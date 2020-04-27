Moody's downgrades Russel Metals' rating to Ba3; outlook negative

Toronto, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Russel Metals, Inc.'s ("Russel") corporate family rating
to Ba3 from Ba2, its probability of default rating to Ba3-PD
from Ba2-PD and its senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba3 and
its speculative grade liquidity ("SGL") rating to SGL-3
from SGL-2. The ratings outlook was changed to negative
from stable.
"The downgrade of Russel's ratings reflects our expectation of much weaker
performance over the next several years due to COVID-19,
the related oil price decline and Russel's concentration in the oil &
gas industry," said Jamie Koutsoukis, Moody's analyst.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on Russel from the breadth and severity of the coronavirus
shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Russel Metals, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba3 from Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Russel Metals, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Russel's credit profile (Ba3 corporate family rating) benefits from
its 1) a solid market position in the Canadian metal service center industry
and the diversity benefits of its US operations, 2) moderate leverage
(3x at Q4/19) and 3) counter-cyclical working capital that enhances
liquidity in down markets. It is however constrained by 1) low
profit margins (4% operating margin in 2019), 2) inconsistent
free cash flow and 3) a high dividend payout ratio. In addition,
the rating incorporates Russel's material exposure to the highly cyclical
oil & gas sector and to steel price volatility, both of which
have caused high variability in its operating results and credit metrics.
Russel produced weaker operating results in 2019, caused by a decline
in carbon steel and energy tubular prices and as a result, Russel's
adjusted EBITDA declined by about 55% to $153 million in
2019 versus $336 million in 2018. Moody's expects Russel's
operating results to continue to deteriorate in 2020 as mandated shelter-in-place
regulation has slowed construction activity, reduced manufacturing
activity, and the severe drop in oil prices has significantly weakened
demand and lowered prices for oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and Russel's
other energy focused products.
Russel is exposed to carbon transition risks due to its reliance on the
oil & gas sector. Efforts by many nations to mitigate the impacts
of climate change through tax and regulatory policies that are intended
to shift global demand towards other sources of energy or conservation
are an emerging threat to oil and gas companies' profitability,
cash flow and capital spending. Any reduction in capital spending
by the oil & gas sector will negatively impact Russel.
Russel has adequate liquidity over the next year (SGL-3),
with about CAD375 million of available liquidity sources versus Moody's
estimate of about CAD30 million of free cash flow usage through 2020 and
minimal debt maturities. At year-end 2019 Russel had available
cash of CAD16 million, and CAD360 million of availability on its
revolving credit facility (matures September 2021). The credit
facility consists of CAD400 million under Tranche I to be utilized for
borrowings and letters of credit and CAD50 million under Tranche II to
be utilized only for letters of credit. The borrowings and letters
of credit are available up to an amount equal to the sum of specified
percentages of the company's eligible accounts receivable and inventories,
to a maximum of CAD450 million. Russel has financial covenants
associated with its credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage
ratio of 1x, which we believe the company may breach because of
the material deterioration of EBITDA expected in 2020. Russel has
term debt of CAD300 million due in April 2022 and CAD150 million due in
March 2026.
The negative outlook reflects the risk of a protracted downturn,
especially in the oil & gas sector, which would result in Russel's
credit metrics remaining weak for the rating for an extended period of
time.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Russel's ratings could be upgraded should there be a recovery in its end
markets, adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x
(3.1x at Q4/19), EBITA interest coverage is maintained above
3x (3.7x at Q4/19) and operating margins move back above 5%
(4% in 2019).
Negative rating pressure could develop if the company's leverage ratio
is expected to be maintained near 5.0x (3.1x at Q4/19),
its interest coverage declines below 3.0x (3.7x at Q4/19)
or operating margins remain below 3% (4% in 2019).
A weakening of the company's credit profile, or sustained
negative free cash generation (especially at the expense of maintaining
its dividend) could also result in a downgrade.
Russel Metals, Inc. headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario,
is a leading North American metal distributor. The company runs
segments: (1) Metal Service Centers (~50% of revenues) (2)
Energy Products (~40%), and (3) Steel Distributors (~10%).
Revenues in 2019 were CAD3.7 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
