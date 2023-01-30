Moody's downgrades Revere Power to B2; outlook is negative

Approximately $570 million of debt securities affected

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service downgraded the rating assigned to Revere Power, LLC's (Revere) senior secured credit facilities to B2 from B1. The credit facilities consist of a $445 million term loan B due 2026, a $70 million term loan C due 2026 and a $55 million revolving credit facility due 2024. The rating outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects a decline in projected capacity revenue in 2023 and 2024 that will negatively impact Revere's financial performance absent a material improvement in Revere's cash flow generation from the sale of energy. The rating action also considers the increased refinancing risk in light of Revere's ability to only achieve modest debt repayment over the past several years. Approximately $422 million was outstanding under Revere's term loan at year-end 2022 compared to $445 million at the March 2019 financial close.

Revere's financial performance has been weak as we calculate Revere's debt-to-EBITDA at around 9x and its ratio of project cash flow to debt at around 5% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. Moreover, we believe that, in the absence of higher energy margins, Revere will be challenged to achieve this level of financial performance in 2023 and 2024 due to a material decline in capacity prices and associated revenue. We project Revere will earn approximately $38 million in capacity revenue in 2023 and a slightly lower amount in 2024 compared to $56 million during the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022 owing to the decline in capacity prices following annual auctions completed by ISO New England. Revere's energy margins during the last twelve months have totaled approximately $42 million (an estimated $48 million for full year 2022) and will need to increase by approximately $18 million in 2023, all else equal, to maintain financial metrics at 2022 levels.

In that regard, we understand that Revere has hedged approximately 25% of its expected output from its Bridgeport Power combined cycle power station in 2023 at favorable spark spreads that should provide some year-over-year growth in energy margins. The remainder of the portfolio is unhedged and therefore susceptible to power pricing dynamics in New England that are driven in large part by weather and regional natural gas prices.

This weakened financial performance has raised refinancing risk for the project. As a point of reference, Revere has historically generated annual energy margins in a range of $30-50 million and, even with the previous higher capacity prices, has been unable to meaningfully reduce debt beyond the 1% annual mandatory amortization requirement.

LIQUIDITY

Revere's liquidity profile is adequate. Funds available under the term loan C were used to cash collateralize letters of credit issued by Revere in the normal course of business, including a 6-month debt service reserve requirement. The cash proceeds from the term loan C have been deposited into a trustee administered bank account and is reflected on Revere's balance sheet as restricted cash. Approximately $37 million was outstanding under the term loan C as of year-end. Moreover, approximately $3 million of working capital loans were outstanding and $8 million of letters of credit had been issued under the revolving credit facility, resulting in $44 million of revolver availability. The maturity of the revolver is March 2024 and we anticipate Revere working to extend the maturity date during 2023 in order to maintain an adequate liquidity profile.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the downward trend in auction determined capacity prices through mid-2025 relative to current price levels. Increased energy margin across the portfolio is needed in order to have a high degree of comfort that annual debt service can be met with internally generated cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the negative outlook, limited prospects exist for the rating to be upgraded. The outlook could be changed to stable if stronger wholesale power market dynamics emerge resulting in annual recurring energy margin exceeding $60 million.

Failure to generate energy margin in excess of historical ranges or usage of liquidity reserves to meet mandatory debt service would likely trigger negative rating action.

PROFILE

Revere owns three natural gas-fired power plants in New England: the 577 MW Bridgeport Energy located in Connecticut, 297 MW Tiverton Power located in Rhode Island and 269 MW Rumford Power located in Maine. Revere is wholly-owned by Carlyle Power Partners II, an affiliate of The Carlyle Group.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

