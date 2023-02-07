Moody's downgrades Rite Aid's CFR to Caa2; PDR to Caa3-PD

New York, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Rite Aid Corporation's ("Rite Aid") corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa2 from B3 and its probability of default rating ("PDR") to Caa3-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating of Rite Aid's senior secured asset based revolving credit facility ("ABL") to B2 from B1, its senior secured FILO term loan to B3 from B2, its senior secured notes to Caa3 from B3, its senior unsecured notes to Ca from Caa2 and its speculative grade liquidity rating ("SGL") to SGL-3 (adequate liquidity) from SGL-2 (good liquidity). The rating outlook remains stable.

The downgrades reflects Moody's view that the company's capital structure is unsustainable at its current level of earnings which, when combine with its debt maturities in 2025, increases the chances of a debt restructuring that would be deemed a distressed exchange. Rite Aid's progress at improving operations has been slow and its operating earnings and free cash flow have declined significantly resulting in weak credit metrics. Debt to EBITDA reached a high of 6.8x for the LTM ended November 26, 2022 from 5.4x in fiscal 2022 (ending February 26) and EBIT to interest dropped to 0.4x from 0.9x for the same period. Over the next 12-18 months Moody's expects weak organic growth and for leverage to remain high at about 6.5x and for EBIT to interest to remain below 1.0x.

The downgrade of Rite Aid's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2 reflects Rite Aid's adequate liquidity. At November 26, 2022, the company had about $1.3 billion available under its $2.85 billion ABL revolving credit facility expiring in August 2026. The ABL's maturity is subject to an earlier maturity on March 2025 if the company has not repaid or refinanced its existing senior secured notes due July 2025 prior to such date. Given the steep hurdles Rite Aid faces to improve its cash flow through operating performance improvements, Moody's believes that the company will continue to report a free cash flow deficit over the next 12 months -18 months. However, there is sufficient availability under the ABL to support any potential cash flow needs. Moody's recognizes that Rite Aid's revolving credit facility only requires the test of one financial covenant, fixed charge coverage, when total availability falls below $206 million at any time or below $257.5 million for 3 consecutive business days.

Rite Aid's CIS score was lowered to CIS-5 (very highly negative) from CIS-4 (highly negative) as a result of its governance score being lowered to G-5 from G-4. The change in its governance score to G-5 from G-4 is related to both its financial strategy and risk management as well as its management credibility and track record.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Rite Aid Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

.... Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD2) from B1 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD2) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

.... Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rite Aid Corporation

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Rite Aid's Caa2 CFR reflects its high debt to EBITDA of about 6.8x and weak EBIT to interest coverage of about 0.4x for the LTM ended November 26, 2022. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to remain high at about 6.5x and EBIT to interest to remain below 1.0x in 2023 given the competitive pressures Rite Aid is facing. Given Moody's expectation for credit metrics to remain weak, the rating incorporates the high likelihood of a debt restructuring, which could meet Moody's determination of a distressed exchange. Debt redemption at a discount would be considered a distressed exchange and a default under Moody's methodology. The rating also reflects Rite Aid's weak market position as it lacks the scale or the balance sheet to compete effectively with much larger competitors such as CVS Health Corporation and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. In the changing drug store landscape, scale has become increasingly important in today's competitive and evolving pharmacy sector as it exposes Rite Aid to a higher level of reimbursement rate risk.

Positive rating consideration is given to Rite Aid's good availability under the company's $2.85 billion ABL and the relative stability and positive longer term trends of the prescription drug industry.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Rite Aid will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 months. It also reflects that Rite Aid's nearest debt maturity is not until 2025 and that the ratings adequately reflect the likelihood of a default and estimated recovery levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rite Aid's ratings could be downgraded if expected recovery rate declines or should the likelihood of a default increase for any reason. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company's operating earnings, cash flow and liquidity do not improve.

Ratings could be upgraded if Rite Aid reduces the potential for a default by refinancing its 2025 maturity in a timely and economic way. Ratings could also be upgraded if the company materially improves its operating earnings, cash flow and liquidity such that leverage and coverage improve to more sustainable levels.

Rite Aid Corporation operates over 2,300 drug stores in 17 states. It also operates a full-service pharmacy benefit management company (Elixir). Revenue is about $24 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

