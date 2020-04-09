Moody's downgrades Rolls-Royce to Baa3; outlook negative

London, 09 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the long-term senior unsecured rating of Rolls-Royce
plc (Rolls-Royce or the company) to Baa3 from Baa2. The
outlook has been changed to negative from stable. Today's rating
action reflects:
• Moody's expectations of a sustained period of weaker demand
for new commercial aircraft compared to recent years and previous forecasts
• Resultant challenges for the company to improve metrics from 2019
levels which were a prerequisite for the previous Baa2 rating
• Severe disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 due to
reduced flying hours and commercial engine production
• Rolls-Royce's substantial liquidity, strategic
importance and willingness to restore metrics
Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the rating on the company's
senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme to (P)Baa3 from
(P)Baa2, and downgraded the notes issued under the EMTN programme
to Baa3 from Baa2.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The company's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects: 1) high barriers
to entry given the critical technological content of the company's engines;
2) the solid performance of the company's defence division and degree
of resilience within power systems; 3) the strong to date performance
of the company's Trent XWB and Trent 7000 engine programmes which represent
the majority of future orders and installed engine base; 4) the strategic
importance of the company to UK defence capabilities and to the aerospace
supply chain, resulting in a high likelihood of government support
if required as a result of the coronavirus outbreak; 5) the company's
commitment to a conservative financial profile; and 6) substantial
levels of liquidity.
The rating also reflects: 1) an expected multi-year slowdown
in the new commercial aerospace market which will create challenges to
grow aftermarket revenues and reduce losses on new engine sales;
2) significant trading challenges in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus
outbreak, leading to lower aftermarket revenues and cuts in new
engine production, and requiring substantial business reorganisation;
3) high leverage and low free cash flows and ability to improve financial
metrics hampered by lower growth expectations over the next two to three
years; 4) ongoing execution risks of rectifying problems relating
to the Trent 1000 engine programme; 5) risks to the company's
reputation and position on future programmes if Trent 1000 fixes are further
delayed; and 6) concentration risks with reliance on a small number
of commercial aerospace engines for widebody aircraft.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The aerospace and defense
industry will be affected by the deep capacity cuts and financial stress
for passenger airlines, leading to very significant reductions in
aftermarket activity and widespread deferrals of new commercial aircraft
deliveries in 2020. Airlines' damaged balance sheets are likely
to soften demand for new aircraft from 2021 onwards.
Rolls-Royce has been most immediately affected by the coronavirus
outbreak from aircraft groundings and lower flying hours, which
reduce aftermarket revenues. The International Air Transport Association
predicts a 38% fall in passenger traffic in 2020 [1] which
will drive reduced flying hours in the year. In 2019 GBP3.9
billion of the company's civil aerospace services' cash receipts
were driven by flight hours of its installed engines. In addition
Moody's anticipates that Airbus SE (A2, stable) and Boeing
(The Boeing Company -- Baa1, review for downgrade) will cut
aircraft production rates which will reduce Rolls-Royce's
deliveries in 2020. The company's commercial aerospace revenues
represented 52% of total underlying group revenues in 2019.
The market for new aircraft is likely to remain weaker than 2019 for several
years as a result of weak airline balance sheets and a softer economic
backdrop. This will create challenges for the company to reduce
losses on new engines, and to grow its aftermarket revenues through
expanding the installed base of engines and flight hours per engine.
A softer market is likely to drive accelerated retirements of older aircraft
contributing to a weaker growth profile for the installed engine base.
The rating also recognises the strategic importance of Rolls-Royce
to UK defence and engineering capabilities, and as a large employer
directly and via its extensive supply chain. As a result Moody's
considers that the company would be well placed to receive support from
the UK Government (Aa2, negative) if required as a result of the
coronavirus pandemic. Given the company's substantial liquidity
such support is not currently expected to be required, however this
cannot be discounted in view of uncertainties surrounding the duration
and severity of the outbreak, alleviation actions by the company
and potential working capital movements. The rating also considers
the company's strong commitment to restore its financial metrics
following the coronavirus pandemic.
Governance considerations that Moody's includes in its credit assessment
of Rolls-Royce include: (1) the company is listed on the
London Stock Exchange and reported that during 2019 it was compliant with
the UK 2018 Corporate Governance Code, other than in relation to
the appointment of the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee; and
(2) Rolls-Royce's complex business model and financial reporting
is a significant challenge in understanding financial performance,
particularly in relation to profitability on long-term aftermarket
contracts, quality of cash flows, and adjustments to normalised
profits.
LIQUIDITY
Rolls-Royce continues to maintain substantial levels of liquidity.
As at 6 April 2020 the company's total liquidity amounted to GBP6.7
billion, comprising a gross cash balance of GBP5.2 billion,
and a new revolving credit facility of GBP1.5 billion.
The company has fully drawn its existing GBP2.5 billion bank
facilities.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the commercial
aerospace market will remain significantly reduced over at least the next
12-18 months. This will create challenges for the company
to restore and subsequently improve its financial metrics following the
effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure, including a stabilisation of the outlook,
would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control,
travel restrictions are lifted, airline passenger traffic resumes
and the market for commercial aircraft stabilises. At this point
Moody's would evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength of the
company and positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company
is capable of substantially recovering its financial metrics and liquidity
headroom within around a 2-3 year time horizon.
In addition positive rating pressure would require that the company resolves
its Trent 1000 engine issues in line with guidance, and maintains
and a conservative financial policy.
The ratings could be downgraded if:
• The effects of the coronavirus outbreak increase in severity leading
to liquidity concerns for which government support is not readily available
• there are clear expectations that the company will not be able
to return financial metrics to a level compatible with a Baa3 rating following
the coronavirus outbreak, in particular if:
- Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA is not reduced sustainably
towards 5x, especially if not sufficiently balanced by cash on balance
sheet
- Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt does not turn positive
• There are signs of a weaker business profile, including a
weakening in the company's market positions, or lower than expected
aftermarket profitability, including as a result of further challenges
in remediating Trent 1000 issues
• The company adopts more aggressive shareholder return initiatives
and financial policies
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in London, England, Rolls-Royce is a
leading global manufacturer of aero-engines, gas turbines
and reciprocating engines with operations in three principal business
segments -- Civil Aerospace, Defence and Power Systems.
In 2019 the company reported revenue of GBP16.6 billion and
Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of GBP1.45 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
REFERENCES / CITATIONS
[1] International Air Transport Association Covid-19 Updated
Impact Assessment 24 March 2020
