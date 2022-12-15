Moody's downgrades Robertshaw's CFR to Caa3, first-lien to Caa2 and second-lien to Ca; outlook to negative

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Robertshaw US Holding Corp. (NEW) ("Robertshaw"), including the corporate family rating to Caa3 from Caa1, Probability of Default Rating to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD, and the ratings on the first-lien senior secured term loan to Caa2 from Caa1 and the second-lien senior secured term loan to Ca from Caa3. Moody's also changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The downgrades reflect Robertshaw's high refinancing risk within the next 12 months and persistent negative free cash flow that will be exacerbated by a decline in profitability as demand for the company's products has weakened considerably. A higher interest rate burden and investment in working capital will also constrain free cash flow. Robertshaw is facing lower volumes in its appliance end markets (about 65% of revenue) driven by weaker consumer and commercial demand and inventory reductions by its largest customer, amid macro headwinds and supply chain pressures. Moody's expects these demand pressures to persist into calendar 2023. Moody's also expects adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to remain at unsustainable levels (above 10x) for some time with an untenable capital structure.

The negative outlook reflects Robertshaw's elevated financial risk given its very high leverage and concerns around improving liquidity in the near term amid weakening demand and continued capital markets volatility that heighten the refinancing risk on the Euro term loan (due December 2023). Sustained deterioration in liquidity would significantly weaken Robertshaw's financial flexibility and challenge its ability to meet debt service obligations.

Corporate governance risk was a key factor in Moody's rating action, considering an aggressive financial policy with a tolerance for high leverage and senior management turnover amid the company's underperformance.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Robertshaw US Holding Corp (NEW)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Robertshaw US Holding Corp (NEW)

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect Robertshaw's weak liquidity and very high leverage, as well as its limited scale with a niche focus and exposure to cyclical consumer spending on appliances. The company is also vulnerable to customer price concessions. Despite ongoing cost saving initiatives to improve the fixed-to-variable cost structure, high input and energy costs and operational inefficiencies from supply chain disruptions continue to weigh on margins. Moody's expects the adjusted EBITDA margin to decline to about 10% through fiscal 2023 (ended March), versus a historical level near 14%. Focus on cost reduction efforts, productivity improvements and pricing actions, including price increases and renegotiated pricing with large appliance customers, will temper the margin decline.

Robertshaw maintains leading positions in its niche appliance control markets, longstanding relationships with blue chip customers, and serves end markets that have traditionally grown in-line with US GDP. An aging installed base of residential appliances and commercial HVAC systems, contributing to pent up demand, support longer-term growth prospects. However, home renovation spending has moderated amid headwinds from high interest rates and cost inflation for contractor labor and building materials. The company's modest capital spending needs should promote positive and consistent free cash flow generation as business conditions improve.

Moody's expects Robertshaw's liquidity to be weak over the 12 months due to negative free cash flow, increased reliance on external financing resources (including the $50 million ABL revolver) and a looming debt maturity. Borrowings on the ABL revolver (expiring in 2027) were $20 million at September 30, 2022, and used largely to offset cash burn tied to working capital investments. The availability under the borrowing base approximated $23 million. The company's new $16 million 6-year loan secured by assets in Mexico will be used to fund working capital and support inventory turns to improve liquidity. Robertshaw's unrestricted cash balance of $24 million and the ABL availability are modest relative to interest expense, working capital volatility and the outstanding Euro term loan (about $35 million) maturing in December 2023. The ABL is subject to a springing covenant - minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x - tested only if excess availability is less than 10% of the facility. The first and second lien term loans do not have financial maintenance covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Robertshaw is expected to maintain adequate liquidity, including positive free cash flow and successful refinancing of the 2023 term loan at par. A sustained improvement in margins on the backdrop of improving business conditions and demand would be important considerations for an upgrade, as would a progressive and meaningful decline in leverage.

The ratings could be downgraded if Robertshaw is unable to improve liquidity through operating performance and successfully refinance its 2023 debt maturity. The ratings could also be downgraded if there is an increased risk that Robertshaw will enter into a debt restructuring that Moody's would consider a distressed exchange, or if Moody's recovery expectations on the outstanding rated debt decline.

Robertshaw US Holding Corp. designs and manufactures electro-mechanical solutions, mechanical combustion systems, and electrical controls primarily for use in residential and commercial appliances, HVAC and transportation applications. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, approximated $562 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

