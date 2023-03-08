Moody's downgrades Road King's ratings to B1, changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Road King Infrastructure Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) and the backed senior unsecured ratings of the company's wholly-owned financing vehicles to B1 from Ba3.

At the same time, Moody's has revised the rating outlook of Road King Infrastructure Limited and the company's wholly-owned financing vehicles to stable from negative.

The financing vehicles are RKI Overseas Finance 2017 (A) Limited, RKP Overseas Finance 2016 (A) Limited, RKPF Overseas 2019 (A) Limited, RKPF Overseas 2019 (E) Limited, and RKPF Overseas 2020 (A) Limited.

"The downgrades reflect our view that Road King's weak credit metrics and decline in operating scale over the next 12-18 months will no longer support the company's previous rating level," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Road King will maintain adequate liquidity and steady recurring income from its toll road business over the next 12-18 months," adds Lai.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's forecasts Road King's contracted sales will fall 10% to around RMB36 billion in 2023, after an 18% decrease to around RMB40.6 billion in 2022. The weak sales performance reflects the company's slowdown in land replenishment to preserve liquidity over the past one to two years. The continuous sales decline will weaken the company's operating cash flow and credit metrics over the next 12 months.

Moody's projects Road King's credit metrics will weaken over the next 12-18 months. Specifically, its debt/EBITDA will deteriorate to around 7.8x, compared with 7.1x for the 12 months ended June 2022, and its EBIT/interest coverage will worsen to around 2.1x from 2.4x over the same period. These forecasts, which are more in line with a B1 CFR, incorporate Moody's expectation that the company's revenue will reduce significantly and profit margin will drop marginally.

The company's liquidity buffer will likely decrease over the next 12-18 months as it will repay maturing debt using its internal cash source, given its weakened ability to raise new funds. However, Moody's expects Road King to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months, given the company has maintained solid access to both onshore and offshore bank financing.

In addition, Moody's expects that the company's toll road business will help mitigate the volatility in its property development business. Specifically, Road King's recurring income from the toll road business will cover around 30%-33% of its interest expense over the next 12-18 months, from around 30% for the 12 months ended June 2022, supported by expected steady growth in toll traffic and revenue from its expressways in Indonesia.

Road King's CFR continues to reflect the company's track record in property development and its cautious approach to land acquisitions and financial management. The rating also takes into account the company's track record of maintaining adequate liquidity throughout business cycles and the stable cash flow from its toll road investments.

On the other hand, the CFR is constrained by the geographic concentration of the company's land bank in China, the company's moderate credit metrics and the execution risk associated with new toll road acquisitions.

Road King's senior unsecured rating is unaffected by subordination to claims at the operating company level because the company's creditors benefit from its diversified business profile, including in particular, the cash flow generated from the company's toll road business.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the concentration of Road King's ownership in its controlling shareholder, Wai Kee Holdings Limited, which held a 45% stake in the company as of 30 June 2022. Moody's has also considered the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Road King grows its contracted sales while maintaining adequate liquidity and improves its credit metrics. Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include: (1) adjusted EBIT/interest rising above 2.5x-3.0x; and (2) debt/EBITDA falling below 7.0x, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Road King's ratings if the company's contracted sales, credit metrics or liquidity weakens, or if the company pursues aggressive expansion.

Credit metrics indicating a downgrade include EBIT/interest coverage falling below 2.0x or debt/EBITDA rising above 8.0x, both on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed in Hong Kong SAR, China, Road King Infrastructure Limited invests in toll road projects on nine expressways across four provinces in China -- Anhui, Hebei, Hunan and Shanxi -- and Indonesia. As of 30 June 2022, the company had a property development portfolio with a land bank of 5.7 million square meters across the Bohai Rim, Yangtze River Delta, Greater Bay Area (including Hong Kong), Henan and Hubei Province.

Wai Kee Holdings Limited and Shenzhen Investment Limited are the largest shareholders of the company, with 45% and 27% stakes, respectively, as of 30 June 2022.

