Moody's downgrades Russia's ratings to Ca from B3; the outlook is negative

London, 06 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded the Government of Russia's long-term issuer (local-
and foreign-currency) and senior unsecured (local- and foreign-currency)
debt ratings to Ca from B3. The outlook is negative. This
concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 25 February 2022.
The local-currency Other Short-Term rating has remained
unchanged at Not Prime (NP).
The downgrade of Russia's ratings was triggered by Moody's
expectation that capital controls by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR)
will restrict cross border payments including for debt service on government
bonds. Moody's view is supported by a reported statement
from the National Settlement Depository (NSD) that coupon payments on
OFZ government bonds due on Wednesday 2 March have only been paid to local
holders of the papers, citing the CBR order prohibiting payments
to non-residents.
The downgrade to Ca is hence driven by severe concerns around Russia's
willingness and ability to pay its debt obligations. Moody's
view is that the risk of a default occurring has significantly increased
and that the likely recovery for investors will be in line with the historical
average, commensurate with a Ca rating. At the Ca rating
level, the recovery expectations are at 35 to 65%.
Moody's considers willingness to service debt a Governance consideration
under its ESG framework.
The negative outlook reflects the significant risks to macro-economic
stability posed by the imposition of severe and co-ordinated sanctions
following Russia's invasion of Ukraine (Caa2 review for downgrade)
and the financial ramifications from delays to sovereign debt repayments
and banking and corporate sector stress that are likely to have negative
feedback loops for macro stability. Concerns around the government's
willingness to pay and the unpredictability of government actions could
result in larger than historical average losses for investors.
Concurrently, Moody's has lowered Russia's local- and
foreign-currency country ceilings to Caa2 from B2 and B3 respectively.
The two-notch gap between the local-currency ceiling and
the sovereign ratings at Ca reflects the elevated unpredictability of
the government's actions and high political risk following the invasion
of Ukraine that could affect all Russian issuers. The high transfer
and convertibility risks are already captured in a Caa2 foreign-currency
country ceiling, which is now aligned with the local-currency
ceiling.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE
The reported statement from the NSD on the non-payment of coupons
on domestic government debt to nonresident investors, citing the
CBR order prohibiting payments to nonresidents, materially increases
Moody's concerns around Russia's willingness and ability to
pay. The escalating military invasion, the acceleration in
the imposition of sanctions on Russia to include the most severe forms
that Moody's had outlined previously, as well as the unpredictable
actions that the government has undertaken in response to those sanctions
have, in Moody's view, significantly increased the risk of
a default occurring. The rating of Ca is consistent with Moody's
expectation that the recovery for investors will be in line with the historical
average for sovereigns in default.
The high degree of coordination among Western countries to impose wide-ranging
sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine has materially
impaired Russia's ability to ensure timely repayment of its sovereign
debt obligations. Restrictions on some Russian banks' access to
the financial messaging system SWIFT coupled with the direct sanctioning
of large state-owned banks and the CBR will effectively block these
institutions from participating in the global financial system and make
it exceptionally difficult for them to engage in international transactions.
Given compliance risks, non-Russian institutions will be
very reluctant to deal with sanctioned and likely also non-sanctioned
entities within Russia.
These restrictions on Russia's ability to execute its sovereign
debt payments compound already significant concerns around Russia's willingness
to service its debt. The decision to not pay coupons on domestic
government debt to non-resident investors, which is also
likely intended to help contain liquidity within the Russian domestic
market, further weakens Moody's already very low assessment of Russia's
institutional strength and leaves debt repayment flows highly vulnerable
to default. This reported statement by the NSD is the latest in
a series of negative signals on Russia's willingness to repay,
compounding the uncertainty around how the government's actions will impact
on investors given the absence of clarification by the authorities.
In Moody's view, an increasing unpredictability of government
actions is a reflection of a lack of checks and balances around the executive.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the severe risks to Russia's macro-economic
stability posed by the imposition of severe and co-ordinated sanctions
and the financial ramifications from central bank capital controls and
delays to sovereign debt repayments. The sanctions and retaliatory
measures have already caused a significant confidence shock, which
will likely result in a prolonged disruption to the economy and financial
sector. Moody's expects Russia's economy will contract by
7% in real terms in 2022 and decline further in 2023. A
sustained depreciation of the ruble will have severe economic consequences
in the form of higher inflation and lower living standards.
