Moody's downgrades River Springs Charter School (CA) revenue bonds to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook is negative

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 the revenue bond rating of the California School Finance Authority Educational Facility Revenue Bonds (River Springs Charter School) Series 2015A, 2017A and 2017B (Taxable). The downgrade affects approximately $50.6 million in outstanding debt. Concurrently, we have revised the outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects the school's tenuous cash position that fell below a covenant minimum of 45 days in fiscal 2019 following year over year declines and a reliance on overlapping revenue anticipation note (RAN) borrowings to fund operations. Management's failure to maintain or improve liquidity even during a period of strong state aid growth, and failure to regularly track and report cash balances represent material governance weaknesses. The shortfall in cash was not recognized until after the completion of the fiscal 2019 audit, delaying remedial action. Growth in average daily attendance has lagged projections in part because of the delayed opening of the school's planned Flabob Airport Preparatory School, on which construction has been halted due to Covid-19.

Following the requirements of the Loan Agreement, the school has retained an independent consultant and expects to be in compliance with its days' cash requirement by the end of fiscal 2020, inclusive of anticipated receivables within 60 days. However, the school's actual available cash will remain weak. The school regularly issues RANs for cash flow purposes, with $6.5 million currently outstanding, and an additional RAN borrowing of $6.5 million is anticipated prior to full repayment of the outstanding RANs by the end of the fiscal year. Debt service coverage remains adequate at 1.68x in fiscal 2019 (1.65x MADs) but could be strained should there be continued construction delays of the new school or lower than anticipated enrollment growth. Over the past three years, average growth in per pupil state revenues has approached 6% annually, and the school will be challenged to restrict future expenditure increases to match what is anticipated to be significantly diminished growth in state aid going forward.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for River Springs Charter School. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of River Springs Charter School changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects continued pressures confronting the school as it works to open a new facility, restore cash balances to covenant minimums and grow reserves to projected levels in excess of 100 days. The school also faces challenges in improving board reporting and oversight practices that will ensure that financial targets are met.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Elimination of RAN borrowing and compliance with all covenants

- Opening of the Flabob School and actual enrollment that exceeds a projected 1% growth rate

- Sustained improvement in debt service coverage and liquidity levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to meet and maintain covenant requirements

- Declines in enrollment

- Coverage and liquidity figures that remain below projected levels

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2015A and 2017A and 2017B parity bonds are secured under two separate loan agreements between the California School Finance Authority and River Springs Charter School, Inc. as borrower. Pursuant to the Indentures, the Authority has assigned all loan repayments pursuant to the loan agreement to the Trustee for the benefit of bondholders. Central to the security structure for the bonds, and critical to the current rating level, is a state intercept mechanism under which River Springs, pursuant to an Intercept Notice, has directed California's State Controller to intercept from state aid allocations, on a quarterly basis, sufficient funds to pay debt service and related fees directly to the Trustee.

Bonds are additionally secured by Deeds of Trust on the financed facilities, with a mortgage interest in the Bear River and Temecula Schools and a leasehold interest in the Flabob Airport school site, which consists of a ground lease from the airport running through March 31, 2051, one year prior to final debt maturity in 2052.

PROFILE

River Springs Charter School operates under a countywide benefit charter, and offers flexible classroom, independent study and homeschool options. The current charter with Riverside County expires on June 30, 2023. As of fiscal 2020, the school currently serves an estimated average daily attendance (ADA) of 6,601 students of which a little over 2,000 are homeschool and Keys Independent Study students with the remainder enrolled in a variety of combined classroom and independent study programs.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

