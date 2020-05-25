Moody's downgrades SAS' CFR to Caa1, ratings remain on review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, May 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating of SAS AB (SAS) to Caa1 and its probability of default rating to Caa2-PD. Concurrently Moody's has downgraded the senior unsecured ratings to (P)Caa2 and the subordinated ratings to Caa3 issued by SAS Denmark-Norway-Sweden. All long-term ratings remain on review for downgrade.

Today's rating actions reflect:

• The increasing duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak

• Moody's expectation that the airline industry will remain deeply constrained in 2020 and 2021 and will not recover 2019 passenger volumes until 2023 at the earliest

• The levered capital structure of SAS and hence weak positioning in its rating categories prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus

• The insufficient financial resources to fund the operational cash burn over a prolonged period of time and to finance the comprehensive restructuring programme recently announced

• The likelihood that the company will need a recapitalization that may include contribution from creditors

• The company's strategic importance to the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian economies and expectation of its continued support

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on SAS AB of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

SAS AB was initially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in February and early March 2020 with restrictions on flights to and from China, Asia Pacific and other regions. As the outbreak spread SAS reduced its capacity by 95% in April and we do not expect a material increase from those levels over the next few weeks.

Moody's expects flight activity to resume over Q3 and Q4 of 2020, but remaining severely depressed, with domestic flights recovering earlier and a slower return for international and long-haul flights. SAS has lower share of long-haul travel than other network carriers such as British Airways, Air France KLM or Lufthansa. Intercontinental travel accounted for 25% of revenue for the fiscal year ended 30th October 2019.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) currently forecasts that 2020 global passenger numbers will be 48% down year-on-year, with 2021 volumes around 30% below 2019, and only recovering to 2019 levels by 2023. Given high levels of uncertainty of the trajectory of the pandemic there are a wide range of possible outcomes and Moody's credit assessment considers deeper downside scenarios incorporating the risks of a slower recovery. In particular Moody's considers that 2021 is likely to remain a severely depressed year for the industry, with continued travel restrictions, health screening and social distancing, consumer concerns over travel, a weak economic environment and threats of further coronavirus outbreaks. This is likely to be partially mitigated by better preparedness by governments and healthcare systems, international coordination, pent-up consumer demand and the economic importance of resuming air travel. The timing and profile of a recovery beyond 2021 also remains highly uncertain.

SAS AB entered the coronavirus with an already levered capital structure and a weak positioning in its rating category prior to the outbreak. SAS' gross leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA stood at 4.6x for the fiscal year ended 31st October 2020 leaving little cushion against the severe market downturn induced by the coronavirus outbreak.

In response to the crisis SAS has secured additional liquidity from guaranteed loan by the government of Sweden and Denmark for a combined amount of SEK3.3 billion. SAS is also seeking to obtain a NOK 1.7 billion loan (SEK 1.63 billion) guaranteed by the Norwegian government. SAS has also confirmed that it remains in discussions with the government of Denmark and Sweden to obtain additional support. The very high current cash burn to maintain operations and the materiality of the restructuring programme recently announced by SAS (layoff of 5000 full time employees or close to 50% of SAS' workforce) makes it inevitable in our view that SAS AB will require a recapitalization from its shareholders. We see a high risk that a recapitalization from the Swedish and Danish governments to support the restructuring of the group would have to be accompanied by a participation of creditors hence our downgrade of the probability of default rating of SAS AB to Caa2 from B2. We foresee a high risk of debt haircuts of the subordinated part of the capital structure and possibly of the senior unsecured loans hence the downgrade of the subordinated debt instruments to Caa3 from Caa1 and the downgrade of the senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa2.

At the same time the rating reflects Moody's expectation that SAS AB will continue to retain its strategic importance to the economy and connectivity of Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

The review for downgrade will focus on the outcome of ongoing negotiations with the shareholders of SAS, the funding of the restructuring programme as well as on the cost and benefits of the programme post implementation.

LIQUIDITY

SAS AB had SEK6.6 billion of cash & marketable securities on balance sheet as per 31 January 2020 and access to approximately SEK2.9 billion of unused credit lines. We estimate SAS' current cash & marketable securities at around SEK4-5 billion prior to the reception of the SEK3.3 billion 3-year guaranteed loans that SAS announced on May 05. SAS continues to have access to SEK2.9 billion of unused credit lines. Furthermore SAS is in negotiations with the Norwegian government to obtain up to NOK1.7 billion (SEK1.63 billion) of guaranteed loans.

We estimate that SAS AB has sufficient liquidity to continue operating for the next two quarters assuming no to very little flight activity but does not have enough financial flexibility to fund the comprehensive restructuring programme announced on the 28th of April (lay-off of 5000 Full time employees or close to 50% of SAS' total workforce) even taking into account the reception of an additional credit facility guaranteed by the Norwegian government. We understand that SAS remains in discussions with the Scandinavian governments to ensure that SAS continues to be able to operate beyond the next few months. The funding of the restructuring package will require additional funding of the respective governments in our view.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The company's commitments to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions are more ambitious than for most other network peers. SAS targets to reduce a 25% reduction in net CO2 emissions by 2030 (compared to 2005 levels), and a 50% reduction in net CO2 emissions by 2050.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Absent a material equity injection from SAS' shareholders to support SAS' liquidity requirements throughout the coronavirus outbreak and to fund the comprehensive restructuring programme SAS has announced we do not see any positive rating pressure on the current ratings. Positive rating pressure would build over time if gross leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA would drop sustainably below 6.0x. A strengthening of SAS' liquidity profile would also be a key pre-condition for an upgrade.

The ratings of SAS could be lowered further if the issuer fails to secure sufficient funding to implement its lay off programme and to stabilise the group's liquidity profile.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, SAS AB (SAS) is publicly listed and close to 30% owned by the governments of Denmark and Sweden, and 6.5% by the Knut and Wallenberg Foundation. The Norwegian government divested its 9.9% shareholding in SAS in June 2018.

SAS is the holding company for Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark-Norway-Sweden, referred to as the SAS Consortium. Its total revenue was around SEK47 billion in the fiscal year ended October 2019. SAS primarily serves the Scandinavian and the European regions, as well as a number of destinations in the US and Asia.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