The risk of macro-economic instability is further elevated by the
effect of new sanctions making a very significant portion of Russia's
accumulated financial buffers inaccessible. Significant deposit
withdrawals that reduce liquidity in the banking system would add to the
risks to financial stability and could require the government to step
in to support the banking sector.
Furthermore, Moody's expects the sustained economic and financial
disruption will compound concerns around the government's willingness
to service its debt. As a result, the unpredictability of
government actions could result in larger losses for investors than is
consistent with a Ca rating.
While inflows of foreign currency from the export of Russian oil and gas
may provide a cushion to the impact of these severe sanctions, this
does not preclude, in Moody's view, the high likelihood
of a sustained economic disruption and increased susceptibility to shocks.
In addition, a further ratcheting up of the sanctions imposed on
Russia by Western countries could very well apply to this vital source
of foreign currency and government revenue.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Russia's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5),
reflecting high exposure to environmental and social risks, and
a very highly negative governance issuer profile score.
Moody's assesses Russia's exposure to environmental risks as high (E-4
issuer profile score), reflecting high exposure to carbon transition
risk given the important role played by hydrocarbons for exports and government
revenue. While global transition towards lower consumption of hydrocarbons
will proceed over several decades, Russia is likely to see the impact
from a shift in policies in the near term as other countries begin to
position their economies to reach their own carbon-neutral targets.
Russia also faces moderate risks from the management of waste and pollution
which can lead to regional tensions.
Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile
score), given that Russia faces socials risks from relatively low
income growth which is being exacerbated by the economic impact of the
severe sanctions. Social risks are also driven by highly unfavorable
demographic trends, which limit Russia's growth potential.
A rapidly shrinking population of young workers is likely not only to
weigh on the country's aggregate labour input but also reduce the economy's
dynamism.
The influence of governance on Russia's credit profile is very highly
negative (G-5 issuer profile score) and risks are mainly related
to weaknesses in Russia's institutions stemming from the lack of
checks and balances on the executive, giving rise to the imposition
of policies which have severe credit negative implications. The
score also reflects weaknesses in the rule of law, property rights
and control of corruption, reflected in relatively low scores on
international surveys.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 28,053 (2020
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): -2.7% (2020
Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 4.9%
(2020 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -4%
(2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: 2.4% (2020 Actual) (also
known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 31.4% (2020 Actual)
Economic resiliency: b3
Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans)
has been recorded since 1983.
On 04 March 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of Russia, Government of. The main points raised during the
discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have materially decreased. The issuer's
institutions and governance strength have very materially decreased.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has very materially decreased. The issuer's susceptibility
to event risks has not materially changed.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Russia's ratings is unlikely.
The outlook could be changed to stable if Moody's concluded that recovery
for investors was likely to remain in line with the historical average
for a Ca rating. While unlikely, Moody's would consider upgrading
Russia's ratings if the likelihood of large losses for private creditors
was to diminish durably.
Even in a scenario where geopolitical risks abate and sovereign debt service
is restored, the marked deterioration in Moody's assessment
of Russia's weak institutional strength is likely to keep the ratings
well below investment grade for a prolonged period.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Russia's ratings could be downgraded further if, in the event of
a default, losses for investors were likely to be greater than assumed
in the Ca rating. This could result from an even more destabilizing
impact from sanctions and capital controls than Moody's currently assumes,
possibly accompanied by a greater unwillingness on the part of Russia
to repay.
The publication of this rating action deviates from the previously scheduled
release dates in the UK sovereign calendar published on www.moodys.com.
This action was prompted by Moody's expectation that capital controls
by the CBR will restrict cross border payments including for debt service
on government bonds. Moody's view is supported by a reported
statement from the NSD that coupon payments on OFZ government bonds due
on Wednesday 2 March have only been paid to local holders of the papers,
citing the CBR order prohibiting payments to non-residents.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The person who approved these credit ratings is Alejandro Olivo.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454