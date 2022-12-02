Moody's downgrades Russell Investments' CFR to Ba3; outlook remains negative

New York, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Russell Investments Cayman Midco, Ltd.'s ("Russell Investments") corporate family rating to Ba3 from Ba2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD. Moody's has also downgraded the senior secured first lien term loan and senior secured revolving credit facility issued by co-borrowers, Russell Investments US Institutional Holdco, Inc. and Russell Investments US Retail Holdco, Inc., to Ba3 from Ba2. The outlook remains negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Russell Investments Cayman Midco, Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

..Issuer: Russell Investments US Inst'l Holdco, Inc.

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Russell Investments Cayman Midco, Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Russell Investments US Inst'l Holdco, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba3 reflects the further deterioration in the company's key credit metrics since its outlook was changed to negative from stable in April 2021. The company's leverage has increased by over a turn in 2022 driven by a combination of significant negative market action, net outflows and continued fee compression. Russell Investment's leverage stood at 5.9x at the end of Q3 2022, up from 4.6x following the most recent dividend recapitalization loan in April 2021. The company's profitability has also weakened notably in 2022 driven by the sharp, market-driven decline in AUM levels. Moody's expects Russell's leverage to remain in the mid-to-high 5x range at least through H1 2023 because it expects the company will be entering 2023 at much lower starting AUM level.

Moody's maintenance of the negative outlook reflects ongoing challenges to Russell Investments credit profile. Barring a significant and sustained rally in the financial markets, in 2023 Moody's expects that revenues and EBITDA will likely remain depressed while leverage will remain at elevated levels. Furthermore, Russell Investment's senior management is in transition. The company's CEO and president both left the company in October. While Moody's notes that the Executive Committee running the company in the interim is highly capable and the ownership remains stable, there is still uncertainty given the absence of a permanent CEO.

The Ba3 rating reflects (1) the company's solid position in the large outsourced chief investment office (OCIO) market; (2) a large recurring revenue base; (3) strong AUM retention rates; and (4) high degree of diversification by geography. The company's rating is constrained by (1) contracting market share in its core OCIO market; (2) higher leverage and lower profitability. While OCIO has been a growing niche in the asset management industry, Russell Investments has been losing market share amid aggressive competition from large, diversified financial service companies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely. The outlook could return to stable if (1) Debt/EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments) is sustained below 5.5x; (2) revenue growth accelerates on a sustained basis; and (3) net flows turn positive for several consecutive quarters, particularly in in the company's core OCIO business.

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if (1) Debt/EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments) is sustained above 5.5x; (2) net outflows persist at or above current trends; and (3) pre-tax margin sustained below 10%.

Russell investments, headquartered in Seattle, WA, is a global asset manager with $169 billion in AUM as of September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dean Ungar, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert M. Callagy

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

