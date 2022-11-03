info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Research Now's CFR to B3 from B2, first and second lien secured debt to B2/Caa2 from B1/Caa1 due to deteriorating liquidity; outlook negative

03 Nov 2022

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Research Now Group, LLC's (dba "Dynata") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2, and its probability of default rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded Dynata's senior secured first lien instrument rating to B2 from B1, and its senior secured second lien rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

Because the company has allowed its liquidity position to deteriorate – given a heavily-drawn revolver whose commitment amounts begin reducing in mid-2023, an all-floating-rate-debt capital structure in a rapidly rising interest rate environment, and an onerous short-term promissory note, all without forthcoming explicit support from private equity owners – governance considerations are a driver of this ratings action

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Research Now Group, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Research Now Group, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Dynata's B3 CFR reflects operating expense challenges related to compensation, panelist recruitment and incentivization, and acquisition integration that have caused the company's Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage to remain elevated and liquidity to deteriorate. As of June 30, 2022, leverage stood at 8.2 times, while LTM free cash flow turned moderately negative. Through the first half of 2022 demand for the company's market research surveys has remained healthy, with revenue supported by sales channel investments and higher pricing, and to a lesser degree by revenue from the 2022 mid-term election cycle. But profit margins have compressed due to higher expenses for attracting panelists, higher costs related to planned investments in Dynata's sales channel, annual merit and salary increases, and even operating expenses from acquisitions completed in 2021. Although management contemplates the June 2022 acquisition of Branded Research, Inc. to help Dynata deliver high quality but lower-cost proprietary panel communities, Dynata financed it through heavy revolver draws and a burdensome short-term promissory note, which weigh on the company's liquidity position.

Moody's believes that additional debt assumed for the Branded Research acquisition, considerably higher interest expense, and ongoing integration expenses will continue to cut into profits and free cash flow this year. However, through 2023, with revenue still relatively healthy and the expense base normalizing, Dynata should see leverage ease and free cash flow return to modestly positive levels. Specifically, Moody's' expects debt-to-EBITDA to improve to below 8.0 times by the end of 2023, from an expected 8.3 times as of year-end 2022, while free cash flow as a percentage of debt improves to about 1.0% as compared to negative-0.9% expected at the end of this year.

Prolonged deteriorating macroeconomic conditions could temper Moody's 2023 growth expectations, after two years of solid 6% to 7% growth in 2021 and 2022; in 2020, the first pandemic year, Dynata's revenue was off by nearly 2%. Demand for surveys and data on consumers regained momentum as the economy rebounded from the pandemic. Should the economy remain fairly stable, demand for Dynata's solutions should hold as well, as businesses use their marketing budgets to target specific customers and gain insights on consumer behavior. Moody's expects the company to continue to acquire panelists and increase the size and depth of its pool of data, which would help in satisfying customers' specific needs and obtain a broader and higher quality data set overall.

Dynata benefits from its strong competitive position in a narrow niche market providing first-party data on consumers and businesses. Moody's believes that the company has a competitive advantage due to its difficult-to-replicate, sizable pool of survey panelists (about 60 million). The company's value proposition is in recruiting and curating individual panelists and matching them to specific demographic characteristics to provide customers with targeted results that help them understand and analyze their target markets. Dynata's standing as one of the largest collectors of first-party data, with a customer base that includes large market research and consulting firms, enables the company to withstand some economic softness.

Dynata's liquidity position has weakened. The company's $33 million cash balance as of June 30, 2022, is offset by a $50 million draw under a $95 million revolving facility, whose committed amount will reduce by $21 million in December 2022 and another $20 million a year later. A $46 million promissory note for the Branded Research acquisition requires 50% amortization payments in June 2023 and June 2024, while the first-lien term loan requires nearly $10 million in annual amortization. Given Dynata's all floating-rate-debt capital structure, sharply increasing interest rates, combined with inflationary impacts on operating expenses, will continue to cut into free cash flow, which Moody's expects to turn only minimally positive in 2023. Certain non-core assets may be available to sell to provide some liquidity relief, if needed. The revolver includes a 5.5x first-lien springing senior secured net leverage covenant when 35% or more of the facility is drawn. As of June 30, 2022, when there were $50 million in revolver drawings, first-lien net leverage stood at 4.9 times, representing only a 10% cushion.

The ratings for the individual debt instruments incorporate Dynata's overall probability of default, reflected in the B3-PD rating, and the loss given default assessments for the individual instruments. The first lien credit facilities, consisting of the $95 million revolver expiring in stages in 2022 and 2023, with the remaining roughly $54 million remaining commitment amount in June 2024, and a $935 million term loan due December 2024 are rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR, with a loss given default assessment of LGD3. The B2 first lien instrument rating reflects the relative size and senior position ahead of the $250 million second-lien senior secured term loan. The second-lien loan, maturing in December 2025, is rated Caa2, two notches below the CFR, with a loss given default assessment of LGD5. The Caa2 second-lien rating reflects the loan's junior ranking as well as its size relative to debt senior to it within the capital structure.

The negative outlook takes into account mounting pressures on liquidity, driven by limited expected free cash flow, a heavily drawn revolver whose expiration is nearing, minimal covenant headroom, and a substantial upcoming payment obligation on the promissory note. Moody's expects continued healthy, mid-single-digit-percentage revenue increases through 2023, along with some margin pressure due to ongoing elevated SG&A, panelist-acquisition, and integration expenses. Moody's also expects leverage and interest coverage levels to improve only modestly through 2023, while free cash flow will be minimally positive

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The outlook could be stabilized if Dynata successfully resolves its near-term liquidity strains. However, the ratings could be upgraded if the company can maintain good revenue growth while reining in expenses, such that debt-to-EBITDA leverage can be sustained at below 6.5 times, while EBITA coverage of interest is sustained above 1.25 times (Moody's expects the latter measure to be about 1.20 times at year-end 2022). Improved liquidity would also be a requisite for Moody's to consider a ratings upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity erodes further, limiting access to the revolver or preventing Dynata from satisfying its debt obligations. Longer term, the ratings could be downgraded if increased competition, lower demand for data products or other factors result in declining revenue and incremental deterioration in profitability, such that debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 8.5x or EBITA coverage of interest falls below 1.00x (all metrics Moody's adjusted).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, borrowers Research Now Group, LLC (formerly Research Now Group, Inc.) and its subsidiary Dynata, LLC (formerly Survey Sampling International, LLC), constitute a global leader in data collection through online, mobile and offline surveys used by market research firms, consulting firms and corporate customers. New Insight Holdings, Inc. is a holding company above Research Now Group, LLC and is owned indirectly by private equity owners Court Square (60%) and HGGC (40%). The company does business under the name Dynata. Moody's expects Dynata to generate 2022 revenue of nearly $710 million, a 6% improvement over 2021 revenue.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kevin Stuebe
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Andrea Usai
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com