Moody's downgrades Revlon's PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11 filing

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Revlon Consumer Products Corporation's (Revlon) ratings following the company's filing for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code on June 15th, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to D-PD from Caa3-PD, and the rating on the senior secured bank term loan to C from Ca. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Revlon's C rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity remains unchanged at SGL-4 and the outlook remains negative.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Revlon Consumer Products Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3
.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Caa3-PD
.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD5)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Revlon Consumer Products Corporation
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed C (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Revlon Consumer Products Corporation
.... Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Revlon has an unsustainable capital structure with reported debt exceeding 1.5x of annual revenue that left the company with limited financial flexibility, including high leverage, weak liquidity and looming maturities. Moreover, the company is facing supply chain disruptions, high inflation, intense competition from many successful larger competitors and rising interest rates on its heavy debt burden, partially offset by improved end-market demand as consumers resume more out-of-home activities and the company's cost saving initiatives. The company's Chapter 11 filing resulted in the downgrade of Revlon's PDR to D-PD. The CFR and the rating on the company's senior secured bank term loan were downgraded to reflect Moody's view on potential recoveries.
Subsequent to the rating action, Moody's will withdraw all the ratings of Revlon Consumer Products Corporation. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66411. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, headquartered in New York, NY, is a worldwide personal care products company. Products consist of skin care, cosmetics, hair color, hair care, men's grooming, beauty tools, and fragrance. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly-traded Revlon, Inc., which is majority (85%) owned by MacAndrews & Forbes (M&F). M&F is wholly-owned by Ronald O. Perelman. Revlon generates roughly $2.1 billion in annual revenue for the trailing twelve-month ending March 31, 2022.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
