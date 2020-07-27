Moody's downgrades Rolls-Royce to Ba2 from Baa3; outlook negative

London, 27 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded the long-term senior unsecured rating of Rolls-Royce
plc (Rolls-Royce or the company) to Ba2 from Baa3. Concurrently
Moody's has assigned a corporate family rating of Ba2 and Ba2-PD
probability of default rating to the company. The outlook remains
negative. Today's rating action reflects:
• Moody's expectations of substantial cash outflows in 2020 and 2021
resulting in materially increased leverage, in excess of Moody's
previous expectations
• Uncertainties over the timing and extent of recovery in flying
hours and commercial aircraft deliveries due to the coronavirus pandemic
with risks of further material cash absorption and an uncertain path to
recover the company's balance sheet metrics
• Execution risks in the implementation of the company's substantial
operational restructuring and cost-cutting programme
• Rolls-Royce's material liquidity, strategic importance
and willingness to restore metrics
Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the rating on the company's
senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme to (P)Ba2 from
(P)Baa3, and downgraded the notes issued under the EMTN programme
to Ba2 from Baa3.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The company's Ba2 corporate family rating reflects: 1) high barriers
to entry given the critical technological content of the company's engines;
2) the solid performance of the company's defence division and its diverse
revenues across different end markets; 3) the strong to date performance
of the company's Trent XWB and Trent 7000 engine programmes which represent
the majority of future orders and installed engine base; 4) the strategic
importance of the company to UK defence capabilities and to the aerospace
supply chain, resulting in a high likelihood of government support
if required as a result of the coronavirus outbreak; 5) the company's
commitment to a conservative financial profile; and 6) significant
levels of liquidity.
The rating also reflects: 1) an expected multi-year slowdown
in new commercial aerospace and in commercial aftermarket revenues;
2) Moody's expectations for substantial free cash outflows in 2020
and 2021 and possibly beyond, leading to increases in leverage which
the company faces challenges to recover over the next 2-3 years;
3) high uncertainties over the progression of the coronavirus pandemic
which could lead to further material cash outflows; 4) execution
risks in implementing a material restructuring programme whilst maintaining
operational effectiveness and competitive position; 5) ongoing execution
risks of rectifying problems relating to the Trent 1000 engine programme
and risks to the company's reputation and position on future programmes
if Trent 1000 fixes are further delayed; and 6) concentration risks
with reliance on a small number of commercial aerospace engines for widebody
aircraft.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The aerospace and defense
industry will be affected by the deep capacity cuts and financial stress
for passenger airlines, leading to very significant reductions in
aftermarket activity and widespread deferrals of new commercial aircraft
deliveries.
Rolls-Royce has been materially affected by the coronavirus pandemic
as a result of reduced flying hours, which drive lower aftermarket
revenues and cash flows, and lower demand for commercial aircraft.
Moody's does not expect commercial passenger demand to recover to
2019 levels until 2023 at the earliest, and it is likely to remain
severely constrained in 2021. New aircraft demand is likely to
recover even slower than passenger demand, and there are substantial
risks that Airbus SE (A2 Negative) and Boeing (The Boeing Company -
Baa2 Negative) will need to cut production rates below current levels
in response. Rolls-Royce is exposed to the widebody aircraft
segment which is likely to recover more slowly than the market as a whole.
The company has incurred a free cash outflow of approximately GBP3
billion in the first half of 2020 and expects an outflow of GBP4 billion
for the full year 2020, including around GBP1.1 billion
outflow from the cessation of invoice discounting.
The underlying outflows are driven by lower flight hours, which
have not been matched by an equivalent reduction in maintenance costs
under the company's long-term aftermarket service agreements,
leading to a significant working capital outflow. There has been
a further material cash outflow in the current year as a result of a high
working capital inflow at the end of 2019 associated with the timing of
aircraft deliveries, which is unlikely to be repeated in 2020 or
future years. Further contributing factors to the cash outflow
are lower engine deliveries as well as restructuring and other exceptional
costs. Moody's estimates that Rolls-Royce will incur
a working capital outflow of around GBP2 billion in 2020 and does
not expect this to reverse materially in subsequent periods.
