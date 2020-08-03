Moody's downgrades Ruby Pipeline's notes to B1; outlook negative

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Ruby Pipeline,
LLC's (Ruby) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba2,
Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba2-PD
and senior unsecured notes rating to B1 from Ba2. The rating outlook
remains negative.
"The downgrade and negative rating outlook reflect Ruby's increasing
re-contracting risk in 2021 when its non-PG&E contracts
mature, and the weak pricing and volume environment for such re-contracting,"
said Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"The company also faces rising refinancing risk amid cash flow uncertainty
and weak liquidity as its senior notes mature in 2022."
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Ruby Pipeline, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba2-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ruby Pipeline, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ruby's B1 CFR is challenged by the weak credit quality of its principal
shipper Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E), which comprises
about 30% of Ruby's revenue and whose parent PG&E Corporation
is rated Ba2 stable, high and increasing re-contracting risk
in 2021 when its non-PG&E contracts mature, and the weak
pricing and volume environment for such re-contracting.
Ruby is supported by natural gas pipeline transportation contracts with
non-PG&E shippers having good weighted-average credit
quality for about 70% of its revenue through mid-2021.
As Ruby manages its maturing contracts, it will be imperative that
committed contract cash flow and debt are managed to ensure continued
leverage and coverage metrics consistent with the credit profile.
As existing contracts mature, if Ruby executes firm transportation
contracts from the larger producers in the Rocky Mountains, it will
likely be at reduced rates as Canadian natural gas remains competitive.
Ruby's owners, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI, Baa2
stable) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (unrated), have the ability
to provide support, but Pembina has a preferred ownership interest
relative to KMI's ownership interest. At this point,
the partners do not have any commitment to provide future financial support
to Ruby, beyond the existing term loan committed payments.
Ruby has weak liquidity. The company's cash flow from operations
will fall in 2021 as non-PG&E contracts expire in mid-2021,
while a material portion of its cash flow will be used for required debt
payments in 2021. The remaining cash flow will likely be distributed,
but it should still be insufficient to fully cover Pembina's preferred
distribution. Because it's a relatively new pipeline, maintenance
capital expenditures are minimal at less than $1 million per year.
Ruby does not have a revolving credit facility. The company has
a $62.5 million term loan maturing in March 2021 which is
scheduled to be repaid in equal quarterly payments over one year,
using a committed subordinated debt facility provided by subsidiaries
of the partners that should grow to $250 million and mature in
2026. The company also had $606 million of senior unsecured
notes at March 31, 2020, with scheduled payments of about
$88 million in 2020, $44 million in 2021 and final
maturity of $475 million in April 2022. Ruby is expected
to remain in compliance with its financial covenant of debt to EBITDA
less than 5x under the term loan and 5.5x under the senior unsecured
notes, but covenant cushion will fall after mid-2021 as the
non-PG&E contracts expire.
Ruby's senior unsecured notes are rated B1, consistent with the
B1 CFR, despite its senior claim to the subordinated debt (unrated)
from the partners in the capital structure. The B1 rating for the
senior unsecured notes is more appropriate than the rating suggested by
Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology
because the support provided by the subordinated debt is reflected in
the CFR. The term loan (unrated) is pari passu with the notes.
The negative rating outlook reflects Ruby's significant cash flow uncertainty
and weak liquidity while its senior notes mature in 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ruby's ratings could be downgraded if there is a significant change to
its contract terms with PG&E, contracting with non-PG&E
shippers fails to sufficiently materialize, the company is unable
to refinance its debt in a timely manner, or if liquidity weakens
further.
Ruby's ratings could be upgraded if contract counterparty risk and tenor
improve, the company achieves adequate liquidity while mitigating
refinancing risk and maintains leverage below 5x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Ruby Pipeline, LLC (Ruby) is owned equally by Kinder Morgan,
Inc. (Baa2 stable), one of the largest midstream energy companies
in North America, and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (unrated),
a diversified energy infrastructure company based in Calgary, Alberta.
A subsidiary of Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates the company's
sole asset, the Ruby Pipeline, a 1,500 MMBtu per day
natural gas pipeline that entered service in July 2011 and runs 680 miles
from Opal, Wyoming to Malin, Oregon.
