Moody's downgrades SAS AB's CFR to Caa3, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating of SAS AB to Caa3 from Caa1 and the probability of default rating to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently the agency has downgraded SAS Denmark-Norway-Sweden backed senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)Caa2 from (P)B3 and the backed subordinate rating to Ca from Caa2. Also Moody's has affirmed SAS Denmark-Norway-Sweden's commercial paper program at NP and its backed other short term (P)NP ratings. The baseline credit assessment (BCA) has been lowered to ca from caa2. The outlook on both entities ratings remains negative.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463277 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the probability of default rating to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD was prompted by SAS AB's announcement on 22 February 2022 of a broad SEK7.5 billion cost reduction programme that includes amongst other the proposal of a debt to equity swap for all hybrid and senior unsecured debt instruments issued by SAS AB and SAS Denmark-Norway-Sweden. The debt to equity swap proposal comes alongside a broader restructuring of SAS AB' balance sheet with leasing and aircraft financing contracts to be part of the negotiation and a capital increase to build a more significant liquidity buffer. SAS AB has provided a liquidity target of 30% of revenue, which would imply a material capital increase especially if the target liquidity is against a normalized level of revenue post pandemic. In any case we expect SAS AB's government shareholders to remain supportive of the airline and to participate in the capital increase. However the risk of losses to creditors has significantly increased hence the downgrade of the Probability of Default rating to Ca-PD. The completion of the debt to equity swap would constitute a limited default under Moody's methodologies.

The downgrade of the corporate family rating to Caa3 from Caa1, a two notch downgrade compared to the three notch downgrade of the probability of default rating reflects our expectation that the government shareholders will provide financial support through their participation in the planned capital increase, which should improve the recovery prospects of creditors, especially for the senior unsecured creditors. While the company has not yet disclosed the terms and conditions of the debt to equity swap for each class of debt, Moody's believes that the debt haircut will be more significant than for the first conversion of some debt instruments that was announced in June 2020.

The negative outlook on the ratings reflects (i) the execution risk on the implementation of the debt to equity swaps on the hybrid and senior unsecured debt instruments, and (ii) the risk that recovery expectations could be lowered and rated instruments haircut increased if the support from the government shareholders is lower than we currently expect.

LIQUIDITY

SAS AB had SEK3.4 billion of cash & marketable securities on balance sheet as per 31 January 2021 and access to SEK3.0 billion of unused credit lines from the Swedish and Danish governments.

We estimate that SAS AB has sufficient liquidity to continue operating until it finalizes its capital increase that will significantly improve its liquidity position with a targeted liquidity buffer of at least 30% of group revenue.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure is not anticipated at this stage in light of the pending execution of a debt to equity swap that would constitute a limited default under Moody's methodologies.

The ratings of SAS AB could be lowered further if the recovery prospects for creditors are lower than we currently expect when SAS AB presents the terms and conditions of the debt to equity swaps for the various creditor classes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277191, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463277 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement

• UK Endorsement

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stanislas Duquesnoy

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

