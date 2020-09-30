Moody's downgrades Ronesans GY's bond rating to B3; outlook negative

London, 30 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) of Ronesans Gayrimenkul
Yatirim A.S. (RGY), one of the largest retail focused
commercial property companies in Turkey. At the same time,
Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 RGY's USD300 million
senior unsecured notes due 2023. The rating outlook is negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of the senior unsecured notes to B3 reflects the growing
structural subordination to a significant amount of secured debt and heightened
risk to external vulnerabilities which has resulted in a deterioration
of its credit metrics. The impact of Covid-19 induced lockdowns
and the depreciation of the Lira against the Euro (27% year to
29 September 2020) has weakened RGY's credit profile beyond Moody's
expectations. Moody's adjusted net debt / EBITDA has increased
to 18.6x as of 30 June 2020 from 12.8x as 30 December 2019
and the fixed charge cover (adjusted EBITDA / interest expense) has reduced
to 1.3x from 1.6x, over the same period. Although
these credit metrics will improve towards 12x and 1.5x, respectively
by 2021, they remain susceptible to further depreciation of the
Lira or another temporary closure of its shopping centres, to which
RGY has limited operational flexibility to respond. Positively,
RGY sizable cash balance of EUR136 million, provides some liquidity
buffer over the next 12 months. In addition, RGY has short
term forward hedges which will to a degree reduce the currency risk over
the next 12 months. However, exposure to longer term currency
risks remain because of the structural mismatch between the foreign currency
debt (92% of total debt) and Turkish lira rental income.
Government imposed lockdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has
had a negative impact on real estate companies globally, specifically
for shopping centre operators. In Turkey, shopping centres
were closed from 20 March to 30 May 2020 during which RGY did not charge
rent, leading to a sharp decline in cash flows during the second
quarter of 2020. Since reopening in June, footfall and tenant
turnover have rebounded and while RGY has maintained its high occupancy
rates at round 95%, it is at the expense of offering discounts
on rents. Moody's expects management to gradually remove
the discounts by the fourth quarter of 2020 as tenant turnovers return
to normal.
The B2 CFR reflects the dominant secured debt class in the capital structure,
equating to 74% of the total outstanding debt. It further
factors the high-quality and largely encumbered retail property
portfolio in prime locations with good access to public transport across
Turkey; cash flow from contractual rental income, underpinned
by a diversified tenant base with a long weighted average lease expiry
profile of 6.7 years; a track record of high occupancy rates;
limited tenant concentration; and no development risk. At
the same time the rating factors RGY's predominant exposure to the retail
sector; limited number of properties and geographic concentration
in Turkey which is facing difficult macro-economic conditions,
exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic during the first half of 2020.
The B3 rating on the notes is one notch below the CFR, reflecting
their unsecured position relative to the significant amount of secured
debt in the capital structure as well as the decline of the unencumbered
asset cover, measured as unencumbered assets to unsecured debt,
which has reduced to 1.64x from 2.67x, over the past
two years. Unencumbered asset comprise mostly of land, offices
and two retail shopping centres, with the remaining 10 shopping
centres encumbered.
RGY's liquidity profile is adequate for the next 18 months underpinned
by cash balances equivalent to EUR136 million, of which EUR129 million
is held in Euro. Moody's expects the company to generate
positive free cash flows in 2021 supported by very limited capital expenditures
and no requirement to pay dividends. However, the company
has a sizeable amount of debt coming due in 2021 of EUR293 million and
2022 of EUR205 million equivalent. Moody's understand that
RGY has made some progress toward refinancing some of the debt due in
2021, notably its EUR89 million debt secured by Optimum Adana.
Also, the refinancing risk on the EUR109 million of joint venture
debt maturing in the fourth quarter of 2021 should be manageable because
of the high quality assets securing the debt and strong partner,
Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC).
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the very high leverage
and low interest coverage make the company vulnerable to a slower than
expected recovery of the economy in Turkey, further depreciation
of the lira or another temporary closure of shopping malls.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The corporate family rating of B2 is at the same level of Turkey's
foreign currency ceiling as well as sovereign ratings of B2. Therefore,
any upgrade is contingent upon an upgrade of these ratings. RGY's
rating could be upgraded under a more stable macro-economic environment
including restoring a more sustainable currency match between rental income
and liabilities. A rating upgrade is also contingent upon an adequate
liquidity coupled with improving credit metrics with adjusted total debt/gross
assets below 45%, adjusted net debt/EBITDA below 9x and a
fixed-charge cover sustainably above 2.0x.
RGY's rating could be downgraded if liquidity becomes inadequate or if
the fixed-charge coverage is sustainably below 1.5x and
net debt /EBITDA does not trend towards 12x as a result of, among
other things, greater weakness of the lira against the Euro or weak
rental growth.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Ronesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim A.S. (RGY) is one of the largest
retail focused commercial property owner and manager in Turkey with a
total portfolio value of EUR2.2 billion (stake adjusted for JV's).
The property portfolio comprises of 12 dominant shopping centers of which
three are a 50/50 joint venture with GIC; and 4 offices. It
also has 10 land bank plots for future development opportunities valued
at EUR204 million. RGY is a subsidiary of Ronesans Emlak Gelistirme
Holding A.S. (100% owned by Ronesans Holding A.S.
which holds investments in construction, energy and property ownership
and development) which holds 74.2% of RGY and GIC holding
21.4% with management holding the balance.
For the 12 months ending 30 June 2020, reported revenue amounted
to TRY722 million (EUR107 million), while Moody's Adjusted EBITDA,
was TRY505 million (EUR75 million).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
