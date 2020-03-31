Moody's downgrades Royal Caribbean's senior unsecured rating to Baa3, ratings remain on review for downgrade

New York, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
the ratings of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ("Royal Caribbean")
including its senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Baa2 and short term
rating for commercial paper to Prime-3 from Prime-2.
Royal Caribbean's ratings remain on review for downgrade.
The senior secured Baa2 rating of Silversea Cruise Finance Ltd.
has been placed on review for downgrade.
"The downgrade to Baa3 reflects the unprecedented impact the global
spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is having on the cruise industry,
including the suspension of all sailing operations for Royal Caribbean's
brands through May 11," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's
lodging and cruise analyst. "Our base case assumption is
that the cruise operations in the US are suspended through June 30,
resulting in highly negative free cash flow, and that there will
be a slow recovery when sailings resume. While we expect that earnings
will improve in 2021, we anticipate that bookings will be weak relative
to 2019, which will result in Royal Caribbean's debt/EBITDA
approximating 4.5x as of year-end 2021," added
Trombetta. On March 14 Royal Caribbean announced that it suspended
global operations until April 11 and recently extended that until May
11 because of the coronavirus spread. Because of increased travel
restrictions, and the number of cities that are limiting group gatherings
in public places, Moody's anticipates the cruise lines will
have to extend the suspension through the end of June.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Downgraded to P-3 from P-2; Remains Under Review for
further Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2; Remains Under Review for further Downgrade
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Silversea Cruise Finance Ltd.
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Silversea Cruise Finance Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From No Outlook
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a
severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and
markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. The cruise sector has been one of the sectors most
significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in
Royal Caribbean's credit profile, including its exposure to
increased global travel restrictions have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the
company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Royal Caribbean from the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
Royal Caribbean's credit profile is supported by its solid market
position as the second largest global ocean cruise operator based upon
capacity and revenue which acknowledges the strength of its brands.
Royal Caribbean is well diversified by geography, brand, and
market segment. Under normal circumstances, over the long
run, the company, along with all cruise lines, benefits
from capacity expansion at a rational level as a result of supply constraints
and because the value proposition of a cruise vacation supports continued
penetration of the vacation market by cruise operators. In the
short run, Royal Caribbean's credit profile will be dominated
by the length of time that cruise operations continue to be highly disrupted
and the resulting impacts on the company's cash consumption and
its liquidity profile. The normal ongoing credit risks include
the company's high leverage, which we forecast will approximate
4.5x at the end of 2021, the highly seasonal and capital
intensive nature of cruise companies and the cruise industry's exposure
to economic and industry cycles, weather incidents and geopolitical
events.
The review will focus on Royal Caribbean's ability to reduce expenses,
its success in limiting customer deposit outflows, and its ability
to take other actions to preserve liquidity during this period of significant
earnings decline. The review will also consider the possibility
of operations being suspended beyond June 30, and the potential
impact on the industry over the next two years, including the pace
at which customers will resume cruising again. Our current assumption
is that cruise operations will be suspended through June 30, with
diminished occupancy and net yield in the third quarter and fourth quarter.
We forecast that earnings will recover in 2021, but not back to
the levels of 2019. Royal Caribbean has good cash balances and
revolver availability of about $3.6 billion (net of outstanding
commercial paper), including proceeds from a $2.2
billion 364-day facility the company recently raised. Moody's
will assess the potential severity and duration of the drop in earnings,
and the effects on the company's key ratios and liquidity.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include operations being suspended
for longer than our base case assumption or updated expectations for a
weaker recovery, resulting in debt/EBITDA remaining above 4.25x
at the end of 2021 or an expectation that debt/EBITDA will remain above
3.75 longer term. Factors that could lead to a ratings confirmation
include operations ramping up in early July and signs of good demand trends
for the second half of 2020 and 2021, leading to an expectation
that the company's finances will stabilize in the near term and
that debt/EBITDA will approach 3.75x over the medium term.
Royal Caribbean Cruises is a global vacation company that operates four
wholly-owned or majority-owned cruise brands, including
Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara
Club Cruises and Silversea Cruises. The company also operates two
brands through joint ventures -- TUI Cruises (50%)
and Pullmantur (49%). The six brands operate a combined
61 cruise ships with an aggregate capacity of about 141,570 berths
as of December 31, 2019. Net revenue for fiscal 2019 was
$8.7 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
