Moody's downgrades Royal Caribbean's CFR to B2; outlook is stable

New York, August 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s ("Royal Caribbean") ratings including its corporate family rating to B2 from B1, probability of default rating to B2-PD from B1-PD, senior secured rating to Ba3 from Ba2 and senior unsecured rating to B3 from B2. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the company's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"The downgrade reflects weaker than expected recovery in 2022 which will result in Royal Caribbean generating less than $1 billion of EBITDA this year", stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. The B2 also reflects the risk around the company's ability to generate sufficient free cash flow to materially reduce debt, particularly in a rising interest rate environment. Moody's forecasts that Royal Caribbean's debt/EBITDA will exceed 6.5x in 2023 as its higher interest burden and new ship purchase commitments over the next several years will constrain cash flow and the ability to reduce debt. This, along with a substantial amount of debt that will need to be refinanced over the next several years, likely at higher interest rates, elevates the company's financial risk profile.

Several headwinds impacted the company's earnings recovery in early 2022, including the impact on bookings and increased cancellations due to the Omicron variant and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, materially higher fuel costs and food cost inflation. However, Royal Caribbean's smaller, younger fleet and greater mix of higher end or luxury offerings is supporting pricing power.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Royal Caribbean's credit profile is supported by its adequate liquidity and its solid market position as the second largest global ocean cruise operator based upon capacity and revenue which acknowledges the strength of its brands. Royal Caribbean is well diversified by geography, brand, and market segment. Moody's believes that over the long run, the value proposition of a cruise vacation, as well as a group of loyal cruise customers will support a base level of demand. Royal Caribbean's credit profile is constrained by its weak credit metrics including debt/EBITDA that will be above 6.5x at the end of 2023 (includes Moody's standard adjustments). The company's EBITDA will begin to approach 2019 levels in 2023, but free cash flow available for debt reduction will be modest until 2024 at the earliest. The normal ongoing credit risks include the highly seasonal and capital intensive nature of cruise companies, competition with all other vacation options and the cruise industry's exposure to economic and industry cycles as well as weather related incidents and geopolitical events.

The stable outlook reflects Royal Caribbean's adequate liquidity and Moody's forecast that the company will generate positive earnings leading to debt/EBITDA improving to above 6.5x in 2023.

Royal Caribbean's liquidity is adequate as reflected in its good cash balances – about $2.1 billion at June 30, 2022 – and modest availability under its $3.2 billion revolving credit facility that expires in 2024 ($500 million available at June 30, 2022). The company recently completed a $1.15 billion convertible note issuance, with proceeds used to repurchase 2023 convertible note maturities. The company also has access to a backstop committment from Morgan Stanley, which will help the company address about $5.8 billion of debt maturities and mandatory amortization in 2023. Moody's forecasts the company will have sufficient cash on hand to repay the remaining maturities if it is unable to refinance. The company is subject to a fixed charge coverage ratio covenant and net debt-to-capital covenant which Moody's forecasts the company will have adequate cushion over the next 12 months. The company's alternate liquidity options are limited to the sale of a ship or a brand, with the proceeds required to repay debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company's earnings improve to a level that allows for material debt reduction with debt/EBITDA maintained below 5.5x, consistently positive free cash flow and maintenance of good liquidity. Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakened in any way, including due to slower than anticipated earnings recovery, which could raise refinancing risk. Further, if it appears that debt/EBITDA will remain above 7.0x over the longer term or the company cannot produce positive free cash flow, the ratings could be downgraded.

Royal Caribbean (operating under the name Royal Caribbean Group) is a global vacation company that operates three wholly-owned cruise brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea. Net revenue for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was about $3.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

