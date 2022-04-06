Moody's downgrades Rodan + Fields' CFR to Caa3; outlook remains negative

New York, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Rodan & Fields, LLC's ("R + F") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa3 from Caa2 and its Probability of Default Rating to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD. Moody's also downgraded R + F's first lien senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan ratings to Caa3 from Caa2. The rating outlook remains negative.

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that R + F's capital structure is becoming increasingly unsustainable as a result of continued declines in consultants, revenue and earnings, as well as weakening liquidity. Both revenue and earnings have declined in the double-digit percentage range in the last three years, hurt by significant declines in the company's independent sales consultants and notwithstanding strategic initiatives to turn around the business during that time. Moody's views changes in consumer shopping patterns and the reduced attractiveness of the business opportunity as an independent consultant are negatively affecting the company's direct selling model. R + F is also facing ongoing competition from large well capitalized competitors as well as a large number of independent brands. Rising leverage and negative free cash flow are weakening the company's flexibility to invest. Moreover, the company's liquidity has meaningfully deteriorated. R + F had $82 million cash on hand at fiscal year-end 2021, a decline from $149 million about a year ago. The preliminary approval of the lash boost litigation settlement in March 2022 including a $30 million cash settlement, expected to be paid out in late 2022, will further reduce the company's liquidity. R + F is executing on plans to stabilize the consultant base including a category expansion scheduled for later in 2022. However, Moody's is concerned that the nearing June 2023 revolver expiration with a $36 million outstanding balance as of December 2021, may not afford the company enough time to stabilize revenue and strengthen credit metrics enough to permit a successful refinancing of the debt. Moody's thus views default risk as growing including the potential for a distressed exchange transaction such as a discounted debt repurchase.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Rodan & Fields, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LDG4)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rodan & Fields, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa3 CFR reflects R + F's reduced revenue scale of below $1 billion and narrow focus on skincare. The company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage was high at about 9.0x for the last twelve months ending September 30, 2021, primarily a result of revenue and earnings erosion in the last three years. The company has limited geographic diversity and faces high and increasing competition from larger and better capitalized competitors. Products are somewhat discretionary and vulnerable to consumer spending pullbacks and focused largely within the skincare segment. The company is also vulnerable to the fundamental risks related to the direct selling business model, such as declines in net enrollment of independent sales consultants (new enrollment net of churn rate). In addition, Moody's believes the company's default risk has significantly increased as a result of weakened liquidity. While R + F is implementing strategies to turn around the business, the company has limited time to stabilize and grow its consultant base and earnings because the revolving credit facility expires in June 2023. Addressing this maturity could be challenging without demonstrated operating improvement due to the high leverage, heightening default risk including the potential for a distressed exchange. The rating is supported by the company's good brand name recognition in niche markets and well-regarded skincare products. The company's plans to expand its product offering to an adjacent category in the second half of 2022 is expected to generate additional revenue and earnings.

In terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations, the most important factor for R + F's ratings are governance considerations related to its financial policies. Moody's views R + F's financial policies as aggressive given the largely debt financed dividend paid to the company's founders in 2018. Moody's favorably believes the founders have a long-term commitment to the company that bears their names. However, it is unclear the extent to which the founders or minority equity holder TPG are willing to inject capital into the business to help alleviate the high leverage. Moody's may consider any such transaction, if one occurs, as a distressed exchange depending on the structure and use of proceeds.

Social considerations also impact R + F. The company is a "premium skincare" company. R + F sells dermatologist inspired products that appeal to customers to help their self-esteem by addressing skin concerns. Hence social factors are a significant driver of R + F's sales, and a strong factor support such sales. To the extent such social factors change, it could have an impact -- positive or negative -- on the company's sales and earnings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the increased risks of default or distressed exchange that R + F faces due to weak operating trends, high leverage, negative free cash flow and weakening liquidity as a result of the preliminarily approved $30 million lash settlement expected to be paid in late 2022 and the approaching June 2023 revolving credit facility expiration.

The ratings could be downgraded further if R + F does not stabilize sales representative counts, revenue and earnings. A further weakening of liquidity including a failure to extend revolver, an increase in default risk or weakening of expected recovery values could also lead to a downgrade.

Before Moody's would consider an upgrade, R + F would need to materially improve its operating performance, restore positive free cash flow, and improve liquidity including proactively address the June 2023 expiration of its revolving credit facility.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in San Francisco, CA, Rodan + Fields, LLC is a direct-seller of skin care products. The company operates through a multi-level marketing system that consists of about 163,000 consultants, largely in the US. R+F is majority owned by the families of the founders, Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with TPG owning a minority interest. The company generated about $870 million in annual revenue for the twelve-month ending December 31, 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dawei Ma

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

