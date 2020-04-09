Moody's downgrades Rolls-Royce to Baa3; outlook negative

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Terms of One-Time Website Use Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers Rolls-Royce plc Related Research Credit Opinion: Rolls-Royce plc: Update to credit analysis following downgrade to Baa2 Issuer In-Depth: Rolls-Royce plc: FAQ following 2019 results Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Rolls-Royce to Baa2 from Baa1; outlook stable Peer Snapshot: Rolls-Royce plc - June 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Rolls-Royce to Baa1 from A3; outlook changed to stable from negative Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Rolls-Royce to Baa3; outlook negative 09 Apr 2020 London, 09 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the long-term senior unsecured rating of Rolls-Royce plc (Rolls-Royce or the company) to Baa3 from Baa2. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable. Today's rating action reflects: • Moody's expectations of a sustained period of weaker demand for new commercial aircraft compared to recent years and previous forecasts • Resultant challenges for the company to improve metrics from 2019 levels which were a prerequisite for the previous Baa2 rating • Severe disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 due to reduced flying hours and commercial engine production • Rolls-Royce's substantial liquidity, strategic importance and willingness to restore metrics Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the rating on the company's senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2, and downgraded the notes issued under the EMTN programme to Baa3 from Baa2. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable. Today's rating action reflects: • Moody's expectations of a sustained period of weaker demand for new commercial aircraft compared to recent years and previous forecasts • Resultant challenges for the company to improve metrics from 2019 levels which were a prerequisite for the previous Baa2 rating • Severe disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 due to reduced flying hours and commercial engine production • Rolls-Royce's substantial liquidity, strategic importance and willingness to restore metrics Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the rating on the company's senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2, and downgraded the notes issued under the EMTN programme to Baa3 from Baa2. RATINGS RATIONALE The company's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects: 1) high barriers to entry given the critical technological content of the company's engines; 2) the solid performance of the company's defence division and degree of resilience within power systems; 3) the strong to date performance of the company's Trent XWB and Trent 7000 engine programmes which represent the majority of future orders and installed engine base; 4) the strategic importance of the company to UK defence capabilities and to the aerospace supply chain, resulting in a high likelihood of government support if required as a result of the coronavirus outbreak; 5) the company's commitment to a conservative financial profile; and 6) substantial levels of liquidity. The rating also reflects: 1) an expected multi-year slowdown in the new commercial aerospace market which will create challenges to grow aftermarket revenues and reduce losses on new engine sales; 2) significant trading challenges in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, leading to lower aftermarket revenues and cuts in new engine production, and requiring substantial business reorganisation; 3) high leverage and low free cash flows and ability to improve financial metrics hampered by lower growth expectations over the next two to three years; 4) ongoing execution risks of rectifying problems relating to the Trent 1000 engine programme; 5) risks to the company's reputation and position on future programmes if Trent 1000 fixes are further delayed; and 6) concentration risks with reliance on a small number of commercial aerospace engines for widebody aircraft. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The aerospace and defense industry will be affected by the deep capacity cuts and financial stress for passenger airlines, leading to very significant reductions in aftermarket activity and widespread deferrals of new commercial aircraft deliveries in 2020. Airlines' damaged balance sheets are likely to soften demand for new aircraft from 2021 onwards. Rolls-Royce has been most immediately affected by the coronavirus outbreak from aircraft groundings and lower flying hours, which reduce aftermarket revenues. The International Air Transport Association predicts a 38% fall in passenger traffic in 2020 [1] which will drive reduced flying hours in the year. In 2019 GBP3.9 billion of the company's civil aerospace services' cash receipts were driven by flight hours of its installed engines. In addition Moody's anticipates that Airbus SE (A2, stable) and Boeing (The Boeing Company -- Baa1, review for downgrade) will cut aircraft production rates which will reduce Rolls-Royce's deliveries in 2020. The company's commercial aerospace revenues represented 52% of total underlying group revenues in 2019. The market for new aircraft is likely to remain weaker than 2019 for several years as a result of weak airline balance sheets and a softer economic backdrop. This will create challenges for the company to reduce losses on new engines, and to grow its aftermarket revenues through expanding the installed base of engines and flight hours per engine. A softer market is likely to drive accelerated retirements of older aircraft contributing to a weaker growth profile for the installed engine base. The rating also recognises the strategic importance of Rolls-Royce to UK defence and engineering capabilities, and as a large employer directly and via its extensive supply chain. As a result Moody's considers that the company would be well placed to receive support from the UK Government (Aa2, negative) if required as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Given the company's substantial liquidity such support is not currently expected to be required, however this cannot be discounted in view of uncertainties surrounding the duration and severity of the outbreak, alleviation actions by the company and potential working capital movements. The rating also considers the company's strong commitment to restore its financial metrics following the coronavirus pandemic. Governance considerations that Moody's includes in its credit assessment of Rolls-Royce include: (1) the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and reported that during 2019 it was compliant with the UK 2018 Corporate Governance Code, other than in relation to the appointment of the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee; and (2) Rolls-Royce's complex business model and financial reporting is a significant challenge in understanding financial performance, particularly in relation to profitability on long-term aftermarket contracts, quality of cash flows, and adjustments to normalised profits. LIQUIDITY Rolls-Royce continues to maintain substantial levels of liquidity. As at 6 April 2020 the company's total liquidity amounted to GBP6.7 billion, comprising a gross cash balance of GBP5.2 billion, and a new revolving credit facility of GBP1.5 billion. The company has fully drawn its existing GBP2.5 billion bank facilities. OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the commercial aerospace market will remain significantly reduced over at least the next 12-18 months. This will create challenges for the company to restore and subsequently improve its financial metrics following the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive rating pressure, including a stabilisation of the outlook, would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted, airline passenger traffic resumes and the market for commercial aircraft stabilises. At this point Moody's would evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength of the company and positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company is capable of substantially recovering its financial metrics and liquidity headroom within around a 2-3 year time horizon. In addition positive rating pressure would require that the company resolves its Trent 1000 engine issues in line with guidance, and maintains and a conservative financial policy. The ratings could be downgraded if: • The effects of the coronavirus outbreak increase in severity leading to liquidity concerns for which government support is not readily available • there are clear expectations that the company will not be able to return financial metrics to a level compatible with a Baa3 rating following the coronavirus outbreak, in particular if: - Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA is not reduced sustainably towards 5x, especially if not sufficiently balanced by cash on balance sheet - Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt does not turn positive • There are signs of a weaker business profile, including a weakening in the company's market positions, or lower than expected aftermarket profitability, including as a result of further challenges in remediating Trent 1000 issues • The company adopts more aggressive shareholder return initiatives and financial policies PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in London, England, Rolls-Royce is a leading global manufacturer of aero-engines, gas turbines and reciprocating engines with operations in three principal business segments -- Civil Aerospace, Defence and Power Systems. In 2019 the company reported revenue of GBP16.6 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of GBP1.45 billion. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



