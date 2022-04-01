Moody's downgrades Ruby Pipeline's PDR to D-PD on bankruptcy filing

New York, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Ruby Pipeline, LLC's (Ruby) Probability of Default Rating to D-PD from Ca-PD. Ruby's Ca Corporate Family Rating (CFR) was affirmed. The rating outlook remains negative. These actions follow the company's bankruptcy filing on March 31, 2022[1]. Moody's will withdraw all ratings for the company in the near future.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Ruby Pipeline, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Ca-PD
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Ruby Pipeline, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ca
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ruby Pipeline, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ruby's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing has resulted in a downgrade of its PDR to D-PD. Moody's affirmed the company's Ca CFR, reflecting the company's untenable capital structure that resulted in its bankruptcy filing. Shortly following this rating action, Moody's will withdraw all of Ruby's ratings, and no changes to the ratings are expected prior to the withdrawal. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Ruby Pipeline, LLC (Ruby) is owned equally by Kinder Morgan, Inc. (Baa2 stable), one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America, and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (unrated), a diversified energy infrastructure company based in Calgary, Alberta. A subsidiary of Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates the company's sole asset, the Ruby Pipeline, a 1,500 MMcf per day natural gas pipeline that entered service in July 2011 and runs 680 miles from Opal, Wyoming to Malin, Oregon.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Ruby Pipeline, LLC Bankruptcy Filing 31-Mar-2022
