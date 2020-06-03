Moody's downgrades Ryder's senior unsecured rating to Baa2, affirms P-2; outlook stable

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the long-term ratings of Ryder System, Inc. ("Ryder"), including the senior unsecured rating and the issuer rating to Baa2, from Baa1. Moody's also affirmed the company's Prime-2 short-term rating. The ratings outlook is stable.

This completes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 31, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that the time path for an improvement in Ryder's margins and returns could be protracted, while financial leverage is elevated and the company's capital base is pressured.

Debt/EBITDA reached 4 times as of March 31, 2020 following considerable fleet investments in the last several years to meet customer demand. At the same time, EBITDA growth was relatively tempered, partially due to increasing net losses on the sale of used vehicles. Capital adequacy -- measured by tangible common equity divided by tangible managed assets -- decreased to the low teens, from the mid-teens previously, due to the expanding asset base and concurrent pressure on equity from recent net losses.

A multi-year, negative trend in prices for used vehicles necessitated Ryder to lower residual values, which causes a considerable increase in depreciation expenses. Accurately estimating residual values is critical to ensure adequate returns through pricing of lease contracts. Although the impact of the change in residual values will moderate over time, the trajectory to Ryder's target of 11% to 15% adjusted returns on equity could take quite some time.

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating considers Ryder's strong position as one of the nation's largest full-service truck leasing, rental and supply chain logistics companies. Benefiting from a vehicle ownership outsourcing trend, Ryder's lease portfolio generates sizeable and predictable cash flows that support investments during the growth phase of the cycle and cushions operating pressures during downturns. Free cash flow will turn positive in 2020, possibly in excess of $600 million in Moody's estimates, aided by a considerable curtailment in fleet investments. Nonetheless, Ryder has to contend with a significant underutilization of its rental fleet and the negative impact on the company's supply chain services business from a drop in US automotive production in 2020.

Although Moody's considers the environmental risks of the surface transportation sector to be 'emerging', environmental risks posed by diesel engine emission regulations are not material for Ryder at this time.

Liquidity improved substantially with an aggregate $1.2 billion of proceeds from recent debt transactions, as well as the recent amendment of the debt to net worth covenant calculation to exclude certain non-cash items. Still, Ryder generally maintains a very modest cash balance and availability under its $1.4 billion revolving credit facility is at times reduced by a considerable amount of outstanding commercial paper. At the same time, contractual debt maturities typically exceed $1 billion per annum.

The stable outlook is predicated on Moody's expectation that the diminishing impact of the residual value changes, combined with Ryder's initiatives to increase returns through pricing actions, capital deployment and cost initiatives, will gradually improve the company's financial performance and capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if operating margins approach 10%, return on equity is sustained in the mid-teens, while debt/EBITDA is maintained below 3.25 times and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible managed assets is at least 15%. In addition, an increase in cash and revolver availability relative to the amount of annual contractual debt maturities will be an important rating consideration, in particular if free cash flow remains persistently negative.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that Ryder is unable to increase operating margins to at least 7% and to increase return on equity to the low teens. An inability to sustain debt/EBITDA below 4 times and to maintain the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible managed assets above 10% could also cause a downgrade in the ratings, as could weakening liquidity, including as a result of elevated commercial paper usage.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Ryder System, Inc.

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Ryder System, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

....Preferred Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ryder System, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Ryder is one of the nation's largest providers of fleet management, dedicated transportation and supply chain management solutions. The company offers full service truck leasing, commercial rental and contract maintenance services as well as dedicated transportation solutions and logistics management services. Revenue for the last 12 months ended 31 March 2020 was $8.9 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

