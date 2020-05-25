Moody's downgrades SAS' CFR to Caa1, ratings remain on review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, May 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the corporate family rating of SAS AB (SAS) to Caa1 and
its probability of default rating to Caa2-PD. Concurrently
Moody's has downgraded the senior unsecured ratings to (P)Caa2 and
the subordinated ratings to Caa3 issued by SAS Denmark-Norway-Sweden.
All long-term ratings remain on review for downgrade.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
Today's rating actions reflect:
• The increasing duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak
• Moody's expectation that the airline industry will remain
deeply constrained in 2020 and 2021 and will not recover 2019 passenger
volumes until 2023 at the earliest
• The levered capital structure of SAS and hence weak positioning
in its rating categories prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus
• The insufficient financial resources to fund the operational cash
burn over a prolonged period of time and to finance the comprehensive
restructuring programme recently announced
• The likelihood that the company will need a recapitalization that
may include contribution from creditors
• The company's strategic importance to the Swedish,
Danish and Norwegian economies and expectation of its continued support
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL425128
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on SAS
AB of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
SAS AB was initially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in February
and early March 2020 with restrictions on flights to and from China,
Asia Pacific and other regions. As the outbreak spread SAS reduced
its capacity by 95% in April and we do not expect a material increase
from those levels over the next few weeks.
Moody's expects flight activity to resume over Q3 and Q4 of 2020,
but remaining severely depressed, with domestic flights recovering
earlier and a slower return for international and long-haul flights.
SAS has lower share of long-haul travel than other network carriers
such as British Airways, Air France KLM or Lufthansa. Intercontinental
travel accounted for 25% of revenue for the fiscal year ended 30th
October 2019.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) currently forecasts
that 2020 global passenger numbers will be 48% down year-on-year,
with 2021 volumes around 30% below 2019, and only recovering
to 2019 levels by 2023. Given high levels of uncertainty of the
trajectory of the pandemic there are a wide range of possible outcomes
and Moody's credit assessment considers deeper downside scenarios
incorporating the risks of a slower recovery. In particular Moody's
considers that 2021 is likely to remain a severely depressed year for
the industry, with continued travel restrictions, health screening
and social distancing, consumer concerns over travel, a weak
economic environment and threats of further coronavirus outbreaks.
This is likely to be partially mitigated by better preparedness by governments
and healthcare systems, international coordination, pent-up
consumer demand and the economic importance of resuming air travel.
The timing and profile of a recovery beyond 2021 also remains highly uncertain.
SAS AB entered the coronavirus with an already levered capital structure
and a weak positioning in its rating category prior to the outbreak.
SAS' gross leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA
stood at 4.6x for the fiscal year ended 31st October 2020 leaving
little cushion against the severe market downturn induced by the coronavirus
outbreak.
In response to the crisis SAS has secured additional liquidity from guaranteed
loan by the government of Sweden and Denmark for a combined amount of
SEK3.3 billion. SAS is also seeking to obtain a NOK 1.7
billion loan (SEK 1.63 billion) guaranteed by the Norwegian government.
SAS has also confirmed that it remains in discussions with the government
of Denmark and Sweden to obtain additional support. The very high
current cash burn to maintain operations and the materiality of the restructuring
programme recently announced by SAS (layoff of 5000 full time employees
or close to 50% of SAS' workforce) makes it inevitable in
our view that SAS AB will require a recapitalization from its shareholders.
We see a high risk that a recapitalization from the Swedish and Danish
governments to support the restructuring of the group would have to be
accompanied by a participation of creditors hence our downgrade of the
probability of default rating of SAS AB to Caa2 from B2. We foresee
a high risk of debt haircuts of the subordinated part of the capital structure
and possibly of the senior unsecured loans hence the downgrade of the
subordinated debt instruments to Caa3 from Caa1 and the downgrade of the
senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa2.
At the same time the rating reflects Moody's expectation that SAS
AB will continue to retain its strategic importance to the economy and
connectivity of Norway, Sweden and Denmark.
The review for downgrade will focus on the outcome of ongoing negotiations
with the shareholders of SAS, the funding of the restructuring programme
as well as on the cost and benefits of the programme post implementation.
LIQUIDITY
SAS AB had SEK6.6 billion of cash & marketable securities on
balance sheet as per 31 January 2020 and access to approximately SEK2.9
billion of unused credit lines. We estimate SAS' current
cash & marketable securities at around SEK4-5 billion prior
to the reception of the SEK3.3 billion 3-year guaranteed
loans that SAS announced on May 05. SAS continues to have access
to SEK2.9 billion of unused credit lines. Furthermore SAS
is in negotiations with the Norwegian government to obtain up to NOK1.7
billion (SEK1.63 billion) of guaranteed loans.
We estimate that SAS AB has sufficient liquidity to continue operating
for the next two quarters assuming no to very little flight activity but
does not have enough financial flexibility to fund the comprehensive restructuring
programme announced on the 28th of April (lay-off of 5000 Full
time employees or close to 50% of SAS' total workforce) even
taking into account the reception of an additional credit facility guaranteed
by the Norwegian government. We understand that SAS remains in
discussions with the Scandinavian governments to ensure that SAS continues
to be able to operate beyond the next few months. The funding of
the restructuring package will require additional funding of the respective
governments in our view.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
The company's commitments to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions are more
ambitious than for most other network peers. SAS targets to reduce
a 25% reduction in net CO2 emissions by 2030 (compared to 2005
levels), and a 50% reduction in net CO2 emissions by 2050.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Absent a material equity injection from SAS' shareholders to support
SAS' liquidity requirements throughout the coronavirus outbreak
and to fund the comprehensive restructuring programme SAS has announced
we do not see any positive rating pressure on the current ratings.
Positive rating pressure would build over time if gross leverage as measured
by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA would drop sustainably below 6.0x.
A strengthening of SAS' liquidity profile would also be a key pre-condition
for an upgrade.
The ratings of SAS could be lowered further if the issuer fails to secure
sufficient funding to implement its lay off programme and to stabilise
the group's liquidity profile.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline
Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Based in Stockholm, Sweden, SAS AB (SAS) is publicly listed
and close to 30% owned by the governments of Denmark and Sweden,
and 6.5% by the Knut and Wallenberg Foundation. The
Norwegian government divested its 9.9% shareholding in SAS
in June 2018.
SAS is the holding company for Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark-Norway-Sweden,
referred to as the SAS Consortium. Its total revenue was around
SEK47 billion in the fiscal year ended October 2019. SAS primarily
serves the Scandinavian and the European regions, as well as a number
of destinations in the US and Asia.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of
Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with
regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL425128
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