Moody's expects further cash outflows to arise in 2021, and
potentially in subsequent years, depending on the profile of demand
recovery and the company's ability to deliver its restructuring
and cost saving programme. Moody's notes the scale of the
company's restructuring which is subject to execution risk both
in the delivery of savings and also in the company's ability to
sustain its operational performance and competitive position during this
period of disruption. There are also execution risks remaining
in completing the fixes of the company's Trent 1000 engine and delivering
anticipated levels of durability and aftermarket profitability,
although Moody's notes that Rolls-Royce has now eliminated
grounded aircraft relating to Trent 1000 fixes and the company is making
continued progress addressing the remaining component redesign.
As a result of higher that previously expected cash outflows, Moody's
expects material increases in leverage, and considers that the company
faces significant challenges to recover its metrics over the next two
to three years. Moody's also factors into the ratings the
willingness and intention of Rolls-Royce to strengthen its balance
sheet.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Governance considerations that Moody's includes in its credit assessment
of Rolls-Royce include: (1) the company is listed on the
London Stock Exchange and reported that during 2019 it was compliant with
the UK 2018 Corporate Governance Code, other than in relation to
the appointment of the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee; and
(2) Rolls-Royce's complex business model and financial reporting
is a significant challenge in understanding financial performance,
particularly in relation to profitability on long-term aftermarket
contracts, quality of cash flows, and adjustments to normalised
profits.
LIQUIDITY
Rolls-Royce continues to maintain significant levels of liquidity.
As at 30 June 2020 the company's total pro forma liquidity amounted to
GBP8.1 billion, comprising a gross cash balance of GBP4.2
billion, an undrawn revolving credit facility of GBP1.9
billion and pro forma for a new GBP2.0 billion five year term
loan partially guaranteed by UK Export Finance.
Moody's considers that the company would be well placed to receive support
from the UK Government (Aa2, Negative) if required as a result of
the coronavirus pandemic, given the company's strategic importance
to UK defence and engineering capabilities, and as a large employer
directly and via its extensive supply chain. Given the company's
significant liquidity such support is not currently expected to be required,
however this cannot be discounted in view of uncertainties surrounding
the duration and severity of the outbreak, alleviation actions by
the company and potential working capital movements.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The company's EMTN programme is rated (P) Ba2, and its senior
unsecured notes issued under this programme are rated Ba2, in line
with the corporate family rating. This reflects their pari passu
ranking with the rest of the company's debt facilities.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the commercial
aerospace market will remain significantly reduced over the next 12-18
months and beyond. It also reflects the highly uncertain operating
environment with risks to the pace of recovery in passenger demand,
potential for further travel restrictions and execution risks in the implementation
of the company's restructuring programme.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure, including a stabilisation of the outlook,
would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control,
travel restrictions are lifted, airline passenger traffic resumes
and the market for commercial aircraft stabilises. At this point
Moody's would evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength of the
company and positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company
is capable of substantially improving its financial metrics and liquidity
headroom within around a 2-3 year time horizon. Quantitively
an upgrade would require:
• Moody's-adjusted leverage to reduce towards 5x,
and maintaining material cash on balance sheet
• Moody's-adjusted free cash flow to become materially
positive
In addition positive rating pressure would require that the company resolves
its Trent 1000 engine issues as anticipated in 2021, generates a
track record of performance in line with guidance, and maintains
a conservative financial policy.
The ratings could be downgraded if:
• the effects of the coronavirus outbreak increase in severity leading
to liquidity concerns for which government support is not readily available
• there are clear expectations that the company will not be able
to improve financial metrics to a level compatible with a Ba2 rating following
the coronavirus outbreak, in particular if:
- Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA is not reduced sustainably
below 6x, especially if not sufficiently balanced by cash on balance
sheet
- Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt does not turn positive
- EBIT / interest cover is sustained materially below 2x
• there are signs of a weaker business profile, including a
weakening in the company's market positions, or lower than expected
aftermarket profitability, including as a result of further challenges
in remediating Trent 1000 issues
• the company adopts more aggressive shareholder return initiatives
and financial policies
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in London, England, Rolls-Royce is a
leading global manufacturer of aero-engines, gas turbines
and reciprocating engines with operations in three principal business
segments -- Civil Aerospace, Defence and Power Systems.
In 2019 the company reported revenue of GBP16.6 billion and
Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of GBP1.45 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Martin Robert Hallmark
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454