first lien instrument rating reflects the relative size and senior position ahead of the $250 million second-lien senior secured term loan. The second-lien loan, maturing in December 2025, is rated Caa2, two notches below the CFR, with a loss given default assessment of LGD5. The Caa2 second-lien rating reflects the loan's junior ranking as well as its size relative to debt senior to it within the capital structure.

The negative outlook takes into account mounting pressures on liquidity, driven by limited expected free cash flow, a heavily drawn revolver whose expiration is nearing, minimal covenant headroom, and a substantial upcoming payment obligation on the promissory note. Moody's expects continued healthy, mid-single-digit-percentage revenue increases through 2023, along with some margin pressure due to ongoing elevated SG&A, panelist-acquisition, and integration expenses. Moody's also expects leverage and interest coverage levels to improve only modestly through 2023, while free cash flow will be minimally positive

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The outlook could be stabilized if Dynata successfully resolves its near-term liquidity strains. However, the ratings could be upgraded if the company can maintain good revenue growth while reining in expenses, such that debt-to-EBITDA leverage can be sustained at below 6.5 times, while EBITA coverage of interest is sustained above 1.25 times (Moody's expects the latter measure to be about 1.20 times at year-end 2022). Improved liquidity would also be a requisite for Moody's to consider a ratings upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity erodes further, limiting access to the revolver or preventing Dynata from satisfying its debt obligations. Longer term, the ratings could be downgraded if increased competition, lower demand for data products or other factors result in declining revenue and incremental deterioration in profitability, such that debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 8.5x or EBITA coverage of interest falls below 1.00x (all metrics Moody's adjusted).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, borrowers Research Now Group, LLC (formerly Research Now Group, Inc.) and its subsidiary Dynata, LLC (formerly Survey Sampling International, LLC), constitute a global leader in data collection through online, mobile and offline surveys used by market research firms, consulting firms and corporate customers. New Insight Holdings, Inc. is a holding company above Research Now Group, LLC and is owned indirectly by private equity owners Court Square (60%) and HGGC (40%). The company does business under the name Dynata. Moody's expects Dynata to generate 2022 revenue of nearly $710 million, a 6% improvement over 2021 revenue.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kevin Stuebe

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

