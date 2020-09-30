Moody's downgrades Ronesans GY's bond rating to B3; outlook negative

London, 30 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) of Ronesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim A.S. (RGY), one of the largest retail focused commercial property companies in Turkey. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 RGY's USD300 million senior unsecured notes due 2023. The rating outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the senior unsecured notes to B3 reflects the growing structural subordination to a significant amount of secured debt and heightened risk to external vulnerabilities which has resulted in a deterioration of its credit metrics. The impact of Covid-19 induced lockdowns and the depreciation of the Lira against the Euro (27% year to 29 September 2020) has weakened RGY's credit profile beyond Moody's expectations. Moody's adjusted net debt / EBITDA has increased to 18.6x as of 30 June 2020 from 12.8x as 30 December 2019 and the fixed charge cover (adjusted EBITDA / interest expense) has reduced to 1.3x from 1.6x, over the same period. Although these credit metrics will improve towards 12x and 1.5x, respectively by 2021, they remain susceptible to further depreciation of the Lira or another temporary closure of its shopping centres, to which RGY has limited operational flexibility to respond. Positively, RGY sizable cash balance of EUR136 million, provides some liquidity buffer over the next 12 months. In addition, RGY has short term forward hedges which will to a degree reduce the currency risk over the next 12 months. However, exposure to longer term currency risks remain because of the structural mismatch between the foreign currency debt (92% of total debt) and Turkish lira rental income.

Government imposed lockdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on real estate companies globally, specifically for shopping centre operators. In Turkey, shopping centres were closed from 20 March to 30 May 2020 during which RGY did not charge rent, leading to a sharp decline in cash flows during the second quarter of 2020. Since reopening in June, footfall and tenant turnover have rebounded and while RGY has maintained its high occupancy rates at round 95%, it is at the expense of offering discounts on rents. Moody's expects management to gradually remove the discounts by the fourth quarter of 2020 as tenant turnovers return to normal.

The B2 CFR reflects the dominant secured debt class in the capital structure, equating to 74% of the total outstanding debt. It further factors the high-quality and largely encumbered retail property portfolio in prime locations with good access to public transport across Turkey; cash flow from contractual rental income, underpinned by a diversified tenant base with a long weighted average lease expiry profile of 6.7 years; a track record of high occupancy rates; limited tenant concentration; and no development risk. At the same time the rating factors RGY's predominant exposure to the retail sector; limited number of properties and geographic concentration in Turkey which is facing difficult macro-economic conditions, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic during the first half of 2020.

The B3 rating on the notes is one notch below the CFR, reflecting their unsecured position relative to the significant amount of secured debt in the capital structure as well as the decline of the unencumbered asset cover, measured as unencumbered assets to unsecured debt, which has reduced to 1.64x from 2.67x, over the past two years. Unencumbered asset comprise mostly of land, offices and two retail shopping centres, with the remaining 10 shopping centres encumbered.

RGY's liquidity profile is adequate for the next 18 months underpinned by cash balances equivalent to EUR136 million, of which EUR129 million is held in Euro. Moody's expects the company to generate positive free cash flows in 2021 supported by very limited capital expenditures and no requirement to pay dividends. However, the company has a sizeable amount of debt coming due in 2021 of EUR293 million and 2022 of EUR205 million equivalent. Moody's understand that RGY has made some progress toward refinancing some of the debt due in 2021, notably its EUR89 million debt secured by Optimum Adana. Also, the refinancing risk on the EUR109 million of joint venture debt maturing in the fourth quarter of 2021 should be manageable because of the high quality assets securing the debt and strong partner, Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC).

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the very high leverage and low interest coverage make the company vulnerable to a slower than expected recovery of the economy in Turkey, further depreciation of the lira or another temporary closure of shopping malls.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The corporate family rating of B2 is at the same level of Turkey's foreign currency ceiling as well as sovereign ratings of B2. Therefore, any upgrade is contingent upon an upgrade of these ratings. RGY's rating could be upgraded under a more stable macro-economic environment including restoring a more sustainable currency match between rental income and liabilities. A rating upgrade is also contingent upon an adequate liquidity coupled with improving credit metrics with adjusted total debt/gross assets below 45%, adjusted net debt/EBITDA below 9x and a fixed-charge cover sustainably above 2.0x.

RGY's rating could be downgraded if liquidity becomes inadequate or if the fixed-charge coverage is sustainably below 1.5x and net debt /EBITDA does not trend towards 12x as a result of, among other things, greater weakness of the lira against the Euro or weak rental growth.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Ronesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim A.S. (RGY) is one of the largest retail focused commercial property owner and manager in Turkey with a total portfolio value of EUR2.2 billion (stake adjusted for JV's). The property portfolio comprises of 12 dominant shopping centers of which three are a 50/50 joint venture with GIC; and 4 offices. It also has 10 land bank plots for future development opportunities valued at EUR204 million. RGY is a subsidiary of Ronesans Emlak Gelistirme Holding A.S. (100% owned by Ronesans Holding A.S. which holds investments in construction, energy and property ownership and development) which holds 74.2% of RGY and GIC holding 21.4% with management holding the balance.

For the 12 months ending 30 June 2020, reported revenue amounted to TRY722 million (EUR107 million), while Moody's Adjusted EBITDA, was TRY505 million (EUR75 million).

