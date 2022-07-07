Moody's downgrades SAS AB's CFR to Ca following Chapter 11 filing

Frankfurt am Main, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the long term corporate family rating (CFR) of SAS AB ('SAS or the company') to Ca from Caa3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to D-PD from Ca-PD, following the company's announcement on the 05th of July 2022 that it has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code. Moody's has also downgraded the backed senior unsecured MTN rating of SAS Denmark-Norway-Sweden to (P)Caa3 from (P)Caa2 and the backed subordinated rating of SAS Denmark-Norway-Sweden to C from Ca. The Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of SAS remains unchanged at Ca. Moody's also affirmed the commercial paper rating at NP and the backed other short term at (P)NP. The outlook on all entities remains negative.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL467701 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 05 July 2022, SAS AB announced that it has initiated a voluntary Chapter 11 filing to restructure its balance sheet and support its comprehensive SAS Forward restructuring programme. The filing constitutes an event of default under Moody's criteria. According to the announcement, SAS AB is in well advanced discussions with a number of potential lenders with respect to obtaining additional debtor-in-possession financing for up to USD 700 million (equivalent to approximately SEK 7 billion) to bolster its liquidity and maintain operations during its filing procedure.

SAS AB has an unsustainable capital structure following the material deterioration in earnings and the high level of associated cash burn since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. SAS has initiated a comprehensive restructuring programme SAS Forward to restructure its cost base and capital structure to ensure the long viability of its airline operations. Many stakeholders have been asked to contribute to the restructuring plan but little progress has been made on negotiations with the various stakeholders since the announcement of the programme earlier this year. The company's Chapter 11 filing resulted in the downgrade of SAS AB's PDR to D-PD. The CFR and the rating on the company's senior unsecured and subordinated ratings were downgraded to reflect Moody's view on potential recoveries. Moody's has also stopped factoring any support from the ownership from the Swedish and Danish government into SAS' ratings following the Swedish government's recent announcement that it won't participate in the SEK9.5 billion rights issue that SAS AB expects to launch to help restoring its liquidity and capital structure.

Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw all of its ratings for SAS given the company's bankruptcy filing.

Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL467701 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement

• UK Endorsement

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stanislas Duquesnoy

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

