Moody's downgrades Russel Metals' rating to Ba3; outlook negative

Toronto, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Russel Metals, Inc.'s ("Russel") corporate family rating to Ba3 from Ba2, its probability of default rating to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD and its senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba3 and its speculative grade liquidity ("SGL") rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The ratings outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The downgrade of Russel's ratings reflects our expectation of much weaker performance over the next several years due to COVID-19, the related oil price decline and Russel's concentration in the oil & gas industry," said Jamie Koutsoukis, Moody's analyst.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Russel from the breadth and severity of the coronavirus shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Russel Metals, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Russel Metals, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Russel's credit profile (Ba3 corporate family rating) benefits from its 1) a solid market position in the Canadian metal service center industry and the diversity benefits of its US operations, 2) moderate leverage (3x at Q4/19) and 3) counter-cyclical working capital that enhances liquidity in down markets. It is however constrained by 1) low profit margins (4% operating margin in 2019), 2) inconsistent free cash flow and 3) a high dividend payout ratio. In addition, the rating incorporates Russel's material exposure to the highly cyclical oil & gas sector and to steel price volatility, both of which have caused high variability in its operating results and credit metrics.

Russel produced weaker operating results in 2019, caused by a decline in carbon steel and energy tubular prices and as a result, Russel's adjusted EBITDA declined by about 55% to $153 million in 2019 versus $336 million in 2018. Moody's expects Russel's operating results to continue to deteriorate in 2020 as mandated shelter-in-place regulation has slowed construction activity, reduced manufacturing activity, and the severe drop in oil prices has significantly weakened demand and lowered prices for oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and Russel's other energy focused products.

Russel is exposed to carbon transition risks due to its reliance on the oil & gas sector. Efforts by many nations to mitigate the impacts of climate change through tax and regulatory policies that are intended to shift global demand towards other sources of energy or conservation are an emerging threat to oil and gas companies' profitability, cash flow and capital spending. Any reduction in capital spending by the oil & gas sector will negatively impact Russel.

Russel has adequate liquidity over the next year (SGL-3), with about CAD375 million of available liquidity sources versus Moody's estimate of about CAD30 million of free cash flow usage through 2020 and minimal debt maturities. At year-end 2019 Russel had available cash of CAD16 million, and CAD360 million of availability on its revolving credit facility (matures September 2021). The credit facility consists of CAD400 million under Tranche I to be utilized for borrowings and letters of credit and CAD50 million under Tranche II to be utilized only for letters of credit. The borrowings and letters of credit are available up to an amount equal to the sum of specified percentages of the company's eligible accounts receivable and inventories, to a maximum of CAD450 million. Russel has financial covenants associated with its credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage ratio of 1x, which we believe the company may breach because of the material deterioration of EBITDA expected in 2020. Russel has term debt of CAD300 million due in April 2022 and CAD150 million due in March 2026.

The negative outlook reflects the risk of a protracted downturn, especially in the oil & gas sector, which would result in Russel's credit metrics remaining weak for the rating for an extended period of time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Russel's ratings could be upgraded should there be a recovery in its end markets, adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x (3.1x at Q4/19), EBITA interest coverage is maintained above 3x (3.7x at Q4/19) and operating margins move back above 5% (4% in 2019).

Negative rating pressure could develop if the company's leverage ratio is expected to be maintained near 5.0x (3.1x at Q4/19), its interest coverage declines below 3.0x (3.7x at Q4/19) or operating margins remain below 3% (4% in 2019). A weakening of the company's credit profile, or sustained negative free cash generation (especially at the expense of maintaining its dividend) could also result in a downgrade.

Russel Metals, Inc. headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading North American metal distributor. The company runs segments: (1) Metal Service Centers (~50% of revenues) (2) Energy Products (~40%), and (3) Steel Distributors (~10%). Revenues in 2019 were CAD3.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

