Moody's downgrades RugsUSA's CFR to B3; outlook is negative

New York, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Runner Buyer, Inc.'s ("RugsUSA") ratings, including its corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2, probability of default rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD and the first lien senior secured revolving credit facility and first lien senior secured term loan ratings to B3 from B2. The rating outlook is changed to negative from stable.

The downgrade of the CFR to B3 reflects RugsUSA's weaker than expected operating performance and very high leverage with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA well over 7x for the LTM period ended June 2022. The company doubled its funded debt in 2021 following LBO the acquisition of RugsUSA by Francisco Partners. At the time, RugsUSA was benefitting from strong demand in the home category. In 2022, slowing demand has led to reduced sales and the challenging global supply chain and macroeconomic environment has negatively impacted margins. Higher freight costs contributed to margin declines and shipping delays were further impacted by issues implementing its warehouse management system. This led to higher port penalties and temporary sales headwinds related to unfavorable ship speed badging. The company has since gained back its prior ship speed badging status, though its temporary absence did impact sales in Q2. Issues with the warehouse management system should not repeat and while there has been evidence of freight costs starting to decline, the situation remains dynamic. The discretionary nature of the company's products makes delaying purchases easier for consumers as they continue to face inflationary pressures.

The negative outlook reflects the meaningful deterioration in profitability and credit metrics. The negative outlook also reflects the risk that weak consumer sentiment and inflationary pressures coupled with rising interest rates could negatively impact demand for RugsUSA's products and prevent the company from reducing leverage and generating consistent positive cash flow.

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Runner Buyer, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Runner Buyer, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

RugsUSA's B3 CFR is constrained by the company's small scale and recent sales and earnings volatility. In addition, the rating is limited by RugsUSA's narrow focus primarily in the discretionary, cyclical and highly fragmented rug market. In addition, the ratings incorporate RugsUSA's very high leverage with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA well over 7x. The rating is also limited by financial strategy risks associated with private equity ownership. The rating is supported by RugsUSA's high growth rates, with revenues that have more than quadrupled since 2016 driven by both good execution and increasing online penetration particularly in the value rugs market. In addition, Moody's views the company's value price points and the continued secular shift to e-commerce to be favorable. The rating is also supported by the company's high repeat customer purchase rate, the asset-light nature of the business and the company's adequate liquidity with $12M of balance sheet cash and no drawings on the $75M revolving credit facility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require sustained improvement in operating performance such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6x, EBITA/interest expense sustained above 2x and FCF/debt above 5%. An upgrade would also require good liquidity including consistent free cash flow generation.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenues or earnings continue to deteriorate or if there is no indication that EBITDA will improve such that leverage can be maintained at a sustainable level. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens or if the company is unable to generate consistently positive free cash flow. Market share losses, the loss of a material marketplace relationship, or aggressive financial strategy actions could also result in a downgrade. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if the company maintains debt/EBITDA above 7x or EBITA/interest expense below 1.25x.

Headquartered in New York, NY, RugsUSA is an e-commerce provider of rugs and home décor products through its website rugsausa.com and e-commerce marketplaces. Revenue for the twelve months ended June 2022 was roughly $320 million. The company is controlled by Francisco Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021.

