Moody's downgrades Rocket Software to B3, outlook stable

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Rocket Software, Inc.'s ("Rocket") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings of Rocket's senior secured first lien bank credit facilities to B2 from B1 and second lien term loan to Caa2 from Caa1. The downgrade actions reflect the view that though the company has made progress in stabilizing recent organic revenue declines, Rocket's leverage will increase from current levels and be sustained over our 6.5x downgrade trigger over the next 12-18 months. However, amid an economic recession driven by the coronavirus pandemic, Rocket is expected to maintain positive free cash flow supported by its high profitability, highly recurring revenue base and expectations for a material reduction in one-time cash outflows. The outlook is stable.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The weaknesses in Rocket's credit profile, stemming from its high leverage and recent organic revenue declines, leave the company vulnerable to the weakening demand amid efforts to stem the outbreak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG frame work, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the potential impact on Rocket from the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Rocket's B3 CFR reflects the company's relatively small scale (with revenues less than $500 million) compared to its infrastructure software peers as well as the company's acquisition appetite which can lead to temporary increases in debt. Rocket has somewhat limited organic growth prospects and looks to strategic acquisitions to augment growth and improved market position. Rocket has historically used a combination of internally generated cash flow and debt to fund acquisitions, though Moody's expects M&A activity to be limited over the near-term.

The ratings are supported by Rocket's strong profitability with historical EBITDA margins of about 50%, strong free cash flow generation capabilities, its long-standing supply relationship with IBM, and relatively high proportion of recurring revenues. As evidenced by the high level of leverage used to finance the 2018 LBO of the company by private equity sponsors Bain Capital and additional debt incurred for acquisitions, Rocket is expected to maintain an aggressive financial strategy.

Rocket has made progress in stabilizing recent organic revenue declines entering 2020, however the coronavirus pandemic and resulitng economic recession is expected to weigh on new license sales and could result in increased customer churn, a weakening maintenance revenue base and increases in debt to EBITDA leverage. Rocket's leverage (about 7x at year-end 2019 including adjustments for recently acquired EBITDA and one-time expenses) has remained above levels from the close of the 2018 LBO transaction. The persistently high leverage is largely attributable to recent organic license and maintenance revenue declines resulting from a lack of sales execution with the company's IBM related product lines as well as additional debt incurred for recent tuck-in acquisition activity. Substantial expenses related to post LBO severance, consulting and restructuring costs are expected to wane in 2020, which in combination with the effect of recent cost reductions should support EBITDA and free cash flow generation even in the face of potential further reduction in license sales.

Liquidity is adequate based on a cash balance of approximately $13 million at December 31, 2019, expectations for breakeven free cash flow over the next 12 months and a committed $125 million revolver ($98 million drawn at December 31, 2019).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rocket's ratings could be downgraded if leverage is expected to be sustained above 7.5x or free cash flow to debt were negative on other than a temporary basis. Moreover, the ratings could be downgraded if Rocket were to lose a critical business partner or face a material deterioration in maintenance revenue or liquidity.

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance were to improve such that Moody's adjusted leverage were sustained below 6.5x and free cash flow (cash from operations less capex) to gross debt were maintained at 5% or above.

Rocket Software, Inc. is a provider of IT management software tools to the distributed and IBM mainframe markets. The company generated pro forma revenues of approximately $402 million in 2019. Rocket, which is headquartered in Waltham, MA, is owned by management and funds affiliated with Bain Capital.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

