Moody's downgrades Russia's ratings to Ca from B3; the outlook is negative

London, 06 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government of Russia's long-term issuer (local- and foreign-currency) and senior unsecured (local- and foreign-currency) debt ratings to Ca from B3. The outlook is negative. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 25 February 2022. The local-currency Other Short-Term rating has remained unchanged at Not Prime (NP).

The downgrade of Russia's ratings was triggered by Moody's expectation that capital controls by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) will restrict cross border payments including for debt service on government bonds. Moody's view is supported by a reported statement from the National Settlement Depository (NSD) that coupon payments on OFZ government bonds due on Wednesday 2 March have only been paid to local holders of the papers, citing the CBR order prohibiting payments to non-residents.

The downgrade to Ca is hence driven by severe concerns around Russia's willingness and ability to pay its debt obligations. Moody's view is that the risk of a default occurring has significantly increased and that the likely recovery for investors will be in line with the historical average, commensurate with a Ca rating. At the Ca rating level, the recovery expectations are at 35 to 65%. Moody's considers willingness to service debt a Governance consideration under its ESG framework.

The negative outlook reflects the significant risks to macro-economic stability posed by the imposition of severe and co-ordinated sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine (Caa2 review for downgrade) and the financial ramifications from delays to sovereign debt repayments and banking and corporate sector stress that are likely to have negative feedback loops for macro stability. Concerns around the government's willingness to pay and the unpredictability of government actions could result in larger than historical average losses for investors.

Concurrently, Moody's has lowered Russia's local- and foreign-currency country ceilings to Caa2 from B2 and B3 respectively. The two-notch gap between the local-currency ceiling and the sovereign ratings at Ca reflects the elevated unpredictability of the government's actions and high political risk following the invasion of Ukraine that could affect all Russian issuers. The high transfer and convertibility risks are already captured in a Caa2 foreign-currency country ceiling, which is now aligned with the local-currency ceiling.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE

The reported statement from the NSD on the non-payment of coupons on domestic government debt to nonresident investors, citing the CBR order prohibiting payments to nonresidents, materially increases Moody's concerns around Russia's willingness and ability to pay. The escalating military invasion, the acceleration in the imposition of sanctions on Russia to include the most severe forms that Moody's had outlined previously, as well as the unpredictable actions that the government has undertaken in response to those sanctions have, in Moody's view, significantly increased the risk of a default occurring. The rating of Ca is consistent with Moody's expectation that the recovery for investors will be in line with the historical average for sovereigns in default.

The high degree of coordination among Western countries to impose wide-ranging sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine has materially impaired Russia's ability to ensure timely repayment of its sovereign debt obligations. Restrictions on some Russian banks' access to the financial messaging system SWIFT coupled with the direct sanctioning of large state-owned banks and the CBR will effectively block these institutions from participating in the global financial system and make it exceptionally difficult for them to engage in international transactions. Given compliance risks, non-Russian institutions will be very reluctant to deal with sanctioned and likely also non-sanctioned entities within Russia.

These restrictions on Russia's ability to execute its sovereign debt payments compound already significant concerns around Russia's willingness to service its debt. The decision to not pay coupons on domestic government debt to non-resident investors, which is also likely intended to help contain liquidity within the Russian domestic market, further weakens Moody's already very low assessment of Russia's institutional strength and leaves debt repayment flows highly vulnerable to default. This reported statement by the NSD is the latest in a series of negative signals on Russia's willingness to repay, compounding the uncertainty around how the government's actions will impact on investors given the absence of clarification by the authorities. In Moody's view, an increasing unpredictability of government actions is a reflection of a lack of checks and balances around the executive.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the severe risks to Russia's macro-economic stability posed by the imposition of severe and co-ordinated sanctions and the financial ramifications from central bank capital controls and delays to sovereign debt repayments. The sanctions and retaliatory measures have already caused a significant confidence shock, which will likely result in a prolonged disruption to the economy and financial sector. Moody's expects Russia's economy will contract by 7% in real terms in 2022 and decline further in 2023. A sustained depreciation of the ruble will have severe economic consequences in the form of higher inflation and lower living standards.

The risk of macro-economic instability is further elevated by the effect of new sanctions making a very significant portion of Russia's accumulated financial buffers inaccessible. Significant deposit withdrawals that reduce liquidity in the banking system would add to the risks to financial stability and could require the government to step in to support the banking sector.

Furthermore, Moody's expects the sustained economic and financial disruption will compound concerns around the government's willingness to service its debt. As a result, the unpredictability of government actions could result in larger losses for investors than is consistent with a Ca rating.

While inflows of foreign currency from the export of Russian oil and gas may provide a cushion to the impact of these severe sanctions, this does not preclude, in Moody's view, the high likelihood of a sustained economic disruption and increased susceptibility to shocks. In addition, a further ratcheting up of the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries could very well apply to this vital source of foreign currency and government revenue.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Russia's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting high exposure to environmental and social risks, and a very highly negative governance issuer profile score.

Moody's assesses Russia's exposure to environmental risks as high (E-4 issuer profile score), reflecting high exposure to carbon transition risk given the important role played by hydrocarbons for exports and government revenue. While global transition towards lower consumption of hydrocarbons will proceed over several decades, Russia is likely to see the impact from a shift in policies in the near term as other countries begin to position their economies to reach their own carbon-neutral targets. Russia also faces moderate risks from the management of waste and pollution which can lead to regional tensions.

Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score), given that Russia faces socials risks from relatively low income growth which is being exacerbated by the economic impact of the severe sanctions. Social risks are also driven by highly unfavorable demographic trends, which limit Russia's growth potential. A rapidly shrinking population of young workers is likely not only to weigh on the country's aggregate labour input but also reduce the economy's dynamism.

The influence of governance on Russia's credit profile is very highly negative (G-5 issuer profile score) and risks are mainly related to weaknesses in Russia's institutions stemming from the lack of checks and balances on the executive, giving rise to the imposition of policies which have severe credit negative implications. The score also reflects weaknesses in the rule of law, property rights and control of corruption, reflected in relatively low scores on international surveys.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 28,053 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -2.7% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 4.9% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -4% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 2.4% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 31.4% (2020 Actual)

Economic resiliency: b3

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 04 March 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of Russia, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially decreased. The issuer's institutions and governance strength have very materially decreased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has very materially decreased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Russia's ratings is unlikely. The outlook could be changed to stable if Moody's concluded that recovery for investors was likely to remain in line with the historical average for a Ca rating. While unlikely, Moody's would consider upgrading Russia's ratings if the likelihood of large losses for private creditors was to diminish durably.

Even in a scenario where geopolitical risks abate and sovereign debt service is restored, the marked deterioration in Moody's assessment of Russia's weak institutional strength is likely to keep the ratings well below investment grade for a prolonged period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Russia's ratings could be downgraded further if, in the event of a default, losses for investors were likely to be greater than assumed in the Ca rating. This could result from an even more destabilizing impact from sanctions and capital controls than Moody's currently assumes, possibly accompanied by a greater unwillingness on the part of Russia to repay.

The publication of this rating action deviates from the previously scheduled release dates in the UK sovereign calendar published on www.moodys.com. This action was prompted by Moody's expectation that capital controls by the CBR will restrict cross border payments including for debt service on government bonds. Moody's view is supported by a reported statement from the NSD that coupon payments on OFZ government bonds due on Wednesday 2 March have only been paid to local holders of the papers, citing the CBR order prohibiting payments to non-residents.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

