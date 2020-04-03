Moody's downgrades Revlon's CFR to Caa3; outlook negative

New York, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Revlon Consumer Products Corporation's ("Revlon") Corporate Family Rating
("CFR") to Caa3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating to Caa3-PD
from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded Revlon's senior secured
term loan to Caa2 from B3 and its unsecured global notes to Ca from Caa3.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-4.
The rating outlook is negative.
The downgrades reflects Revlon's unsustainably high financial leverage
that Moody's estimates at about 11x debt-to-EBITDA,
negative free cash flow and high reliance on discretionary spending,
Revlon's largest categories include mass color cosmetics and celebrity
fragrances (about 60% of sales). Revlon also has high refinancing
risk related to $500 million of senior unsecured notes maturing
in February 2021 and the remaining $82 million term loan balance
maturing July 2021. The company has experienced meaningful erosion
in earnings and cash flow due to ongoing competitive pressures from large
well capitalized competitors and a high number of independent brands.
Revlon's operating performance will be further pressured as efforts
to contain the coronavirus are weakening economic growth globally.
Revlon has been working to restore growth and operating performance in
order to strengthen its credit profile from current weak levels.
The company recently announced a new aggressive restructuring plan to
cut about $200-$230 million in costs by 2022.
Roughly 60% of costs will be generated from headcount reductions
in 2020. Thus, execution risk is high given that the company
continues to address the issues related to its consumer business.
In addition, demand for the company's premium Elizabeth Arden
products (21% of sales) will be negatively impacted by department
store closures. This reflects government recommended social distancing
in Europe and the United States reflecting efforts to contain the coronavirus.
The following ratings were downgraded:
Revlon Consumer Products Corporation
Corporate Family Rating to Caa3 from Caa1;
Probability of Default Rating to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD;
Senior secured bank term loan to Caa2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3);
Senior Unsecured global notes to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)
Revlon Escrow Corporation
Senior Unsecured global notes to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)
Outlook:
Revlon Consumer Products Corporation
The rating outlook is negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Revlon's Caa3 CFR reflects its very high financial leverage of about 11x
debt-to-EBITDA and Moody's belief that high leverage remaining
over the next year elevates risk of a debt restructuring. This
very high leverage is in part due to earnings and cash flow weakness reflecting
lackluster demand for the company's domestic consumer and professional
products. In addition, Moody's recognizes the company's high
exposure to acquisition event risk related to the controlling 87%
stake held by the Ron Perelman-owned investment firm MacAndrews
& Forbes Incorporated (M&F). There is potential that M&F
would provide assistance to alleviate pressure on the capital structure
given their long ownership of the company, but such transactions
could be structured in ways that constitute a distressed exchange default.
The rating is supported Revlon's strong global brand name recognition,
as well as its product and geographic diversification.
The SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's view
of Revlon's weak liquidity given the refinancing associated with 2021
maturities that includes $500 million of unsecured notes due in
February. Revlon operations and restructurings have consumed a
large amount of cash (over $150 Million) over the past year,
and Moody's expects the company to be free cash flow negative in the year
ahead. The company relies on its $400 million of bank ABL
unrated to fund the projected free cash flow deficit and the required
$18 million per annum term loan amortization. The term loan
has no financial covenants. Moody's projects the company fixed
charge covenant on its ABL will remain untested over the next 12 months.
Revlon recently disclosed that it executed a commitment letter with an
underwriter for new facilities that would be used to refinance the 2021
note and term loan maturities. The agreement is subject to certain
closing conditions and certain terms such as pricing are not known.
Completion of the financing would alleviate refinancing pressure,
but Moody's believes the potential for higher interest expense and
other restrictive covenants could also create liquidity constraints.
In terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations,
the most important factor for Revlon's ratings are governance considerations
related to its financial policies and board independence. Moody's
views Revlon's financial policies as aggressive given its appetite for
debt financed acquisitions. Social considerations also impact Revlon
in several ways. First, Revlon is a "beauty"
company. It sells products that appeal to customers almost entirely
due to "social" considerations. That is, products
such as makeup and fragrance that help individuals fit in to society and
comply with social mores and customs. Hence social factors are
the primary driver of Revlon's sales, and hence the primary reason
it exists. To the extent such social customs and mores change,
it could have an impact -- positive or negative -- on the company's
sales and earnings.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer products
sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Revlon's credit profile, including its exposure to
multiple affected countries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action in part reflects the impact on Revlon of the breadth and
severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's belief that Revlon financial leverage
will remain unsustainably high. Moody's also has growing concerns
related to the sustainability of the company's capital structure given
Revlon's very high financial leverage, negative free cash flow,
and the risk that earnings will continue to fall over the next year.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgrade further if Revlon's liquidity or recovery values
weaken, or should Moody's feel the company's capital structure is
becoming increasingly unsustainable, This would include an increased
probability that Revlon will pursue a restructuring or other transaction
that Moody's would consider a distressed exchange, and hence a default.
Before Moody's would consider an upgrade, Revlon would need to materially
improve its operating performance and reduce its financial leverage.
Moody's would also need to gain greater comfort that Revlon's capital
structure is sustainable before considering an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Revlon, headquartered in New York, NY is a worldwide personal
care products company. It specializes in skin care, cosmetics,
hair color, hair care, men's grooming products, beauty
tools, and fragrances. The company is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of publicly-traded Revlon, Inc.,
which is majority-owned by MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated
(M&F). M&F is wholly-owned by Ronald O. Perelman.
Revlon generates annual revenues of about $2.4 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Chedly Louis
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653