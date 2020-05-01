Moody's downgrades Rocket Software to B3, outlook stable

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Rocket Software, Inc.'s ("Rocket") Corporate
Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2 and Probability of Default
Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's downgraded the ratings of Rocket's senior secured
first lien bank credit facilities to B2 from B1 and second lien term loan
to Caa2 from Caa1. The downgrade actions reflect the view that
though the company has made progress in stabilizing recent organic revenue
declines, Rocket's leverage will increase from current levels
and be sustained over our 6.5x downgrade trigger over the next
12-18 months. However, amid an economic recession
driven by the coronavirus pandemic, Rocket is expected to maintain
positive free cash flow supported by its high profitability, highly
recurring revenue base and expectations for a material reduction in one-time
cash outflows. The outlook is stable.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The weaknesses in Rocket's
credit profile, stemming from its high leverage and recent organic
revenue declines, leave the company vulnerable to the weakening
demand amid efforts to stem the outbreak. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG frame work,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the potential impact on Rocket from the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Rocket Software, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit
Facilities, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit
Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Rocket Software, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Rocket's B3 CFR reflects the company's relatively small scale
(with revenues less than $500 million) compared to its infrastructure
software peers as well as the company's acquisition appetite which
can lead to temporary increases in debt. Rocket has somewhat limited
organic growth prospects and looks to strategic acquisitions to augment
growth and improved market position. Rocket has historically used
a combination of internally generated cash flow and debt to fund acquisitions,
though Moody's expects M&A activity to be limited over the near-term.
The ratings are supported by Rocket's strong profitability with
historical EBITDA margins of about 50%, strong free cash
flow generation capabilities, its long-standing supply relationship
with IBM, and relatively high proportion of recurring revenues.
As evidenced by the high level of leverage used to finance the 2018 LBO
of the company by private equity sponsors Bain Capital and additional
debt incurred for acquisitions, Rocket is expected to maintain an
aggressive financial strategy.
Rocket has made progress in stabilizing recent organic revenue declines
entering 2020, however the coronavirus pandemic and resulitng economic
recession is expected to weigh on new license sales and could result in
increased customer churn, a weakening maintenance revenue base and
increases in debt to EBITDA leverage. Rocket's leverage (about
7x at year-end 2019 including adjustments for recently acquired
EBITDA and one-time expenses) has remained above levels from the
close of the 2018 LBO transaction. The persistently high leverage
is largely attributable to recent organic license and maintenance revenue
declines resulting from a lack of sales execution with the company's
IBM related product lines as well as additional debt incurred for recent
tuck-in acquisition activity. Substantial expenses related
to post LBO severance, consulting and restructuring costs are expected
to wane in 2020, which in combination with the effect of recent
cost reductions should support EBITDA and free cash flow generation even
in the face of potential further reduction in license sales.
Liquidity is adequate based on a cash balance of approximately $13
million at December 31, 2019, expectations for breakeven free
cash flow over the next 12 months and a committed $125 million
revolver ($98 million drawn at December 31, 2019).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Rocket's ratings could be downgraded if leverage is expected to
be sustained above 7.5x or free cash flow to debt were negative
on other than a temporary basis. Moreover, the ratings could
be downgraded if Rocket were to lose a critical business partner or face
a material deterioration in maintenance revenue or liquidity.
Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance were to improve such
that Moody's adjusted leverage were sustained below 6.5x
and free cash flow (cash from operations less capex) to gross debt were
maintained at 5% or above.
Rocket Software, Inc. is a provider of IT management software
tools to the distributed and IBM mainframe markets. The company
generated pro forma revenues of approximately $402 million in 2019.
Rocket, which is headquartered in Waltham, MA, is owned
by management and funds affiliated with Bain Capital.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
