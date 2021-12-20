Moody's downgrades RiseSun's ratings to Caa2/Caa3; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of RiseSun Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. to Caa2 from B3. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 the backed senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by RongXingDa Development (BVI) Limited and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by RiseSun.

The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

"The rating downgrades reflect RiseSun's heightened liquidity risk, following its proposed exchange offer and consent solicitation to its noteholders," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty over the company's ability to address all its near-term debt maturities amid challenging funding conditions," adds Chen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 16 December 2021, RiseSun announced an exchange offer and consent solicitation to its bondholders for the two USD senior notes due in January and April 2022 with a total principal amount of USD780 million.

The proposal indicates RiseSun's weak liquidity to address its maturing debt following the decline in its reported cash balance to RMB24.8 billion as of the end of September 2021, from RMB29.2 billion as of the end of June 2021. In addition, it remains uncertain if RiseSun could mobilize all of such cash resources for debt repayment.

Moody's expects RiseSun's contracted sales to decline over the next 6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyers' confidence and tight funding conditions. This will in turn reduce its operating cash flow for debt repayment.

RiseSun's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's weak liquidity with high refinancing needs over the next 12-18 months, and Moody's expectation that the company will face difficulties in raising new funds from onshore and offshore channels to address its refinancing needs amid tight funding conditions.

RongXingDa's Caa3 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than RiseSun's Caa2 CFR because of the risk of structural subordination. This risk reflects the fact that most of the claims are at the operating subsidiary level and have priority over claims at the holding company level in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

With respect to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, RiseSun's Caa2 CFR considers the company's concentrated ownership, with its chairman, Geng Jianming, and his family and friends holding a 63.38% stake as of 1 December 2021. Moody's has also considered the presence of four special committees -- the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and Strategic Committee -- to oversee the company's management and operations, as well as the company's disclosure of significant related-party transactions as required by the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook.

However, the outlook could return to stable if RiseSun improves its funding access and materially reduces its refinancing risks.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's liquidity and refinancing risks heighten, or if the recovery prospects for its creditors deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1996, RiseSun Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (RiseSun) engages in real estate and industrial park development, property management services and hotel operations in China. The company was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2007 and is headquartered in Langfang, Hebei province. As of the end of June 2021, it had more than 300 property development projects with an aggregate gross floor area of 37.4 million square meters.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chen Chen

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

